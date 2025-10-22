Acute Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Market Research Report 2025: Opportunities with 25+ Drugs in Development, Emphasizing Innovative Treatments Like Prourokinase Recombinant, RNS60, and AVLX-144

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Ischemic Stroke - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Acute Ischemic Stroke - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides a comprehensive analysis of over 20 companies and 25+ pipeline drugs within the Acute Ischemic Stroke landscape. It delves into pipeline drug profiles across clinical and nonclinical stages, assessing therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it highlights inactive pipeline products in this domain.

Acute ischemic stroke (AIS), a severe medical condition, results from a decrease in blood flow to the brain, leading to potential damage and is a chief cause of mortality and disability in the US, affecting approximately 700,000 individuals annually. Often preceded by a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which temporarily decreases brain function, AIS involves blockage of major brain vessels. Mechanical thrombectomy, a treatment method, can be executed up to 24 hours post-symptom onset. Symptoms vary by stroke severity and brain location impacted. Primary symptoms include sudden hemiparesis, monoparesis, visual impairments, and more. Strokes can be triggered by arterial blockages due to atheroma buildup, dislodged atheroma, or blood vessel inflammation or narrowing.

The pathophysiology of AIS is triggered by vessel occlusion, typically leading to brain tissue infarction, and can stem from local vessel blockage or clot embolization. The complexity of ischemic brain damage stems from numerous cellular effects arising from reduced cerebral blood flow (CBF), with extensive research identifying varied pathways in the ischemic cascade.

A structured protocol is crucial for stroke evaluation, beginning with assessing airway, breathing, circulation, and vital signs. Emergency neuroimaging techniques used include CT angiography, MRI, and more, alongside laboratory studies such as CBC and coagulation tests. Therapy for AIS focuses on preserving tissue in areas with decreased, yet viable, perfusion. Recanalization strategies, including recombinant tissue-type plasminogen activators, aim to restore blood flow swiftly to mitigate ischemia's effects. Endovascular procedures and potential neuroprotective agents, such as Alteplase and mechanical thrombectomy, are also considered.

The report outlines a thorough evaluation of the Acute Ischemic Stroke pipeline, detailing disease overview and treatment guidelines. It includes a commercial assessment of pipeline products under development and describes drug mechanisms, clinical studies, approvals, and related product developments like collaborations and acquisitions.

Emerging Drugs

Prourokinase recombinant (Tasly Pharmaceutical): An experimental Phase III thrombolytic drug for AIS, promising efficacy with fewer adverse effects than other thrombolytics.

RNS60 (Revalesio Corporation): In Phase II development, RNS60 enhances mitochondrial function, reduces inflammation, and offers neuroprotection, with orphan and fast-track designations for ALS.

AVLX 144 (Avilex Pharma): A Phase I candidate targeting PSD-95 protein to prevent acute stroke conditions with enhanced neuroprotective properties.

The report also outlines comprehensive drug development activities, including collaborations, acquisitions, and licensing, alongside therapeutic assessments of emerging AIS drugs.

Report Highlights

Evaluation of challenges and opportunities influencing Acute Ischemic Stroke R&D.

Focus on novel therapeutic approaches for AIS.

Key Players and Products

Tasly Pharmaceutical: Prourokinase recombinant

Revalesio Corporation: RNS60

Avilex Pharma: AVLX 144

Other key players include GNT Pharma, Biogen, and others

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Acute Ischemic Stroke: Overview

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Acute Ischemic Stroke - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Enzastaurin: Denovo BioPharma

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Zotiraciclib: Adastra Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

RGN6024: Reglagene, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Companies



Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Products



Acute Ischemic Stroke - Unmet Needs



Acute Ischemic Stroke - Market Drivers and Barriers



Acute Ischemic Stroke - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Acute Ischemic Stroke Analyst Views



Acute Ischemic Stroke Key Companies

Tasly Pharmaceutical

Revalesio Corporation

Avilex Pharma

GNT Pharma

Biogen

AptaTargets

NC Medical Research

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Saillant Therapeutics

TargED Biopharmaceuticals

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syhafv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.