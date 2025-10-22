Acrylic Resins Market Analysis, Competition and Industry Forecast to 2030 - Rapid Expansion of Photopolymer and 3D-Printing Resin Applications Present Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Resins Market by Chemistry, Property, Solvency, Application, End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Paper & Paperboard, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, and Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The acrylic resins market is predicted to expand from USD 21.89 billion in 2025 to USD 28.55 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance materials in sectors such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Acrylic resins are favored for their durability and resistance to UV radiation and chemicals, making them ideal for coatings and adhesives.

The market is also driven by regulatory constraints from agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), which are limiting the allowable volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in resin formulations. This has led manufacturers to innovate sustainable, low-VOC, and waterborne resins. The shift towards green chemistry facilitates the advent of eco-friendlier products, with smart formulations like self-healing and antimicrobial acrylic coatings gaining traction.



Report Coverage



This comprehensive report segments the acrylic resins market by chemistry, solvency, property, application, end-use industry, and region. It discusses key drivers such as increased global construction and automotive activities, as well as challenges like environmental compliance costs. Opportunities in photopolymer and bio-based resins are also highlighted.



The competitive landscape features significant players like BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and Sumitomo Chemical (Japan). The report provides a competitive analysis of these companies, detailing their strategies, product offerings, and recent developments.



Building & Construction Segment Leadership

By 2024, the building and construction sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share, driven by the demand for weather-resistant coatings and adhesives in infrastructure projects. Acrylic resins provide UV stability, color retention, and long-term performance, making them highly suitable for exterior applications. The rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets, supports the significant uptake of acrylic-based materials.

Dominance of Water-Based Acrylic Resins

Waterborne acrylic resins dominated the market by solvency type in 2024 due to environmental pushback against solvent-based products. These resins offer lower VOC emissions and maintain desirable properties such as adhesion and durability. They are widely used in architectural coatings and adhesives, aligning with modern sustainability goals. This trend is further bolstered by the industry's shift towards environmentally responsible products.

North American Market Share

In 2024, North America took the lead in regional market share. The region's mature industrial sectors like automotive and electronics, combined with stringent environmental regulations, promote the adoption of waterborne and environment-friendly resins. High demand for superior coatings and a commitment to research and development by major chemical manufacturers bolster North America's market leadership.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising Global Vehicle Production and Adoption of EVs Increasing Infrastructural and Construction Activities Expanding Use in Adhesives and Sealants Due to Strong Bonding Properties



Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials and Resins Environmental Concerns Over Limited Biodegradability of Acrylic Resins



Opportunities

Rapid Expansion of Photopolymer and 3D-Printing Resin Applications Expanding Market for Bio-Based and Sustainable Resin Alternatives



Challenges

Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Burdens



Companies Profiled

BASF

Dow

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Arkema

DIC Corporation

Covestro AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Synthomer plc

Lubrizol

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Rohm GmbH

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

Chansieh Enterprises Co. Ltd

Jotun

GEO

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

Allnex GmbH

Kamsons

Aekyung

Berger Paints India

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1en6xb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment