Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Market Research 2025: Leveraging Collaborations Among 25+ Companies Exploring 30+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed examination of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) pipeline, featuring insights from over 25 companies and more than 30 potential therapies.

This resource includes a thorough evaluation of pipeline drugs, spanning clinical and non-clinical stages. Drug assessments are detailed by product type, stage of development, administration route, and molecule type, also encompassing inactive products in the EoE pipeline.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic immune-mediated disorder characterized by significant eosinophil presence within the esophageal tissue, often associated with atopic conditions such as asthma and dermatitis. Symptoms include feeding difficulties, dysphagia, and heartburn, which arise due to the narrowing of the esophagus following chronic inflammation. The pathophysiology involves eosinophil infiltration, driven by Th2-type helper T cells and cytokines like IL-5 and IL-13, leading to tissue remodeling.

Treatment strategies typically involve dietary modifications to avoid allergen triggers, proton pump inhibitors, and topical corticosteroids. Severe cases may necessitate esophageal dilation. Ongoing therapy adjustments are essential due to the chronic nature of EoE.

Emerging drugs are actively under development with significant therapies such as APT-1011 by Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, IRL201104 by Revolo Biotherapeutics, and AQ280 by Aqilion being in advanced stages. APT-1011, in Phase III, leverages an oral disintegrating tablet form to target esophageal mucosa. IRL201104 has showcased immune-regulatory potential in early clinical trials, advancing to Phase II, while AQ280, a JAK1 inhibitor, is in Phase I, focusing on reducing inflammatory processes.

Key players driving these innovations include Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Revolo Biotherapeutics, and Aqilion. The report categorizes therapies by their clinical phases and administration routes, offering analytical insights into ongoing development activities such as collaborations and licensing, along with comprehensive therapeutic assessments.

The report addresses crucial questions such as the number of companies in EoE drug development, drug pipeline stages, key collaborations, and emerging drug designations. It also highlights notable products such as APT-1011, IRL201104, and AQ280, underscoring ongoing research and market potential in the EoE therapeutic landscape.

Industry professionals and stakeholders can leverage this report for current treatment insights and to identify emerging opportunities within the EoE treatment landscape. The document is instrumental for understanding the evolving R&D scenario and strategizing future developments in EoE therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Overview

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Middle Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Key Companies



Eosinophilic Esophagitis Key Products



Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Unmet Needs



Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Market Drivers and Barriers



Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Eosinophilic Esophagitis Analyst Views



Appendix



Companies Featured

Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Aqilion

Bristol-Myers Squibb

EsoCap

Pfizer

Calypso Biotech

Serpin Pharma

Landos Biopharma

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aej300

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.