Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Growth Analysis and Forecast Trends Report 2025-2034: Nestlé, Agthia, Nova Water, and Maeen Water Lead Through Smart Packaging, Sustainability, and Expanding Exports

The Saudi Arabia bottled water market was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2024 . Rising heatwaves and prolonged dry spells in the Kingdom have spurred demand from HORECA and healthcare sectors, prompting strategic procurement of bottled water across hotels, clinics, and temperature-sensitive logistics chains. In turn, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of USD 5.41 billion by 2034 .



The market growth is supported by surging urban demand, increased tourism, and governmental water sustainability initiatives. One of the major contributors of this consistent growth is the National Water Strategy, which promotes the consumption of bottled alternatives amid desalination concerns. Moreover, the consumption has surged significantly in the recent past, with the average Saudi Arabians consuming over 200 liters annually. This surge is partially driven by tourism-related infrastructure, especially in regions like Riyadh and NEOM, where hotels and retail chains prefer premium and sustainable bottled water offerings.



Further, Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has tightened labeling regulations and mineral content disclosures, prompting innovation in purification methods and transparency, propelling the Saudi Arabia bottled water market development. Startups and established players are both investing in AI-enabled water quality monitoring and eco-packaging. For example, Nova Water, a leading Saudi bottled water brand, has invested in smart factory automation systems incorporating AI-based sensors for real-time water quality checks, ensuring consistency and safety in production.

Furthermore, a project worth SAR 2.5 billion is in pipeline under Vision 2030 to support water bottling infrastructure in remote zones. The growth is also driven by environmental concerns, as bottled water is increasingly being perceived as a cleaner and monitored alternative to irregular municipal sources in underserved regions. In 2023, Berain Water introduced recyclable bottles made with reduced plastic content and biodegradable caps, aligning with sustainability goals and new SFDA packaging guidelines for environmental compliance.



Moreover, the increasing health awareness and preference for low-calorie beverages among consumers is also augmenting the Saudi Arabia bottled water market growth. Additionally, the rising disposable income enables consumers to afford bottled water as a convenient and portable option, which has significantly impacted the market outlook.

Smart Packaging Solutions & AI-enabled Monitoring



Leading brands are introducing smart bottles embedded with QR codes and NFC tags, allowing users to trace mineral sources and shelf freshness, boosting the demand in the Saudi Arabia bottled water market. Companies like Maeen Water have adopted AI-integrated quality assurance systems that test water batches in real-time, ensuring zero contamination. This shift supports SFDA's traceability guidelines. The innovation resonates with hotels and healthcare institutions that need full transparency on water quality.



Surge in HORECA-Specific Bottling Projects



Hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA) across Riyadh and Jeddah are witnessing tailored water supply chains. Brands are launching exclusive contracts. In April 2024, Nova Water partnered with Red Sea Global to supply low-sodium water bottles to luxury resorts. These sector-specific solutions involve eco-friendly packaging and customised mineral profiles. According to the Ministry of Tourism, there were 2.50 billion domestic tourist visits, escalating the bottled water demand in Saudi Arabia, particularly in premium categories.



Environmentally Focused Manufacturing & Localized Plants



The market observes a strong push for localised bottling units that reduce the carbon footprint linked with transportation. In November 2023, Agthia Group inaugurated a solar-powered bottling plant, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2026. The Saudi Green Initiative supports such eco-facilities through subsidies. Brands are increasingly adopting biodegradable packaging and water-efficient bottling processes, shaping the Saudi Arabia bottled water market trends and dynamics. In fact, water wastage per litre bottled has dropped to a considerable extent, driven by government-enforced water stewardship frameworks.



Growth in Home & Office Delivery Subscriptions



A surge in long-term bottled water subscriptions for offices and homes, post-COVID has been another consistent trend in the Saudi Arabia bottled water market. Companies are offering IoT-integrated dispensers that auto-reorder when tanks run low. Nestle Middle East has rolled out a dashboard system for office clients to monitor usage and hygiene status. This trend is particularly witnessed in Dammam, Riyadh, and Makkah, where real estate developments are pushing centralised water services for both hygiene and convenience reasons.



Rise of Premium Functional Water Segment



The demand for functional waters with added electrolytes, antioxidants, or even collagen is further boosting the market dynamics. In 2024, Maeen Water launched a magnesium-rich bottled water tailored for fitness centres and clinics. Moreover, Saudi's growing fitness and wellness sector, expected to record USD 2.49 billion by 2034, is further fuelling this trend. This niche market category is not only popular among wellness-focused end-users but also among rehab centres and medical clinics seeking clean, enriched hydration options.



Competitive Landscape



Leading Saudi Arabia bottled water market players focus on vertical integration to reduce delivery times and gain margin control. The market boasts a shift toward smart packaging and IoT-linked dispensers for institutional clients. Strategic alliances with retail and logistics firms offer shelf visibility and efficient distribution. Smart packaging, AI quality control, home delivery growth, eco-manufacturing, and premium functional waters are some of the emerging trends that firms are currently focusing on.



Further growth opportunities for Saudi Arabia bottled water companies lie in sustainability, especially biodegradable packaging and solar-powered plants, as government pushes for low-emission operations. Export opportunities are also emerging, with firms eyeing the GCC and African markets. Further, market leaders can prioritise establishing strong brand equity through consistent quality, innovative marketing strategies, and environmental responsibility activities.



Key Highlights of the Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Report:

Deep insights into packaging innovations, including rPET bottles and tamper-proof smart caps tailored to GCC climate challenges.

In-depth competitive landscape profiling major players like Nova, Nestle Waters, and Al Ain Water, with coverage of regional bottlers gaining traction via price and distribution efficiency.

Regional analysis highlighting volume surges in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah due to mega infrastructure and hospitality projects under Vision 2030.

Investment-focused outlook backed by production expansion plans, private-label bottling partnerships, and growing institutional contracts in healthcare, hospitality, and education sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 GCC Bottled Water Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 GCC Bottled Water Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 GCC Bottled Water Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 GCC Bottled Water Market by Country

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.3 Kuwait

5.4.4 Others



6 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Analysis

6.1 Key Industry Highlight

6.2 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Forecast (2025-2034)

6.4 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market by Type

6.4.1 Still Water

6.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.2 Sparkling Water and Others

6.5 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market by Packaging Size

6.5.1 < 330 ml

6.5.2 330 ml - 500 ml

6.5.3 501 ml - 1000 ml

6.5.4 1001 ml - 2000 ml

6.5.5 2001 - 5000 ml

6.5.6 > 5001 ml

6.6 Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channels

6.6.1 Retail Channels

6.6.2 Food Service

6.6.3 Home and Office Delivery



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Nestle Middle East FZE

9.5.2 Agthia Group PJSC

9.5.3 Health Water Bottling Co. Ltd. (Nova Water)

9.5.4 Maeen Water

9.5.5 Hana Water Company

