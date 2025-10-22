ECARX and Victory Giant Technology Announce Global Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX), a global mobility technology company, today announced its strategic cooperation with Victory Giant Technology (VGT), a world leader in the research and development, production, and sales of high-precision printed circuit boards (PCB), to develop high-performance, advanced computing platforms for the automotive sector.

As a top-tier PCB manufacturer, VGT specializes in high-density interconnect (HDI) and high-layer-count PCBs that are widely used in automotive intelligence, AI, and data center applications through manufacturing hubs in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. With over 350+ leading technology customers, VGT holds a major share in AI compute-server applications and continues to invest in next-generation technologies that support assisted-driving platforms and advanced AI products.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward centralized AI-capable computing architectures, demand for high-performance computing platforms is growing and raising the threshold for manufacturing precision, consistency, and reliability. ECARX has built a pioneering portfolio of AI-capable advanced computing platforms that have already secured multiple project wins from global automakers seeking scalable solutions.

These platforms require PCBs that meet stringent standards for layer design, materials, process precision, reliability, certifications, and yield to ensure stability and compliance in mass production on a global scale.

Under this strategic partnership, VGT will supply custom-engineered PCBs to ECARX’s intelligent manufacturing centers enabling seamless system integration from early R&D through mass production and solution delivery globally. The two parties will also explore opportunities to extend their technological collaboration into other emerging industries beyond automotive intelligence.

“This partnership sets a new benchmark for advanced computing platforms in the global market,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, “Together, we will drive the large-scale production and global delivery of solutions through advanced manufacturing and system-level collaboration, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development of the global intelligent ecosystem.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ecarx@christensencomms.com