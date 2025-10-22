Mawson Infrastructure Launches GPU Pilot on Decentralized AI Network

MIDLAND. Pa. , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) (“Mawson” or the “Company”), a provider of digital infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and digital assets, has announced the launch of a graphics processing unit (GPU) pilot program on a major, leading decentralized AI network.

“This initiative marks a strategic expansion for Mawson beyond digital asset mining into advanced computing such as AI and HPC,” said Kaliste Saloom, Interim Chief Executive Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Mawson. “By leveraging our existing infrastructure, we aim to explore the opportunities which distributed networks can provide in response to the burgeoning demand for AI and HPC. Decentralized AI networks offer inroads to a ground-breaking field and keep innovation rapid and accessible in a spirit similar to Blockchain’s original thesis.”

The Mawson GPU pilot’s overarching objective is to build a repeatable, scalable framework that proves a path for Mawson to expand its role as an AI cloud or infrastructure provider across its U.S. sites. The initial phase of the project is an aggressive 100-day plan to retrieve performance data, evaluate project economics, and test market fit. Comprehensive analysis throughout the pilot will be executed to ensure the security, reliability, and commercial viability of our design.

This pilot project highlights Mawson’s technical and operational capacity to contribute creative and diverse solutions to a competitive and fast-changing technology ecosystem.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson is a technology company that offers digital infrastructure platforms for AI, HPC and digital assets. The Company’s digital infrastructure platforms can be used to operate computing resources for a number of applications, and are offered across AI, HPC, digital assets, and other computing applications. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enable us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy. The Company has a strategy to prioritize the usage of carbon-free energy sources, including nuclear energy, to power its digital infrastructure platforms and computational machines.

