Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Forecast Report 2025-2034: Surging Health Consciousness Among the Millennials and Gen-Z Population Aiding Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia bouillon and stock cubes market attained a value of about USD 106.81 Million in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 4.40% to reach nearly USD 164.29 Million by 2034.







Saudi Arabia has one of the largest young populations in the world, which is catalysing the robust growth of the food and beverage industry. Moreover, the increasing number of expatriate population with higher purchasing power and the rising demand for exotic foods is also aiding the market growth. In addition, the trend of healthy and sustainable eating in Saudi Arabia is propelling the industry growth.

As health conditions such as obesity and diabetes are highly prevalent among the Saudi Arabian population, consumers are increasingly preferring healthy convenience and processed meat such as soups, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for fish and poultry bouillon and stock cubes, further accelerating the market growth.



The rising health consciousness, especially among the millennial and Gen-Z population in Saudi Arabia is positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, the penetration of several multinational companies (MNCs) due to favourable government policies and the consequent development of various convenience stores and supermarkets is increasing the accessibility of stock pot, further catalysing the market growth.

In addition, the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms, ease of use and cost-effectiveness of bouillon and stock cubes is providing further impetus to the market growth. Also, the development of bouillon and stock cubes by the leading companies containing ethnic flavours with no added preservatives and colourants is further fuelling the market growth.

The increasing shift from fast food to fast casual food, especially among the working population, which adheres to the demand for healthy alternatives, is expected to catalyse the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of healthy locally produced dishes using bouillon and stock cubes to increase the flavour by local brands is also anticipated to propel the market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of veganism in the country is increasing the demand for vegetable bouillon cubes, further invigorating the market growth.



Bouillon and Stock Cubes: Market Segmentation



A bouillon and stock cube, variously known as broth cube or stockpot, is a solid cube that is made from vegetable juice, dried meats, and various seasonings and is used to add flavour to several dishes, including stews and soups. It is a popular ingredient due to its cost-effectiveness, and ease, and speed of use.



Key Industry Players in the Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market



The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia bouillon and stock cubes market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:

Nestle S.A.

Unilever plc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

Riyadh Food Pvt. Ltd.

Al alali

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $106.81 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $164.29 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC Bouillon and Stock Cubes Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market by Product Type

5.5 GCC Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market by Country

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.3 Kuwait

5.5.4 Qatar

5.5.5 Others



6 Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market by Product Type

6.4.1 Vegetable

6.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.2 Fish

6.4.3 Meat

6.4.4 Poultry

6.4.5 Beef

6.4.6 Others

6.5 Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market by Distribution Channel

6.5.1 Supermarket and Hypermarket

6.5.2 Convenience Store

6.5.3 Online

6.5.4 Others



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.1.1 Strengths

7.1.2 Weaknesses

7.1.3 Opportunities

7.1.4 Threats

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.2.1 Supplier's Power

7.2.2 Buyer's Power

7.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

7.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

Nestle S.A.

Unilever plc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

Riyadh Food Pvt.Ltd.

Al alali

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzrcyw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment