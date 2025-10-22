Old National Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $178.5 million,
diluted EPS of $0.46; $231.3 million and $0.59 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National's outstanding quarterly results reflect our continued focus on the fundamentals and the benefits from
our recent partnership with Bremer Bank," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Furthermore, with conversion activities
related to our Bremer partnership now complete, Old National is exceptionally well positioned for the remainder of
2025 and beyond."

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $178.5 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $231.3 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.46; adjusted EPS1 of $0.59
  
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $582.6 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.64%, up 11 basis points ("bps")
  
Operating Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $267.3 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $336.6 million, up 16%
  • Noninterest expense of $445.7 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $376.5 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 58.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 48.1%
  
Deposits and Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $55.0 billion, up 4.8% annualized; core deposits up 5.8% annualized
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 197 bps, up 4 bps
  
Loans and Credit  Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $48.0 billion, up 0.6% annualized
    • End-of-period total loans3 up 3.1% annualized excluding loans acquired from Bremer
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $26.7 million
  • Net charge-offs of $30.0 million, or 25 bps of average loans; 17 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.18% and nonaccrual loans of 1.23% of total loans
  
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 15.9%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 20.1%
  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 11.02%, up 28 bps
  
Notable Items
  • $69.3 million of pre-tax merger-related charges

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp reported third quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $178.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share.

Included in third quarter results were pre-tax charges of $69.3 million for merger-related expenses. Excluding these items and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $231.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in core deposits driven by growth from both existing and new commercial clients.

  • Period-end total deposits were $55.0 billion, up 4.8% annualized; core deposits up 5.8% annualized.
  • On average, total deposits for the third quarter were $54.9 billion, up $5.1 billion.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 197 bps, up 4 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 87%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Loan growth driven by strong commercial loan production partially offset by proactive portfolio actions.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $48.0 billion, up 0.6% annualized.
    • Excluding loans3 acquired in the Bremer transaction, period-end total loans were up 3.1% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the third quarter was $2.8 billion, up 20% from the second quarter of 2025; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.2 billion.
  • Average total loans in the third quarter were $48.2 billion, an increase of $4.1 billion.

CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $26.7 million compared to $106.8 million, or $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) in the Bremer transaction in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs were $30.0 million, or 25 bps of average loans, compared to 24 bps in the prior quarter.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 17 bps compared to 21 bps in the prior quarter.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.18% compared to 0.30%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.23% compared to 1.24%.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $604.5 million, or 1.26% of total loans, compared to $594.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher reflective of larger balance sheet and higher asset yields.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $582.6 million compared to $521.9 million, driven by the full quarter impact of Bremer, higher asset yields and more days in the quarter, partly offset by higher funding costs.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased 11 bps to 3.64%.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.97%, increasing 4 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 5 bps to 2.57%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by full quarter impact of Bremer, organic growth and record capital markets revenue.

  • Total noninterest income was $130.5 million compared to $132.5 million, or $111.6 million excluding a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with the freezing of benefits of the Bremer pension plan in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Excluding the pension plan gain in the second quarter of 2025 and realized debt securities losses, noninterest income was up 16.9% driven by the full quarter impact of Bremer, organic growth and record capital markets revenue.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Higher reflective of the full quarter impact of Bremer, disciplined expense management drives adjusted efficiency ratio lower.

  • Noninterest expense was $445.7 million and included $69.3 million of merger-related charges.
  • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $376.5 million, compared to $343.6 million, driven by the full quarter impact of Bremer.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 58.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 48.1% compared to 55.8% and 50.2%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $50.0 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 21.5% compared to 19.5%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 24.6%.
    • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the Bremer transaction.
  • Income tax expense included $7.8 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.8 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital up 19 bps to 12.78% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital up 29 bps to 11.49%, as strong retained earnings drive capital.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.53%, up 3.7%.
  • The Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock during the quarter.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, a pension plan gain, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain and debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
 2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
 2025
2024
Income Statement        
Net interest income$574,609 $514,790 $387,643 $394,180 $391,724  $1,477,042 $1,136,603 
FTE adjustment1,3 7,975  7,063  5,360  5,777  6,144   20,398  18,737 
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 582,584  521,853  393,003  399,957  397,868   1,497,440  1,155,340 
Provision for credit losses 26,738  106,835  31,403  27,017  28,497   164,976  83,602 
Noninterest income 130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138   356,772  258,931 
Noninterest expense 445,734  384,766  268,471  276,824  272,283   1,098,971  817,599 
Net income available to common shareholders$178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768  $440,533 $373,214 
Per Common Share Data        
Weighted average diluted shares 390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331   357,278  308,605 
EPS, diluted$0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44  $1.23 $1.21 
Cash dividends 0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14   0.42  0.42 
Dividend payout ratio2 30% 41% 32% 30% 32%  34% 35%
Book value$20.64 $20.12 $19.71 $19.11 $19.20  $20.64 $19.20 
Stock price 21.95  21.34  21.19  21.71  18.66   21.95  18.66 
Tangible book value3 13.15  12.60  12.54  11.91  11.97   13.15  11.97 
Performance Ratios        
ROAA 1.03% 0.77% 1.08% 1.14% 1.08%  0.95% 0.99%
ROAE 9.0% 6.7% 9.1% 9.8% 9.4%  8.3% 8.8%
ROATCE3 15.9% 12.0% 15.0% 16.4% 16.0%  14.3% 15.0%
NIM (FTE)3 3.64% 3.53% 3.27% 3.30% 3.32%  3.50% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio3 58.8% 55.8% 53.7% 54.4% 53.8%  56.4% 56.4%
NCOs to average loans 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.21% 0.19%  0.24% 0.16%
ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.19% 1.18% 1.10% 1.08% 1.05%  1.19% 1.05%
ACL4to EOP loans 1.26% 1.24% 1.16% 1.14% 1.12%  1.26% 1.12%
NPLs to EOP loans 1.23% 1.24% 1.29% 1.23% 1.22%  1.23% 1.22%
Balance Sheet (EOP)        
Total loans$47,967,915 $47,902,819 $36,413,944 $36,285,887 $36,400,643  $47,967,915 $36,400,643 
Total assets 71,210,162  70,979,805  53,877,944  53,552,272  53,602,293   71,210,162  53,602,293 
Total deposits 55,006,184  54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560  40,845,746   55,006,184  40,845,746 
Total borrowed funds 6,766,381  7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537  5,449,096   6,766,381  5,449,096 
Total shareholders' equity 8,309,271  8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350  6,367,298   8,309,271  6,367,298 
Capital Ratios3        
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):        
Tier 1 common equity 11.02% 10.74% 11.62% 11.38% 11.00%  11.02% 11.00%
Tier 1 capital 11.49% 11.20% 12.23% 11.98% 11.60%  11.49% 11.60%
Total capital 12.78% 12.59% 13.68% 13.37% 12.94%  12.78% 12.94%
Leverage ratio (average assets) 8.72% 9.26% 9.44% 9.21% 9.05%  8.72% 9.05%
Equity to assets (averages) 11.48% 11.38% 12.01% 11.78% 11.60%  11.59% 11.41%
TCE to TA 7.53% 7.26% 7.76% 7.41% 7.44%  7.53% 7.44%
Nonfinancial Data        
Full-time equivalent employees 5,243  5,313  4,028  4,066  4,105   5,243  4,105 
Banking centers 351  351  280  280  280   351  280 
1Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.     
2Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).     
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.   
4Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments.     
         
September 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary.   
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis  ROAA - Return on average assets  ROAE - Return on average equity  ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity  NCOs - Net Charge-offs  ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses  EOP - End of period actual balances  NPLs - Non-performing Loans  TCE - Tangible common equity  TA - Tangible assets   


         
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
 2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
 2025
2024
Interest income$917,192 $824,961 $630,399 $662,082 $679,925  $2,372,552 $1,939,569 
Less:  interest expense 342,583  310,171  242,756  267,902  288,201   895,510  802,966 
Net interest income 574,609  514,790  387,643  394,180  391,724   1,477,042  1,136,603 
Provision for credit losses 26,738  106,835  31,403  27,017  28,497   164,976  83,602 
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		 547,871  407,955  356,240  367,163  363,227   1,312,066  1,053,001 
Wealth and investment services fees 39,684  35,817  29,648  30,012  29,117   105,149  86,779 
Service charges on deposit accounts 27,856  23,878  21,156  20,577  20,350   72,890  57,598 
Debit card and ATM fees 13,197  12,922  9,991  10,991  11,362   36,110  32,409 
Mortgage banking revenue 10,442  10,032  6,879  7,026  7,669   27,353  19,211 
Capital markets income 12,629  7,114  4,506  5,244  7,426   24,249  15,055 
Company-owned life insurance 7,565  6,625  5,381  6,499  5,315   19,571  14,488 
Other income 19,081  36,170  16,309  15,539  12,975   71,560  33,481 
Debt securities gains (losses), net 7  (41) (76) (122) (76)  (110) (90)
Total noninterest income 130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138   356,772  258,931 
Salaries and employee benefits 211,345  202,112  148,305  146,605  147,494   561,762  456,490 
Occupancy 34,442  30,432  29,053  29,733  27,130   93,927  80,696 
Equipment 12,703  12,566  8,901  9,325  9,888   34,170  27,263 
Marketing 15,093  13,759  11,940  12,653  11,036   40,792  32,954 
Technology 36,122  31,452  22,020  21,429  23,343   89,594  67,368 
Communication 7,742  5,014  4,134  4,176  4,681   16,890  13,161 
Professional fees 13,598  21,931  7,919  11,055  7,278   43,448  24,236 
FDIC assessment 14,095  13,409  9,700  11,970  11,722   37,204  32,711 
Amortization of intangibles 26,184  19,630  6,830  7,237  7,411   52,644  20,291 
Amortization of tax credit investments 7,057  5,815  3,424  4,556  3,277   16,296  8,773 
Other expense 67,353  28,646  16,245  18,085  19,023   112,244  53,656 
Total noninterest expense 445,734  384,766  268,471  276,824  272,283   1,098,971  817,599 
Income before income taxes 232,598  155,706  181,563  186,105  185,082   569,867  494,333 
Income tax expense 50,031  30,298  36,904  32,232  41,280   117,233  109,018 
Net income$182,567 $125,408 $144,659 $153,873 $143,802  $452,634 $385,315 
Preferred dividends (4,034) (4,033) (4,034) (4,034) (4,034)  (12,101) (12,101)
Net income applicable to common shares$178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768  $440,533 $373,214 
         
EPS, diluted$0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44  $1.23 $1.21 
Weighted Average Common
Shares Outstanding		        
Basic 389,038  360,155  315,925  315,673  315,622   355,307  307,426 
Diluted 390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331   357,278  308,605 
(EOP) 390,768  391,818  319,236  318,980  318,955   390,768  318,955 
         
         


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 2025
2025
2025
2024
2024
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$491,910 $637,556 $486,061 $394,450 $498,120 
Money market and other interest-earning investments 1,190,707  1,171,015  753,719  833,518  693,450 
Investments:     
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,402,375  2,445,733  2,364,170  2,289,903  2,335,716 
Mortgage-backed securities 10,117,015  9,632,206  6,458,023  6,175,103  6,085,826 
States and political subdivisions 1,579,802  1,590,272  1,589,555  1,637,379  1,665,128 
Other securities 849,911  852,687  755,348  781,656  783,079 
Total investments 14,949,103  14,520,898  11,167,096  10,884,041  10,869,749 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 80,341  77,618  40,424  34,483  62,376 
Loans:     
Commercial 14,506,375  14,662,916  10,650,615  10,288,560  10,408,095 
Commercial and agriculture real estate 22,083,734  21,879,785  16,135,327  16,307,486  16,356,216 
Residential real estate 8,190,127  8,212,242  6,771,694  6,797,586  6,757,896 
Consumer 3,187,679  3,147,876  2,856,308  2,892,255  2,878,436 
Total loans 47,967,915  47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887  36,400,643 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (572,178) (565,109) (401,932) (392,522) (380,840)
Premises and equipment, net 691,950  682,539  584,664  588,970  599,528 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,926,960  2,944,372  2,289,268  2,296,098  2,305,084 
Company-owned life insurance 1,044,780  1,046,693  859,211  859,851  863,723 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,438,674  2,561,404  1,685,489  1,767,496  1,690,460 
Total assets$71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 $53,602,293 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$12,691,658 $12,652,556 $9,186,314 $9,399,019 $9,429,285 
Interest-bearing:     
Checking and NOW accounts 9,669,551  9,194,738  7,736,014  7,538,987  7,314,245 
Savings accounts 4,958,555  5,058,819  4,715,329  4,753,279  4,781,447 
Money market accounts 16,739,884  16,564,125  11,638,653  11,807,228  11,601,461 
Other time deposits 7,767,698  7,613,377  6,212,898  5,819,970  6,010,070 
Total core deposits 51,827,346  51,083,615  39,489,208  39,318,483  39,136,508 
Brokered deposits 3,178,838  3,274,068  1,545,364  1,505,077  1,709,238 
Total deposits 55,006,184  54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560  40,845,746 
      
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1  340,246  170  385  135,263 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 277,594  297,637  290,256  268,975  244,626 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,663,361  5,835,918  4,514,354  4,452,559  4,471,153 
Other borrowings 825,425  872,297  642,274  689,618  598,054 
Total borrowed funds 6,766,381  7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537  5,449,096 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,128,326  1,149,637  861,664  976,825  940,153 
Total liabilities 62,900,891  62,853,418  47,343,290  47,211,922  47,234,995 
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 8,833,662  8,725,995  7,183,163  7,086,393  6,971,054 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (524,391) (599,608) (648,509) (746,043) (603,756)
Total shareholders' equity 8,309,271  8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350  6,367,298 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 $53,602,293 
 


            
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
            
            
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets:BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments$1,159,564 $12,2074.18% $1,424,700 $14,7914.16% $904,176 $11,6965.15%
Investments:           
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,391,564  20,7213.47%  2,396,691  20,8203.47%  2,255,629  21,8513.87%
Mortgage-backed securities 9,854,107  105,5964.29%  8,567,318  87,7344.10%  5,977,058  48,4253.24%
States and political subdivisions 1,577,384  13,1093.32%  1,596,899  13,4023.36%  1,668,454  14,0423.37%
Other securities 874,728  16,2657.44%  970,581  15,7706.50%  785,107  12,5476.39%
Total investments 14,697,783  155,6914.24%  13,531,489  137,7264.07%  10,686,248  96,8653.63%
Loans:2           
Commercial 14,722,785  249,5696.78%  13,240,876  219,4466.63%  10,373,340  183,8787.09%
Commercial and agriculture real estate 21,999,016  356,0146.47%  20,022,403  316,4226.32%  16,216,842  274,8326.78%
Residential real estate loans 8,287,155  95,1294.59%  7,792,440  88,8524.56%  6,833,597  67,0843.93%
Consumer 3,166,508  56,5577.09%  3,049,341  54,7877.21%  2,891,260  51,7147.12%
Total loans 48,175,464  757,2696.28%  44,105,060  679,5076.16%  36,315,039  577,5086.36%
            
Total earning assets$64,032,811 $925,1675.78% $59,061,249 $832,0245.64% $47,905,463 $686,0695.73%
            
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (566,102)    (404,871)    (366,667)  
            
Non-earning Assets:           
Cash and due from banks$492,415    $426,513    $413,583   
Other assets 7,177,663     6,403,239     5,394,032   
            
Total assets$71,136,787    $65,486,130    $53,346,411   
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Checking and NOW accounts$9,382,625 $36,2211.53% $8,594,591 $29,2911.37% $7,551,264 $29,3441.55%
Savings accounts 5,009,293  3,8660.31%  4,968,232  3,7770.30%  4,860,161  5,1840.42%
Money market accounts 16,674,801  121,8862.90%  15,055,735  110,9332.96%  11,064,433  106,1483.82%
Other time deposits 7,723,441  73,2473.76%  7,092,124  67,2043.80%  5,928,241  64,4354.32%
Total interest-bearing core deposits 38,790,160  235,2202.41%  35,710,682  211,2052.37%  29,404,099  205,1112.78%
Brokered deposits 3,371,269  37,3814.40%  2,530,726  28,8834.58%  1,829,218  24,6165.35%
Total interest-bearing deposits 42,161,429  272,6012.57%  38,241,408  240,0882.52%  31,233,317  229,7272.93%
            
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 157,192  1,8164.58%  88,603  9534.31%  14,549  2927.98%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 289,323  7311.00%  295,948  6360.86%  239,524  6121.02%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,552,780  57,1434.08%  6,037,462  59,0423.92%  4,572,046  47,7194.15%
Other borrowings 871,996  10,2924.68%  828,214  9,4524.58%  754,544  9,8515.19%
Total borrowed funds 6,871,291  69,9824.04%  7,250,227  70,0833.88%  5,580,663  58,4744.17%
            
Total interest-bearing liabilities$49,032,720 $342,5832.77% $45,491,635 $310,1712.73% $36,813,980 $288,2013.11%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Demand deposits$12,731,654    $11,568,854    $9,371,698   
Other liabilities 1,203,838     973,525     970,662   
Shareholders' equity 8,168,575     7,452,116     6,190,071   
            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$71,136,787    $65,486,130    $53,346,411   
            
