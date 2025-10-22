Village Farms Introduces Industry-First, One-Way Aroma Valve in Cannabis Packaging

DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) today announced another Canadian first innovation from its Pure Sunfarms brand: the launch of a one-way aroma valve built directly into its dried flower packaging.

The one-way aroma valve is pressure-activated and designed to release the flower’s scent only when gently squeezed, while preventing air, moisture, and contaminants from entering the bag. The innovation allows consumers to experience the natural aroma of the flower, without opening the package or compromising product integrity. Adapted from proven technology long used in premium coffee packaging, it represents the next evolution in cannabis packaging, bringing a sensory dimension never before available in the legal market.

“Smell is powerful—it connects us instantly to how we feel, shaping our choices in ways we don’t even think about,” said Orville Bovenschen, President, Village Farms Canadian Cannabis. “First, we gave people a window so they could see the flower. Now, we’ve added a valve so they can smell it. It might seem like a small thing, but in cannabis, it’s huge. Because it’s more than just aroma: it’s increased accessibility, as well as memory, emotion, and experience all at once. These details matter because they bring everyone back to that first time we smelled and smoked great flower; that moment that stays with you. With this innovation, we’re proud to do that for all consumers.”

Following the success of the Pure Sunfarms brand’s window packaging, the aroma valve continues the Village Farms Canadian Cannabis mission to make cannabis shopping more accessible, informative, and barrier-free for everyone. By giving consumers a way to preview aroma at the point of purchase, the company is helping people choose strains that match their preferences, using the same senses that guided cannabis selection long before legalization.

New pouches featuring Pure Sunfarms’ proprietary aroma-valve design will roll out across Canada as fresh inventory reaches stores through October, beginning with Pure Sunfarms ounces and later expanding to other top-selling SKUs.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

media@puresunfarms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2434b71f-b091-4f0c-a91c-afec6de15c1f