Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Engages Strategic Investor Relations to Enhance Investor Communications and Engagement

Jericho, New York, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CURX) (“Curanex” or the “Company”), a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing botanical drugs for inflammatory diseases, has engaged Strategic Investor Relations, LLC, a premier investor relations firm, to enhance Curanex’s visibility in the financial community and support its ongoing efforts to engage and educate current and potential investors about the Company’s innovative pipeline and strategic initiatives.

With this new partnership, Curanex aims to refine its communication strategies and investor relations activities to ensure stakeholders are fully informed and engaged with the Company's progress and prospects. Strategic Investor Relations will assist Curanex in highlighting its botanical drug development approach, which encompasses high-efficacy botanical drugs with de-risked clinical pathways and its positioning in the rapidly expanding botanical drug market.

Curanex is advancing a robust pipeline targeting key inflammatory indications, including Ulcerative Colitis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Gouty Arthritis, leveraging decades of real-world use in China. The Company's lead botanical candidate for Ulcerative Colitis is on track for IND submission in 2026.

Curanex’s founders have established a strong foundation in botanical drug innovation, drawing on extensive preclinical data across multiple indications, with the focus on de-risked development, and with botanical programs informed by over 30 years of clinical evidence in China.They bring a commitment for Curanex to regulatory compliance with the FDA.

"Engaging with Strategic Investor Relations represents an important step towards strengthening our relations with current and prospective investors and better communicating our financial story and market opportunities," said Mr. Jun Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Curanex Pharmaceuticals. "We are committed to enhancing our transparency and engagement with the investor community as we advance our drug development and deliver on our mission to transform inflammatory disease treatment. Together with the expertise of Strategic Investor Relations, we are confident in our ability to communicate our vision and clinical successes more effectively, driving enhanced shareholder value."

Mr. Matthew Abenante, President of Strategic Investor Relations, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Curanex Pharmaceuticals, a trailblazer in dual-modality therapeutics for inflammatory diseases. Curanex's innovative botanical pipeline positions them uniquely for transformative growth. I am extremely excited about the future for Curanex as it continues to de-risk and advance its programs, ensuring the Company remains at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation.”

“We look forward to supporting their journey and are confident that Curanex's exciting future will deliver substantial value to their stakeholders," concluded Mr. Abenante.

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Jericho, New York, dedicated to discovering and developing botanical drugs for inflammatory diseases. Its lead candidate, Phyto-N, is a botanical extract from a single plant with proven anti-inflammatory properties that acts via multiple targets and mechanisms. Phyto-N has a long history of human use, having treated thousands of patients with inflammatory diseases over 30 years in China, demonstrating favorable tolerability.

The Company has validated Phyto-N's effects in animal models of six inflammatory diseases: ulcerative colitis, atopic dermatitis, COVID-19, diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, and gout. The primary indication is moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. The Company will advance its lead botanical drug candidate, Phyto-N, through FDA-required studies, IND submission, and into Phase I clinical trials.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.curanexpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

