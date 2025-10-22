Construction Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Market Analysis 2025 and Beyond, Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Oracle, Hilti, Autodesk, Trimble, Bentley Systems and More

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Software-as-a-Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections showing an increase from $13.42 billion in 2024 to $14.91 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 11.1%. This spike is attributed to advancements in cloud technology adoption, demand for remote project collaboration, and the increased use of building information modeling (BIM). Further driving this trend are the needs for cost control, risk management, and growing reliance on mobile devices at construction sites.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $22.45 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.8%. This growth is driven by the demand for smart cities, green buildings, and sustainability in construction. Additionally, there is a strong push towards digital transformation, real-time project analytics, and the expansion of modular and prefabricated construction methods. Key emerging trends include subscription-based pricing models, integrated software platforms, increased mobile SaaS solutions, enhanced cybersecurity, and the use of digital twins for construction planning.

The adoption of cloud computing is a critical factor in this growth. In December 2023, Eurostat reported that 45.2% of European enterprises purchased cloud services, marking a significant increase from 2021. This adoption facilitates real-time collaboration, remote project access, and scalable deployment, essential for the construction industry's digital transformation.

Prominent companies are innovating with cloud-based platforms integrated with BIM, enhancing project collaboration and accuracy. Notable advancements include Neilsoft's partnership with Fujita Corporation to launch ConstructMonitor, a platform using LiDAR and 3D scanning to improve construction quality control. Similarly, in September 2022, Trimble Inc. expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of B2W Software Inc., enhancing its digital solutions for heavy civil and infrastructure sectors.

Key market players include Oracle Corporation, Hilti AG, Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., and Bentley Systems Incorporated. North America was the largest regional market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead future growth. The regions covered in the analysis include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with detailed country-specific insights for major players.

External factors such as trade tensions and tariffs, particularly between the U.S. and other nations, are affecting materials procurement and project costs, necessitating strategies focusing on local sourcing and supply chain diversification.

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing markets for construction software-as-a-service and explores how these markets integrate with the broader economy. The analysis addresses questions on market characteristics, growth prospects, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

By examining past, present, and future market dynamics across different regions, the report outlines pivotal forces affecting market growth, such as technological advancements in AI and automation, geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war, and economic influences including trade tariffs and fluctuating interest rates.

Software Types: Project Management, Field Service Management, Estimating and Bidding, ERP, Construction Management, etc.

Deployment Models: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud.

Applications: Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Projects.

End-Users: General Contractors, Subcontractors, Engineers, Architects, and Developers.

Furthermore, the report details subsegments including project management tools, field service capabilities, estimation, and bidding systems, as well as ERP functionalities.

Companies Featured: Discover competitive insights with companies such as Oracle Corporation, Hilti AG, Autodesk Inc., amongst others.

Geographic Coverage: Analyze data across major countries including the USA, China, India, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

With a mix of five-year historic and ten-year forecast data, the report encapsulates growth rates, market size, and competitive landscapes, making it an invaluable tool for decision-makers in the construction software-as-a-service market.

Data Format: The report is delivered in PDF, Word, and an Excel Dashboard, offering flexible usage and extraction of critical data.

