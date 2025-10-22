Construction Toys Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Impactful Strategies for Growth and Innovation Featuring LEGO, Mattel, Hasbro, MEGA Brands, Oxford Co., BanBao International, COBI and More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Toys Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction toys market is rapidly transforming as technological integration, evolving educational demands, and advancing sustainability initiatives reshape industry strategies and product offerings. Senior decision-makers are navigating heightened complexity as stakeholders seek solutions that foster developmental outcomes and support organizational priorities.

Market Snapshot: Construction Toys Market Size and Current Trajectory

Between 2024 and 2025, the construction toys market increased from USD 11.70 billion to USD 12.86 billion and is forecasted to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 9.92%, with market value reaching USD 24.94 billion by 2032. Growth in this sector stems from shifting buyer preferences, the broader adoption of digital functionality, and ongoing demand for educational play. Commercial opportunities are expanding, fueled by agile supply chains, sustainability benchmarks, and inventive product development. Decision-makers benefit from ongoing regulatory monitoring, technological advancements, and material innovation that reveal market entry points and help mitigate operational risks.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Product Types: Block-based sets-including interlocking and soft foam, plastic bricks, wooden blocks-STEM kits, electronic kits, and magnetic tile systems, all designed to encourage interactive play and cognitive growth while increasingly integrating with digital learning tools.

Block-based sets-including interlocking and soft foam, plastic bricks, wooden blocks-STEM kits, electronic kits, and magnetic tile systems, all designed to encourage interactive play and cognitive growth while increasingly integrating with digital learning tools. Age Groups: Products address learning and creativity needs for early childhood, middle childhood, pre-teens, adolescents, and adult users, supporting varied developmental stages.

Products address learning and creativity needs for early childhood, middle childhood, pre-teens, adolescents, and adult users, supporting varied developmental stages. Distribution Channels: Hypermarkets, supermarkets, direct company platforms, third-party marketplaces, omni-channel retail, hobby shops, and specialty stores provide both broad reach and targeted engagement strategies.

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, direct company platforms, third-party marketplaces, omni-channel retail, hobby shops, and specialty stores provide both broad reach and targeted engagement strategies. Materials: Options include magnetic and metal components, advanced plastics such as ABS, HDPE, and PLA, plus sustainably sourced woods-underscoring product durability, safety, and commitment to environmental standards.

Options include magnetic and metal components, advanced plastics such as ABS, HDPE, and PLA, plus sustainably sourced woods-underscoring product durability, safety, and commitment to environmental standards. End Users: Educational institutions at all levels, households, and corporations deploy construction toys for skills development, collaborative activities, workplace learning, and home-based education.

Educational institutions at all levels, households, and corporations deploy construction toys for skills development, collaborative activities, workplace learning, and home-based education. Price Ranges: The sector includes entry-level products below $25, mid-range between $25 and $50, and premium lines above $50, aligning product selection with procurement policies and diverse stakeholder needs.

The sector includes entry-level products below $25, mid-range between $25 and $50, and premium lines above $50, aligning product selection with procurement policies and diverse stakeholder needs. Regions: The market covers the Americas (including the United States, Canada, and key Latin American economies), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (featuring the UK, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and additional regional markets).

The market covers the Americas (including the United States, Canada, and key Latin American economies), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (featuring the UK, Germany, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and additional regional markets). Key Market Players: Leading brands include LEGO System A/S, Mattel, Hasbro, MEGA Brands, Oxford Co. Ltd., BanBao International, COBI Sp. z o.o., Best-Lock Building Blocks, Learning Resources, and Basic Fun!

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Construction toys are proving their value in structured learning, skills development, and collaborative environments across education, home, and enterprise settings.

Integration of programmable features and augmented reality is unlocking new dimensions in digital learning and personalizing educational engagement.

Firms are focusing on eco-friendly sourcing and transparent supply chains to meet regulatory requirements and reinforce trust with end users.

Market approaches vary by region: North America leverages omni-channel strategies and intellectual property; EMEA emphasizes sustainable sourcing and outcome metrics; Asia-Pacific sets the pace in digital adoption and product launches.

Business models now cater to lifelong learning, early education, and organizational needs, aligning with changing workforce expectations and community values.

