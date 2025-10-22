Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Market Research 2025: Significant R&D Opportunities with Over 20 Companies and 22 Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs



TAR-210: Janssen Research & Development, LLC



TAR-210 is an innovative intravesical targeted drug delivery system designed for patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) harboring FGFR alterations. The therapy utilizes a small, bladder-resident device that slowly releases erdafitinib, a potent FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, directly into the bladder, achieving high local drug concentrations while minimizing systemic exposure. This localized delivery approach is intended to maximize anti-tumor activity within the bladder lining and enhance bladder preservation, making TAR-210 a promising bladder-sparing option for patients who are unresponsive to BCG and ineligible or unwilling to undergo radical cystectomy. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.



TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences, Inc



TYRA-300 is the Tyra Biosciences' lead precision medicine program stemming from its in-house SNAP platform. TYRA-300 is an investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of cancer and skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia. In oncology, TYRA-300 is being evaluated in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) and intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (IR NMIBC). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.



UGN-301: UroGen Pharma Ltd.



UGN-301 is an anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (zalifrelimab), originally licensed from Agenus Inc. in 2019. It is formulated with RTGel, our proprietary reverse-thermal hydrogel, for intravesical administration into the bladder. Intravesical administration of UGN-301 is designed to increase drug concentrations in the bladder without significant systemic exposure, potentially diminishing the systemic toxicity associated with CTLA-4 blockade. UroGen is evaluating UGN-301 in a multi-arm Phase I study of UGN-301 as monotherapy and in combination with other agents. The safety of UGN-301 is being evaluated in the monotherapy arm of the study as combination therapy for HG-NMIBC. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.



Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer drugs?

How many Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

CG Oncology

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Tyra Biosciences, Inc

UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Prokarium Ltd

Protara Therapeutics

ImmVira Pharma Co. Ltd

Trigone Pharma Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Aura Biosciences

enGene Holdings Inc.

Atonco Pharma

Key Products

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec

TAR-210

TYRA-300

UGN-301

ZH9

TARA-002

T3011

NDV01

Eciskafusp Alfa

AU-011

Detalimogene Voraplasmid

ATO-101

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: CG Oncology

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences, Inc

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

UGN-301: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Unmet Needs



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Non Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Analyst Views



Appendix

