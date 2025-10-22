Dorman’s Complex Electronic Solutions Portfolio Expands With OE FIX® EPS Rack for Ram Trucks

COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has released the aftermarket’s first-ever, all-new electronic power steering (EPS) rack engineered to fit more than two million Ram pickup trucks. The EPS rack is the culmination of a multi-year research, development, and commercialization effort executed by a cross-functional team across the enterprise.

“Dorman’s unique capabilities allow us to design, engineer, test, and bring to market highly complex assemblies,” said Eric Luftig, Dorman’s Senior Vice President of Product, Engineering, Quality, and Manufacturing. “Our newest Dorman® OE FIX® EPS rack is just the most recent example of our commitment to innovation and first-to-the-aftermarket repair solutions. Everything we do is focused on keeping our customers ahead—of repair challenges and evolving vehicle technology. This rack helps keep Ram trucks on the road longer, and—consistent with Dorman’s mission—empowers vehicle owners to choose who completes their repairs.”

The original equipment EPS rack on many 2013-2024 Ram and Ram Classic pickup truck models typically fail over time because of moisture and debris intrusion in the control unit. Options for repairing a damaged or faulty EPS rack in these vehicles were previously limited to replacing the assembly with higher-cost original equipment components, finding and installing a typically high-mileage salvage yard EPS rack, or installing a remanufactured assembly—if a worthwhile one can be found at all.

Regarding the product’s superior level of quality, Luftig stated, “We find that the electronics and other critical assembly components in salvage and remanufactured racks typically see wear and usage that render them a short-term solution. The Dorman EPS rack is an OE FIX-designated part, with improvements to the design and function that can help generate greater performance compared to not only salvage and remanufactured options, but the original manufactured part as well,” Luftig explained.

The new EPS rack has been validated to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and features significant upgrades to help ensure long, reliable service life. Electronics have been redesigned with added surge protection and an improved component layout to reduce heat and electrical interference. A UV40-rated polyurethane protective coating on the printed circuit board has been applied to help resist contamination from water, salt, dust and other harmful contaminants. Installation is designed to be seamless: No dealer programming is needed after installation, thanks to proprietary software developed by Dorman that mimics all original equipment EPS rack functionality and only requires a calibration tool that many independent repair shops already have on hand.

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward-Looking Statements