Direct-to-consumer channels and multi-platform selling are now standard for maintaining market presence and responsiveness.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Trade Strategy Shifts

Global tariff fluctuations and trade policy changes are prompting companies to focus on regional suppliers and boost local production. This causes shifts in cost management and compliance, heightening the need for fast product adaptation and thorough supply chain evaluation. Risk management and supplier diversification strategies have become essential for maintaining competitiveness and operational stability amid ongoing regulatory change.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research employs multi-stage analysis, blending extensive secondary data, interviews with supply and channel partners, subject-matter validation, and direct market insights. The methodology guarantees findings are robust and relevant for organizations seeking growth or operational optimization.

Why This Report Matters

Provides decision-makers with focused analysis of risks and opportunities in innovation, procurement, and supply chain transformation.

Delivers strategic perspective on regulatory movements, technological advancement, and established sustainability practices guiding market leaders.

Equips organizations to refine investment, measure improvement against industry benchmarks, and maintain a strong competitive stance.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Rising popularity of eco-friendly building bricks made from recycled plastics and renewable resins

5.2. Increasing integration of augmented reality companion apps to enrich physical construction toy experiences

5.3. Surge in modular playsets compatible across multiple brands to foster open-ended creativity among children

5.4. Growing consumer preference for licensed franchise construction sets featuring popular movie and game characters

5.5. Advancements in magnetic connection technology enabling more versatile and sturdy construction toy assemblies

5.6. Expansion of subscription-based build-and-return services offering fresh construction projects on a monthly basis

5.7. Focus on diverse representation in minifigure designs promoting inclusivity and cultural awareness among young builders

5.8. Adoption of 3D-printable building block files empowering hobbyists to customize and fabricate unique toy components

5.9. Emergence of competitive building challenges and e-sports tournaments centered around speed assembly and design

5.10. Demand for hybrid STEM construction kits combining electronics, sensors, and programmable modules for hands-on learning



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Construction Toys Market, by Product Type

8.1. Block-Based Sets

8.1.1. Foam Blocks

8.1.1.1. Interlocking Foam

8.1.1.2. Soft Foam Pieces

8.1.2. Plastic Bricks

8.1.3. Wooden Blocks

8.2. Educational Stem Kits

8.3. Electronic Construction Kits

8.4. Magnetic Tile Systems



9. Construction Toys Market, by Age Group

9.1. 0-4 Years

9.2. 13 Years and Above

9.3. 5-8 Years

9.4. 9-12 Years



10. Construction Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

10.2. Online Retail

10.2.1. Direct Brand Websites

10.2.2. E-Commerce Platforms

10.2.2.1. Omni-Channel Retailers

10.2.2.2. Pure-Play Retailers

10.2.3. Third-Party Marketplaces

10.3. Specialty Stores

10.3.1. Hobby Shops

10.3.2. Toy Stores



11. Construction Toys Market, by Material

11.1. Magnetic

11.2. Metal

11.3. Plastic

11.3.1. ABS Plastic

11.3.2. HDPE

11.3.3. PLA

11.4. Wood



12. Construction Toys Market, by End User

12.1. Educational Institutions

12.1.1. K12 Schools

12.1.2. Training Centers

12.1.3. Universities

12.2. Home Use

12.3. Professional Use



13. Construction Toys Market, by Price Range

13.1. $25 - $50

13.2. Above $50

13.3. Under $25



14. Construction Toys Market, by Region

14.1. Americas

14.1.1. North America

14.1.2. Latin America

14.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

14.2.1. Europe

14.2.2. Middle East

14.2.3. Africa

14.3. Asia-Pacific



15. Construction Toys Market, by Group

15.1. ASEAN

15.2. GCC

15.3. European Union

15.4. BRICS

15.5. G7

15.6. NATO



16. Construction Toys Market, by Country

16.1. United States

16.2. Canada

16.3. Mexico

16.4. Brazil

16.5. United Kingdom

16.6. Germany

16.7. France

16.8. Russia

16.9. Italy

16.10. Spain

16.11. China

16.12. India

16.13. Japan

16.14. Australia

16.15. South Korea



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

17.3.1. LEGO System A/S

17.3.2. Mattel, Inc.

17.3.3. Hasbro, Inc.

17.3.4. MEGA Brands Inc.

17.3.5. Oxford Co., Ltd.

17.3.6. BanBao International Limited

17.3.7. COBI Sp. z o.o.

17.3.8. Best-Lock Building Blocks, Inc.

17.3.9. Learning Resources, Inc.

17.3.10. Basic Fun!, LLC



List of Tables



List of Figures



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prsinh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment