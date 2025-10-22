Chery Brand User Summit Stages Ultimate Safety Challenge: TIGGO9 Tackles the 15° Small-Overlap Collision with Taichi-Inspired Philosophy

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 18, an unprecedented test pushing the boundaries of automotive safety took place at the Chery Crash Test Center. As a key highlight of the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit, the "Ultimate Safety Exploration Tour" featured groundbreaking real-world collision scenarios. In the extreme test where two TIGGO9 vehicles collided at 50 km/h with a 15° overlap, Chery illustrated the true meaning of "Safety, for Family" and reaffirmed its commitment to "Let everyone enjoy five-star safety."





This challenge was not merely a display of technology, but an elevation of its core beliefs. At the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit, themed "Co-Create the New Move," Chery presented a visually and intellectually striking experience to over 500 global guests—including employees, dealer partners, media, and KOCs. It was a powerful demonstration of the brand's profound understanding of safety: true safety does not mean avoiding risks, but retaining control even when they become most unpredictable.

Taichi Opens the Scene: The Harmony of Strength and Flexibility Interprets the Philosophy of Safety

The challenge opened with a fluid Taichi performance, infusing the technological demonstration with a touch of Eastern philosophy.





As Gavin Liang, Deputy General Manager of Chery Brand noted, "True safety is not just a contest of strength against strength. Like Taichi, it is an art of guidance, neutralization, and harmony between strength and flexibility." This principle was central to the 15° small-overlap collision test, which challenged the vehicle to protect its occupants in an extreme scenario where the traditional longitudinal load-bearing beams were largely bypassed.





Following this, Xu Youzhong, Chief Engineer of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., detailed the test procedure. It involved two TIGGO9 vehicles colliding along precisely calculated trajectories to simulate an offset crash—a common and often unavoidable scenario in real-world driving. Due to the unique collision angle, the traditional front longitudinal beams could not fully absorb the impact energy. This made the test more than a challenge to the vehicle's structural rigidity; it was a comprehensive evaluation of Chery's capabilities in designing force transmission paths, coordinating restraint system response, and ensuring the prompt activation of post-collision rescue systems.





500 Witnesses to a High-Speed Collision: Engineers Reveal Test Results Live

Over 500 guests inside the safety observation room watched as the two TIGGO9 vehicles collided in a controlled, high-speed impact. Immediately after the test, Chery’s technical officer announced the preliminary results, which were highly encouraging:

The passenger cabins of both vehicles remained intact, with no deformation or failure in the A, B, or C-pillars. The front airbags for both driver and passenger, along with the driver's knee airbag, deployed normally upon impact. The seatbelt pre-tensioning function activated precisely, providing full protection to the occupants. The fuel system maintained its seal with no leakage. After the incident, all four doors could be opened normally, allowing immediate access for rescue personnel. The hazard lights activated automatically to warn other vehicles and help prevent secondary collisions. This outcome not only verifies the body's rigidity but also demonstrates the full-chain reliability and safety, encompassing the coordination of restraint systems and post-crash accessibility.





None of this was left to chance. As the engineers explained, this crash test brought TIGGO9's "Taichi Philosophy of Safety" to life. The principle of Guidance is realized by the cage-style body's precisely designed force-transmission paths, which disperse a point impact across multiple longitudinal and transverse beams. Neutralization is achieved through the controlled deformation of high-strength steel and energy-absorbing structures, which efficiently dissipate impact forces. The Strength lies in the passenger cabin, fortified with 85% high-strength steel and 21% hot-formed steel, forming the rigid foundation upon which all "flexibility" and "neutralization" depend. Finally, Prevention originates from the vehicle's active safety systems, reflecting Chery's proactive commitment to anticipating and mitigating risks before an impact even happens.





Five-Star Safety Lineup: A Shared Testament to Global Standards

The challenge also served as a powerful showcase of the TIGGO family's exceptional safety strength. The "TIGGO Family Five-Star Safety Wall" at the venue stood as a testament to Chery's consistent performance in the world's most rigorous safety assessments. Most recently, on October 15, both TIGGO7 CSH and TIGGO8 CSH earned the five-star rating from Euro NCAP. Prior to this, the Australian/New Zealand versions of TIGGO4 PRO, TIGGO7 PRO, and TIGGO8 PRO MAX had all secured the ANCAP five-star rating. Together, these achievements bring to life Chery's global safety commitment: "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be Somewhere."





The "Ultimate Safety Exploration Tour" is Chery's clear statement to the world: its commitment to family safety has never been confined to excelling in standardized tests. The brand consistently ventures into the industry's toughest "uncharted waters," pushing the boundaries of what safety can be. Through its integrated safety systems, TIGGO9 transformed a potentially catastrophic impact into a masterful display of balance—guiding and neutralizing forces with precision, then protecting with uncompromising strength. This was more than a technological achievement; it was the validation of a philosophy that the highest form of safety is preserving an intact, personal space for every family, even when confronted with the most unpredictable dangers.

