Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Market Research 2025: Significant Opportunities with 10+ Companies and 12+ Drugs, Focusing on Novel Therapeutic Approaches

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sjogren's Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies ongoing efforts by companies and academics to explore challenges and opportunities in Sjogren's syndrome R&D, focusing on innovative treatment approaches.

This report delivers an in-depth analysis of more than 10 companies and over 12 drugs currently in the pipeline for Sjogren's syndrome treatment. It encompasses drug profiles across various stages, from clinical to nonclinical, while also detailing the therapeutics through product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, the report highlights inactive products in this therapeutic space.

Sjogren's syndrome (SS) is a systemic autoimmune disorder predominantly affecting salivary and lacrimal glands, leading to dryness symptoms such as xerostomia and keratoconjunctivitis sicca. SS, which may present as either a primary condition or secondary to other autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, has complex immunological pathways that complicate differentiation. The hallmark pathological feature of SS is focal lymphocytic sialadenitis, involving mononuclear cell infiltration that results in glandular dysfunction.

Despite the absence of a definitive cure, SS treatments focus on symptom mitigation and complication prevention, utilizing saliva substitutes, anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants, and saliva-stimulants like pilocarpine. Maintaining oral hygiene and adopting lifestyle adjustments, such as hydration, help manage symptoms effectively.

The report paints a detailed picture of the pipeline landscape and treatment guidelines. It offers a thorough commercial and clinical assessment, covering drug mechanisms, clinical studies, NDA status, and product development activities, including collaborations, acquisitions, and licensing within the Sjogren's syndrome landscape.

Sjogren's Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment categorizes drugs based on parameters such as clinical phases, routes of administration, and molecule types, including recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapies.

The report encompasses around 12 products at various development stages, with insights into discontinues and inactive candidates. It provides a comprehensive analysis of therapeutic candidates through different routes including oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous delivery.

Development Activities:

Included are detailed accounts of collaborations, mergers, and licensing activities, providing a clear assessment of the emerging Sjogren's syndrome therapeutic landscape.

Sjogren's Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters:

This section scrutinizes multiple drugs across clinical development phases. The report elucidates on clinical trials, pharmacological actions, and recent industry collaborations.

Notable Emerging Drugs:

VAY736 (Novartis): A monoclonal antibody targeting BAFF-R, currently in Phase III trials.

A monoclonal antibody targeting BAFF-R, currently in Phase III trials. Nipocalimab (Johnson & Johnson): A monoclonal antibody with Breakthrough Therapy designation in Phase III for Sjogren's syndrome.

A monoclonal antibody with Breakthrough Therapy designation in Phase III for Sjogren's syndrome. Allogeneic NK Cells (Artiva Biotherapeutics): Phase II allogeneic cell therapy aiming to enhance ADCC effects.

Phase II allogeneic cell therapy aiming to enhance ADCC effects. ASP5502 (Astellas Pharma Inc): A small-molecule targeting the STING pathway, in Phase I trials.

Sjogren's Syndrome Report Insights:

Sjogren's Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Report Assessment:

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Amgen

Artiva Biotherapeutics

Immunovant Sciences

Astellas Pharma Inc

RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Rise Therapeutics LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Argenx

Key Products:

Nipocalimab

VAY736

VIB4920

Allogeneic NK Cells

IMVT-1402

ASP5502

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zzkti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.