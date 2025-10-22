Citrus Oil Market Growth Analysis and Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034: Key Industry Leaders Such As Dohler, Lebermuth, Firmenich, and Treatt are Making Strides in Sustainability and Innovation

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Citrus Oil Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global citrus oil market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. Citrus oil, extracted through cold pressing or steam distillation of fruit rinds, is increasingly utilized across numerous sectors due to its refreshing aroma and therapeutic properties.

The demand for citrus oil is particularly strong in the food industry, where it serves as a natural flavour enhancer. Its aromatic and medicinal properties are also driving growth in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors, with aromatherapy gaining momentum among wellness enthusiasts. This surge in demand is mirrored by the robust growth of global citrus fruit exports from key regions such as Egypt, Turkey, China, South Africa, and Morocco.

According to USDA data, Egyptian orange exports are at an all-time high, while global exports of tangerines and mandarins have reached impressive milestones. China's grapefruit production is consistently leading the way, with other countries like Mexico and South Africa rapidly increasing output. The expanding availability of raw materials substantially impacts the market's potential for growth, particularly in regions embracing natural and organic product trends.

Despite its promising outlook, the citrus oil market encounters several challenges. Fluctuations in raw material costs and supply chain disruptions pose threats to pricing stability. The limited shelf life and the need for compliance with stringent regulations further complicate market dynamics. However, the growing consumer preference for natural ingredients, alongside expanding uses in personal care and wellness applications, offers new opportunities for market players.

Key industry leaders such as Dohler GmbH, Lebermuth, Inc., Firmenich SA, and Treatt Plc are making strides in sustainability and product innovation. Dohler GmbH has improved its sustainable farming practices, while Firmenich SA introduces natural alternatives to traditional citrus oils. These companies are well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for eco-friendly, organic products.

Market segmentation includes categories such as oil type, application, and region. The diverse uses of citrus oil across food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy sectors underscore its broad appeal and market potential. With urbanization increasing and disposable incomes rising, particularly in developing regions, the citrus oil market is on a trajectory for robust expansion.

The ongoing investments in research and development to discover novel applications and the ever-growing preference for clean-label products are likely to fuel the market's growth further. As citrus oil continues to enhance products across various industries, its influence on global markets is expected to strengthen, offering lucrative opportunities for stakeholders worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Citrus Oil Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Citrus Oil Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Citrus Oil Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Citrus Oil Market by Origin

5.5 Global Citrus Oil Market by Oil Type

5.6 Global Citrus Oil Market by Application

5.7 Global Citrus Oil Market by Region

6 North America Citrus Oil Market Analysis

7 Europe Citrus Oil Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Citrus Oil Market Analysis

9 Latin America Citrus Oil Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Citrus Oil Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Trade Data Analysis

13.1 Major Exporting Countries

13.2 Major Importing Countries

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Supplier Selection

15.2 Key Global Players

15.3 Key Regional Players

15.4 Key Player Strategies

15.5 Company Profiles Dohler GmbH Lebermuth, Inc. Firmenich SA Treatt Plc Lionel Hitchen Limited Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.



