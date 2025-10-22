Guatemala Construction Industry Report 2025: A $120+ Million Market by 2034, Led by Sika Guatemala, Grupo Cemix, Mapei, and PASA Across Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Sectors

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guatemala Construction Materials Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Guatemala construction materials market reached a value of approximately USD 63.74 USD in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 120.78 Million by 2034.



Construction materials comprise various types including grouts, tiles adhesives, mortar, concrete admixtures, and waterproofing. Various innovations including the development of high-performance composite materials enhance structural strength, durability, and resilience in construction projects. Moreover, the use of nanomaterials in construction improves material characteristics like strength, durability, and thermal insulation, fostering innovation within the market.



Guatemala's construction sector emerged as notably successful, marked by substantial growth propelled by robust infrastructure projects and investments in high-density and single-family residential developments. According to ITA, Guatemala's construction industry continued growing in 2023, comprising 4% of the national GDP. The Guatemala No Se Detiene Plan, focusing on transport infrastructure, includes 40 government-promoted development projects.



Key Trends and Developments



Technological advancements, modular construction methods, adoption of automation and digitalisation, and sustainable development are the major trends impacting the Guatemala construction materials market growth.



Technological Advancements



Advancements in construction materials such as high-performance concrete, cutting-edge insulation materials, and smart building technologies boost durability, energy efficiency, and safety.



Modular Construction Methods



The growing popularity of modular construction methods, fueled by the demand for quicker and cost-effective building solutions, highlights the need for lightweight, durable, and easily transportable materials.



Adoption of automation and digitalisation



The integration of Building Information Modeling (BIM), robotics, and automation streamlines construction, enhancing efficiency, cutting labour costs, and increasing the demand for materials suited to modern construction methods.



Sustainable Development



Environmental awareness and regulations are fueling rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials, including recycled materials, low-carbon concrete, and sustainable timber.



Guatemala Construction Materials Market Trends



Guatemala's rapid urbanisation and infrastructure projects, including transportation networks, commercial complexes, and residential developments, drive the demand for construction materials like cement, steel, and aggregates. Moreover, the liberalisation of Guatemala's economy and increased foreign investment in construction projects create opportunities for market expansion and the introduction of new materials and technologies.



Adhering to energy efficiency regulations and green building standards promotes the adoption of energy-efficient materials such as thermal insulation, solar panels, and sustainable roofing, bolstering Guatemala construction materials market expansion.

Guatemala Construction Materials Market Share



Tile adhesives contribute to the Guatemala construction materials market growth as they are designed for easy application and provide builders and contractors with a convenient and effective method for tile installation.



Tile adhesives are designed to adhere to various substrates commonly found in construction, such as concrete, cement render, plasterboard, and existing tiled surfaces. Moreover, tile adhesives are crafted to endure environmental elements like moisture, heat, and chemicals, guaranteeing the durability of tiled installations across varying conditions.



Waterproofing solutions are essential for ensuring the durability and longevity of the infrastructure, especially in challenging environmental conditions.



Commercial drives growth in the Guatemala construction materials market share by increasing foreign investment in the construction of hotels, resorts, factories, and logistics centres.



As urbanisation is taking place, the demand for commercial spaces such as shopping malls, office complexes, and mixed-use developments is increasing which drives the consumption of construction materials. Moreover, Commercial developers are constructing office buildings and business parks, requiring construction materials for structural components, interiors, and facades.



Residential construction frequently coincides with infrastructure development, encompassing roads, utilities, and public amenities like schools and healthcare facilities . These infrastructure endeavours drive the need for construction materials, bolstering the residential construction sector's expansion.



Leading Manufacturers in the Guatemala Construction Materials Market



The construction companies produce and offer products and solutions for sports flooring, structural strengthening, and others for residential, commercial, industrial, medical, and healthcare sectors.



Sika Guatemala SA



Sika Guatemala SA: Founded in 1910 and is a Guatemala-based company. The company embodies a rich tradition and heritage, serving as a symbol of excellence, innovation, and technological advancement in construction throughout the Central American region.



Grupo Cemix



Grupo Cemix: Established in 1978 and is headquartered in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. It provides solutions for installing ceramic and marble, covering walls, maintaining, repairing, and decorating concrete, and waterproofing solutions.



Mapei S.p.A.



Mapei S.p.A.: Founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company offers products for sports flooring, wood flooring, structural strengthening, and others. The system solutions offered include hospitality, healthcare, marine, and others.



Proteccion Anticorrosiva de Cuautitlan, S.A. de C.V. ("PASA")



Proteccion Anticorrosiva de Cuautitlan, S.A. de C.V. ("PASA"): Established in 1985 and is Cuautitlan Mexico-based company. The company offers products for waterproofing, additives for concrete, PASA Color Paints, and others.



Other Guatemala construction materials market key players are Euclid - Guatemala S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Mixto Listo among others.



