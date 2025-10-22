Construction Schedule Software Market Report 2025 - Digital Tools Drive Rapid Growth, Reaching US$ 2.09 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Schedule Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction schedule software market is experiencing rapid growth and transformation, with an increase in market size from $1.31 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.44 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This surge is largely driven by the expansion of digital project management tools, heightened demand for real-time collaboration, and an increased investment in savvy construction technology.

Forecasts suggest continued robust growth, with the market expected to reach $2.09 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 9.8%. The focus on risk management, prefab and modular construction trends, and the need to tackle project delays and cost overruns are central to this growth. The increasing deployment of mobile and cloud-based solutions further accentuates this trend.

The construction boom, coupled with a rise in new infrastructure projects, propels the demand for innovative scheduling tools. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics highlights a $19.96 million increase in construction activities in 2022, underscoring the market's potential by enabling smooth project execution and resource allocation.

Major industry players like ALICE Technologies Inc. and Sage Group plc are spearheading technological innovation. ALICE recently launched a 2D visual project planning tool - ALICE Plan - enhancing collaboration through interactive scheduling interfaces. Sage's acquisition of Corecon Technologies Inc. aims to solidify its construction software portfolio, offering a suite of tools from project bidding to completion.

Leading companies in this sector include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hilti Corporation, and Autodesk Inc., among others. These entities continue to expand their market presence by integrating cutting-edge technology within construction schedules to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Geographically, North America stands as the largest market, with significant contributions also stemming from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. This widespread adoption reflects the growing acknowledgment of construction scheduling software's benefits in optimizing project workflows and minimizing time lags.

The ongoing evolution of trade relations and tariffs poses challenges but also opportunities within the tech sector. As global dynamics shift, firms are leveraging AI and automation to mitigate operational risks and enhance resilience, ensuring continued progress even amid international uncertainties.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for construction schedule software, integrating this sector within the broader economic framework and analogous markets. Technological advancements, regulatory transformations, and evolving consumer preferences are analyzed as key market influencers.

The report encompasses essential market attributes, including market size, growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscapes, market shares, and strategic recommendations for market participants. Additionally, it presents historical and predictive market growth insights by geographical region.

Highlighted sections of the report include:

Market attributes with an in-depth examination of market dynamics.

Measurement of market size and forward-looking growth projections.

Sub-market segmentations and analyses of influencing factors such as AI, automation, geopolitical incidents, and economic variables.

Geographical analyses offering comparative insights on historical and future market growth.

A depiction of market competitiveness, spotlighting principal competitors and key financial transactions.

Trends and strategies suggesting pathways to recovery and development post-crisis.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Installed-PC Software, Installed-Mobile Software, Cloud-Based Software

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

By Organization Size: Small, Medium, Large Enterprises

By Application: Project, Resource, Risk Management, Other Applications

By End-User Industry: General Contractors, Specialty Contractors, Real Estate Developers, Architectural and Engineering Firms

Subsegments and Companies Mentioned: Extensive coverage of software types and leading companies such as Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, and Trimble, among others.

Geographical Coverage: In-depth analysis across Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Detailed five-year historical data complemented by ten-year forecasts.

Data and Delivery: Comprehensive datasets provided in PDF, Word, and Excel formats for convenient analysis and presentation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Construction Schedule Software market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Constellation Software Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Procore Technologies Inc.

RedTeam Software Inc.

PMA Consultants LLC

Toggl OU

Tenna LLC

Buildxact Software Ltd.

UDA Technologies Inc.

eSUB Construction Software Inc.

WeBuild Construction Software Inc.

Rillsoft GmbH

BuildBook Inc.

JobTread Software LLC

Field Promax LLC

Buildern Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Outbuild Construction Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl7use

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment