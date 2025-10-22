Announcement from Eimskip

After market closing yesterday, on 21 October 2025, Century Aluminum Company, the parent company of Norðurál Grundartangi ehf., issued an announcement, disclosing an electrical equipment failure at the Grundartangi plant.

Following the announcement Eimskip has maintained close communication with Norðurál and it was confirmed that the company's production capacity will be temporarily reduced to one-third.

Norðurál is one of Eimskip’s larger customers, and this operational disruption will therefore have a negative impact on Eimskip’s transport volumes.

At this time, it is not known how long it will take to restore production to full capacity.

Eimskip will provide further updates on the impact once more information becomes available.