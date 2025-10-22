Third Party Logistics Provider CPGIO Uses Descartes’ Ecommerce Inventory and Order Management Solution to Achieve 5x Growth

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Illinois-based CPGIO, an omnichannel, optimization and fulfillment partner for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, is fueling explosive ecommerce growth using Descartes’ inventory and order management solution to synchronize and simplify its multichannel distribution across more than 40 sales channels. By aggregating ecommerce operations on a centralized platform, the cloud-based Descartes solution increased efficiency and visibility to enable CPGIO to scale from 2,000 to 10,000 daily orders.

“With more than 600 of the world’s leading CPG brands relying on us to optimize their ecommerce operations, we needed to move beyond the constraints of our legacy system,” said John Holby, CEO at CPGIO. “The Descartes solution fueled our rapid expansion, including into new markets such as health and beauty, by enabling us to easily add new marketplaces, seamlessly manage multiple clients across multiple channels, and access concise fulfillment data to inform operational decisions and long-term planning. We simplified catalog management with the solution’s central database of product information and accelerated our pick-pack-ship workflow with its warehouse management module and mobile scanners. Plus, to help maintain our ranking as a top-60 Amazon seller, we set up a custom workflow in the platform that factors in different fees, such as packaging and labor, to calculate net cost and help us stay competitive against different sellers.”

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce operations software suite, the Descartes Sellercloud™ inventory and order management solution helps small and mid-market retailers, distributors, wholesalers and 3PLs centralize the management of listings, inventory, orders, purchasing, fulfillment and shipping. With 350+ integrations to marketplaces (including Amazon, Walmart, Shopify and Tik Tok), shopping carts, shipping partners, third party logistics providers, payment gateways and vendors, the solution provides a comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem that companies can easily leverage to expand operations as they grow.

“As CPGIO continues to scale, we’re pleased our solution is playing a role in helping them meet—and exceed—their growth goals,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. “With ecommerce complexity and competition accelerating, sellers need a flexible, end-to-end solution that enables faster channel expansion, better product visibility, and greater operational efficiency. Descartes delivers on that need by centralizing catalog data, streamlining fulfillment workflows and tightening inventory control to help protect margins as businesses grow.”

Learn more about Descartes Sellercloud and Descartes’ Ecommerce Operations solutions.

About CPGIO

CPGIO is a full-service, omnichannel e-commerce distribution and optimization partner that helps consumer packaged goods brands sell across top marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, Tik Tok, Costco, Target+, eBay, The Knot, and direct-to-consumer platforms like Shopify. The company works closely with manufacturers to optimize product listings, enhance digital presence, and streamline operations through services such as Amazon strategy, A+ content creation, MAP enforcement, review generation, bundling, and analytics—driving growth and visibility in the competitive online marketplace. For more information, visit www.cpg.io.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ ecommerce solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes’ profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.