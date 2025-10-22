Welding Materials: Global Market Trends, Value Chain Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 Featuring Air Liquide, Air Products, ESAB, Illinois Tool Works, Linde, Lincoln Electric, Ador Welding and More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global welding materials market is expected to expand significantly, growing from USD 18.86 billion in 2025 to USD 22.53 billion by 2030, projecting a CAGR of 3.62%. Several factors are driving this growth, including increased investment in the building and construction sector, advancements in manufacturing, and an uptick in repair and maintenance activities. The trend of rising residential construction and renovation projects further boosts market demand. Nevertheless, the market faces environmental challenges, particularly regarding air quality and sustainable disposal of welding materials.

Research Coverage

The report segments the welding materials market by type, technology, end-use industry, and region. It outlines key drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth. A competitive analysis of emerging startups is also presented, providing stakeholders with insights into business strategies and market positioning. This comprehensive report includes data on market leaders and new entrants, enabling stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and develop effective strategies. Key points cover market dynamics, upcoming technologies, and a thorough assessment of leading players like Air Liquide, ESAB, and Lincoln Electric Holdings, among others.

The study provides an exhaustive competitive analysis of major players within the welding materials sector, such as Air Liquide, Air Products Inc., ESAB, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Linde plc, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., and Ador Welding, among others. Detailed company profiles, recent developments, and strategic market approaches are included.

Arc Welding Technology Segment Leads Market

The arc welding technology segment is poised to dominate the market over the forecast period. This method is advantageous due to its high heat concentration, efficient metal deposition, and excellent corrosion resistance. Preferred for its affordability and versatility, arc welding is widely used across industries requiring robust metal joining solutions.

Electrodes and Filler Materials as Key Components

Electrodes and filler materials will constitute the largest segment within the welding materials market. Essential for creating durable welded joints, these components are crucial across various applications. Electrodes conduct electricity to the metal surface, while filler materials address gaps, reinforcing the strength of welded assemblies.

Heavy Industries to Maintain Significant Market Share

The heavy industries segment, encompassing shipbuilding, oil & gas, and mining, holds a substantial share of the welding materials market. These sectors rely heavily on welding for the fabrication and maintenance of equipment and structures. The demand for substantial welding consumables like electrodes and filler wires is strong due to the high-strength demands of these applications.

Asia Pacific Leading Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is set to record the highest CAGR in the welding materials market. This growth is driven by rapid industrial development and significant investments in infrastructure. Countries like China and India are spearheading large-scale construction projects, augmenting the demand for welding materials in automotive manufacturing and heavy machinery production. Key industry hubs include China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.53 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Analysis

Drivers Growing Construction and Automotive Industries Rising Demand for Energy and Growing Investments in Renewable Energy in Emerging Markets

Restraints Environmental Impact of Welding Materials

Opportunities Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies New and Advanced Applications

Challenges Shortage of Skilled Labor and High Labor Cost

Industry Trends

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Advanced Filler Materials Shielding Gas Innovations Complementary Technologies Welding Automation & Robotics Weld Imperfection Detections Adjacent Technologies Additive Manufacturing Surface Coating Technologies

Impact of Gen AI on Welding Materials Market

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape and Framework

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Case Study Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of 2025 US Tariff on Welding Materials Market

