SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Size to Hit USD 9.50 Billion by 2033, Due to the Surging Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally | SNS Insider

The SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market size was worth USD 2.40 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 9.50 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.77% during 2026-2033.

Rising EV Adoption and Renewable Energy Integration Accelerate Market Expansion Globally

The market for SiC power electronics is being shaken up regionally by the rapid rise of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles. Higher performance, effective energy conversion, and quicker charging are made possible by SiC inverters, which increase the range of electric vehicles and hasten the switch to renewable energy sources for power generation. Global market demand is also driven by sustainability goals and favorable government legislation. Efficient SiC inverters are necessary for the growing number of renewable power installations, such as wind and solar. They are utilized in the industrial and aerospace sectors, and their reduced energy losses and smaller system size requirements further help the market to grow globally.

SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.40 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 9.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.77% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (SiC MOSFETs, SiC Diodes, SiC Modules and Other Devices),

• By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Information Technology (IT and Others)

• By Type (Power Electronics and Inverter)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Resellers)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

SiC MOSFETs led the market with a 55.31% share in 2025E as they are broadly used by the electric vehicle and renewable energy industry. SiC modules are expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 27.54% due to the increased demand in industries for higher integration, smaller packages and better thermal performance.

By Application

The automotive sector dominated with a 53.11% share in 2025E and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 29.65%. The segment’s growth is driven by the growing electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and increasing demand for high-speed charging infrastructure. SiC devices are being adopted in electric vehicles for maximum driving range, higher energy efficiency and more compact design.

By Type

Power electronics accounted for the largest share of 61.45% in 2025E due to their indispensable role for power conversion, efficiency gain and performance improvement in a wide range of applications. The inverter segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 26.64% due to their high demand for adoption throughout electric-vehicle (EV), renewable-energy and grid-infrastructure utilization, SiC attainment in these areas result in greater efficiency with lower energy losses, smaller footprints.

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales segment held a 57.34% share in 2025E as large manufacturers prefer establishing direct relationships with automotive, energy, and industrial clients for customized solutions. Distributors are forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.56% due to the increasing demand from smaller companies and regional players who rely on distribution networks to access SiC-based components.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, Asia Pacific dominated the SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market and accounted for 40.37% of revenue share due to the expansion of renewable energy deployment, and industrial automation are the key drivers.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the SiC Based Power Electronics and Inverter Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 19.40% due to growing adoption of EVs and smart grid modernization projects along with integration of renewables.

Recent News:

In August 2025 , Wolfspeed launched its 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) materials to the commercial market, marking a significant advancement in its effort to accelerate the industry's shift from traditional silicon to SiC technologies.

, Wolfspeed launched its 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) materials to the commercial market, marking a significant advancement in its effort to accelerate the industry's shift from traditional silicon to SiC technologies. In May 2025, Infineon introduced its 1200V CoolSiC™ TSJ MOSFETs in ID-PAK packages, targeting automotive drivetrain applications. These devices offer up to 40% improved RDS (on) and 25% higher current capability, with volume production expected by 2027.

