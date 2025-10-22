Construction Material Testing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Featuring 38 Industry Players

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Material Testing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Material Testing Equipment was valued at US$3.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Construction Material Testing Equipment market.







The growth in the construction material testing equipment market is driven by several factors. Regulatory bodies worldwide are intensifying scrutiny over construction projects to ensure strict adherence to safety and quality standards, especially in regions prone to natural disasters or harsh weather conditions. This regulatory environment mandates comprehensive testing of construction materials. Additionally, technological innovations that lead to the development of more automated, accurate, and faster testing equipment are pivotal growth drivers.

These technologies enable quicker project completion and enhanced accuracy in testing results. The ongoing global increase in infrastructure investments, particularly in the developing world, further stimulates demand for testing equipment. Moreover, the shift towards sustainable construction practices necessitates the development of new testing protocols for environmentally friendly materials, aligning with global green building standards. These factors collectively propel the demand for sophisticated testing equipment, thus accelerating market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Construction Material Testing Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Segment (Aggregate Testing Equipment, Concrete Testing Equipment, Soil Testing Equipment, Other Segments).

Segment (Aggregate Testing Equipment, Concrete Testing Equipment, Soil Testing Equipment, Other Segments). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Aggregate Testing Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%. The Concrete Testing Equipment segment is also set to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $874.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

