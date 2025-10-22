Mobix Labs Wins Multi-Year U.S. Navy Follow-On Contract as Company Accelerates Growth in Defense and High-Tech Markets

~ New contract strengthens Mobix Labs’ position as a trusted U.S. defense partner ~

~ Expanding momentum driven by product sales and strategic acquisitions ~

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company delivering next-generation connectivity solutions for defense, aerospace, 5G, and high-reliability markets, today announced it has won a multi-year follow-on production contract with a prime U.S. Navy contractor – a major step forward in the company’s expanding role within the defense sector.

Under this new contract, Mobix Labs will continue supplying advanced communication hardware used on U.S. Navy ships to keep their secure networks running flawlessly — even in the toughest conditions at sea. These systems play a key role in protecting vital military communications from interference and disruption, helping ensure U.S. forces stay connected when it matters most. The new agreement expands production of Mobix Labs’ proven technology, further strengthening the company’s role in delivering next-generation connectivity for the Navy’s defense programs.

Continuing Momentum Through Sales

“Mobix Labs is proud to deepen its partnership with the U.S. Navy, delivering battle-tested connectivity that safeguards communications in the most demanding conditions,” said Bob Ydens, Vice President and General Manager of Mobix Labs’ Interconnect Products. “This follow-on contract is a strong endorsement of our technology and the trust our defense partners place in Mobix Labs and positions us for sustained contributions to national defense priorities.”

The contract underscores Mobix Labs’ growing momentum in the defense sector, where demand for secure, high-bandwidth connectivity continues to accelerate amid increased investments in naval modernization and contested-spectrum operations. Financial terms were not disclosed, consistent with standard government contracting practices.

Positioned for Accelerated Growth and Diversification Through Acquisitions

“With this new contract and our continued access to capital for strategic acquisitions, Mobix Labs is entering 2026 with real momentum,” said Phil Sansone, Chief Executive Officer of Mobix Labs. “We’re executing on a clear plan — grow our product base, expand through smart acquisitions, and continue building Mobix Labs into a diversified leader in advanced communications.”

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Mobix Labs solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets. For more information, visit mobixlabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections about future events, and include statements regarding, among other things, Mobix Labs’ business strategy, growth prospects, market opportunities, expected benefits of new and existing contracts, product demand, future performance, and strategic initiatives including potential mergers and acquisitions. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “target,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “aim,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to our ability to successfully perform under the U.S. Navy production contract and other customer agreements; the possibility of delays, modifications, or cancellations of government or defense contracts; changes in defense spending priorities or budget allocations; our ability to identify, negotiate, finance, and complete potential acquisitions; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; our ability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms or at all; fluctuations in demand across defense, aerospace, and wireless markets; competition and technological change; supply chain and manufacturing risks; the impact of global economic, political, or regulatory conditions; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in Mobix Labs’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Importantly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Mobix Labs’ strategic plans, including its acquisition and growth strategies, may evolve over time, and the Company may, for a variety of reasons, decide to modify, delay, or discontinue aspects of its plans as business conditions warrant. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Mobix Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

