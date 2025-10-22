$10.75+ Bn Spinal Fusion Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2032 - Rising Incidences, Trauma from Road Accidents, and an Increase in Chronic Pain

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Fusion Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at USD 7.13 billion in 2024, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%, reaching USD 10.76 billion by 2032

Key players are actively engaging in product development, contributing to market expansion over the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The spinal fusion devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising incidences of spinal disorders, trauma from road accidents, and an increase in chronic pain worldwide.

Market Dynamics: According to WHO, about 15.4 million people globally were living with spinal cord injuries in 2024, predominantly caused by preventable trauma. WHO data also highlights the surge in lower back pain cases, from 619 million in 2023 to an anticipated 843 million by 2050, emphasizing the growing demand for spinal fusion devices. As spinal fusion stabilizes the spine to relieve pain, it becomes a preferred treatment method. With spinal injuries necessitating technological intervention, the market is projected to expand significantly.

Product advancements further stimulate market growth. Aurora Spine's ZIPT MIS Interspinous Fusion System, FDA cleared in July 2022, exemplifies recent innovations. Transparency Market Research indicates that the diagnosed prevalence of degenerative disc disease in the US will grow significantly by 2034, pushing market demands. While the presence of alternative treatments poses challenges, the focus remains on enhancing spinal fusion techniques to meet global needs.

Segment Analysis: The interbody fusion devices segment is projected to garner significant revenue, owing to their vital role in providing spinal stability and facilitating bone fusion during surgery. As health technologies advance and new designs emerge, these devices are optimized for effective placement and faster recovery, highlighting market dynamics.

Recent product launches, like NovApproach Spine's OneLIFT system, underscore aspirations for continued segment expansion. Overall, interbody fusion devices are expected to prominently influence the spinal fusion devices market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: North America is expected to dominate the market by 2024, driven by high rates of vertebral compression fractures and chronic pain, exacerbated by aging demographics and lifestyle challenges. According to the National Institute of Health, VCFs persist as the frequent fragility fracture type in the US, necessitating surgical interventions for stabilization. With over 50 million US adults experiencing chronic pain, the region's demand for spinal fusion devices is projected to rise substantially.

Product development initiatives, such as FDA clearance for Carlsmed Inc.'s aprevo Cervical ACDF Interbody System in December 2024, support market growth in North America. The intersection of these factors provides fertile ground for market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Players: Major companies in the market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Orthofix Medical Inc., and others, actively engaging in mergers, partnerships, and product launches to enhance market presence and cater to emerging needs.

Recent Developments: In June 2025, Cerapedics' PearlMatrixT P-15 Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft gained FDA approval. Similarly, Neo Medical's Force Control Technology demonstrated substantial clinical advantages by April 2025. These advancements highlight the drive towards more effective and safer spinal fusion surgeries.

The growing global prevalence of spinal disorders, coupled with advanced product development practices, is set to propel the spinal fusion devices market, catering to an evolving landscape of patient needs and technological progress.