Net interest rate spread  3.01%   2.91%   2.62%
            
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.59%   3.49%   3.27%
            
Net interest margin (FTE)3  3.64%   3.53%   3.32%
            
FTE adjustment $7,975   $7,063   $6,144 
            
1Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 
2Includes loans held-for-sale. 
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
 


        
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
        
        
 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets:BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments$1,126,460 $35,8134.25% $825,743 $32,9925.34%
Investments:       
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,369,307  61,5603.46%  2,275,607  66,6483.91%
Mortgage-backed securities 8,249,480  247,8534.01%  5,721,725  135,2173.15%
States and political subdivisions 1,594,912  39,7533.32%  1,678,504  42,3083.36%
Other securities 872,430  42,5476.50%  781,385  37,3036.37%
Total investments$13,086,129 $391,7133.99% $10,457,221 $281,4763.59%
Loans:2       
Commercial 12,803,059  634,6106.61%  10,087,322  534,5667.07%
Commercial and agriculture real estate 19,432,867  918,3716.30%  15,488,010  765,3256.59%
Residential real estate loans 7,636,955  251,6294.39%  6,826,809  197,7703.86%
Consumer 3,030,102  160,8147.10%  2,815,837  146,1776.93%
Total loans 42,902,983  1,965,4246.11%  35,217,978  1,643,8386.22%
        
Total earning assets$57,115,572 $2,392,9505.59% $46,500,942 $1,958,3065.62%
        
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (457,192)    (337,168)  
        
Non-earning Assets:       
Cash and due from banks$430,891    $402,213   
Other assets 6,331,698     5,232,807   
        
Total assets$63,420,969    $51,798,794   
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Checking and NOW accounts$8,507,970 $89,3621.40% $7,627,029 $88,9941.56%
Savings accounts 4,891,083  11,2510.31%  4,976,361  15,4550.41%
Money market accounts 14,483,414  321,2002.97%  10,571,821  302,9213.83%
Other time deposits 6,943,552  196,9363.79%  5,327,361  168,4534.22%
Total interest-bearing core deposits 34,826,019  618,7492.38%  28,502,572  575,8232.70%
Brokered deposits 2,489,600  84,4354.53%  1,375,231  55,1495.36%
Total interest-bearing deposits 37,315,619  703,1842.52%  29,877,803  630,9722.82%
        
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 131,341  4,3944.47%  77,262  3,2395.60%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 286,137  1,9180.90%  261,818  2,1681.11%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,355,597  158,0813.95%  4,477,851  133,5293.98%
Other borrowings 792,708  27,9334.71%  823,746  33,0585.36%
Total borrowed funds 6,565,783  192,3263.92%  5,640,677  171,9944.07%
        
Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,881,402  895,5102.73%  35,518,480  802,9663.02%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Demand deposits$11,145,709    $9,396,081   
Other liabilities 1,041,715     971,687   
Shareholders' equity 7,352,143     5,912,546   
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$63,420,969    $51,798,794   
        
Net interest rate spread  2.86%   2.60%
        
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.45%   3.26%
        
Net interest margin (FTE)3  3.50%   3.31%
        
FTE adjustment $20,398   $18,737 
        
1Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2Includes loans held-for-sale.       
3Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


         
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Allowance for credit losses:        
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans$565,109 $401,932 $392,522 $380,840 $366,335  $392,522 $307,610 
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 13,104  90,442      2,803   103,546  26,725 
Provision for credit losses on loans 24,003  99,263  31,026  30,417  29,176   154,292  89,774 
Gross charge-offs (35,402) (29,954) (24,540) (21,278) (18,965)  (89,896) (50,026)
Gross recoveries 5,364  3,426  2,924  2,543  1,491   11,714  6,757 
NCOs (30,038) (26,528) (21,616) (18,735) (17,474)  (78,182) (43,269)
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans$572,178 $565,109 $401,932 $392,522 $380,840  $572,178 $380,840 
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$29,603 $22,031 $21,654 $25,054 $25,733  $21,654 $31,226 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 2,735  7,572  377  (3,400) (679)  10,684  (6,172)
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$32,338 $29,603 $22,031 $21,654 $25,054  $32,338 $25,054 
Allowance for credit losses$604,516 $594,712 $423,963 $414,176 $405,894  $604,516 $405,894 
Provision for credit losses on loans$24,003 $99,263 $31,026 $30,417 $29,176  $154,292 $89,774 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 2,735  7,572  377  (3,400) (679)  10,684  (6,172)
Provision for credit losses$26,738 $106,835 $31,403 $27,017 $28,497  $164,976 $83,602 
NCOs / average loans1 0.25% 0.24% 0.24% 0.21% 0.19%  0.24% 0.16%
Average loans1$48,153,186 $44,075,472 $36,284,059 $36,410,414 $36,299,544  $42,881,049 $35,202,727 
EOP loans1 47,967,915  47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887  36,400,643   47,967,915  36,400,643 
ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.19% 1.18% 1.10% 1.08% 1.05%  1.19% 1.05%
ACL / EOP loans1 1.26% 1.24% 1.16% 1.14% 1.12%  1.26% 1.12%
Underperforming Assets:        
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)$1,525 $16,893 $6,757 $4,060 $1,177  $1,525 $1,177 
Nonaccrual loans 590,820  594,709  469,211  447,979  443,597   590,820  443,597 
Foreclosed assets 6,325  7,986  6,301  4,294  4,077   6,325  4,077 
Total underperforming assets$598,670 $619,588 $482,269 $456,333 $448,851  $598,670 $448,851 
Classified and Criticized Assets:        
Nonaccrual loans$590,820 $594,709 $469,211 $447,979 $443,597  $590,820 $443,597 
Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,881,294  1,969,260  1,479,630  1,073,413  1,074,243   1,881,294  1,074,243 
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 1,525  16,893  6,757  4,060  1,177   1,525  1,177 
Total classified loans - "problem loans" 2,473,639  2,580,862  1,955,598  1,525,452  1,519,017   2,473,639  1,519,017 
Other classified assets 35,373  43,495  53,239  58,954  59,485   35,373  59,485 
Special Mention 893,109  1,008,716  828,314  908,630  837,543   893,109  837,543 
Total classified and criticized assets$3,402,121 $3,633,073 $2,837,151 $2,493,036 $2,416,045  $3,402,121 $2,416,045 
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)$83,030 $128,771 $72,517 $93,141 $91,750  $83,030 $91,750 
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 1.23% 1.24% 1.29% 1.23% 1.22%  1.23% 1.22%
ACL / nonaccrual loans 102% 100% 90% 92% 92%  102% 92%
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 1.25% 1.29% 1.32% 1.26% 1.23%  1.25% 1.23%
Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.84% 0.87% 0.90% 0.85% 0.84%  0.84% 0.84%
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.18% 0.30% 0.22% 0.27% 0.26%  0.18% 0.26%
         
1Excludes loans held-for-sale.      
         

               

         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Earnings Per Share:        
Net income applicable to common shares$178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768  $440,533 $373,214 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related charges 69,274  41,206  5,856  8,117  6,860   116,336  29,208 
Tax effect1 (16,494) (11,337) (1,089) (2,058) (1,528)  (28,921) (6,651)
Merger-related charges, net 52,780  29,869  4,767  6,059  5,332   87,415  22,557 
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense   75,604         75,604  15,312 
Tax effect1   (20,802)        (20,802) (3,476)
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net   54,802         54,802  11,836 
Pension plan gain   (21,001)        (21,001)  
Tax effect1   5,778         5,778   
Pension plan gain, net   (15,223)        (15,223)  
Debt securities (gains) losses (7) 41  76  122  76   110  90 
Tax effect1 2  (11) (14) (31) (17)  (24) (20)
Debt securities (gains) losses, net (5) 30  62  91  59   86  70 
Separation expense         2,646     2,646 
Tax effect1         (589)    (589)
Separation expense, net         2,057     2,057 
Distribution of excess pension assets             13,318 
Tax effect1             (3,250)
Distribution excess pension assets, net              10,068 
FDIC special assessment              2,994 
Tax effect1              (731)
FDIC special assessment, net              2,263 
Total adjustments, net 52,775  69,478  4,829  6,150  7,448   127,080  48,851 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted$231,308 $190,853 $145,454 $155,989 $147,216  $567,613 $422,065 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 390,496  361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331   357,278  308,605 
EPS, diluted$0.46 $0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44  $1.23 $1.21 
Adjusted EPS, diluted$0.59 $0.53 $0.45 $0.49 $0.46  $1.59 $1.37 
NIM:        
Net interest income$574,609 $514,790 $387,643 $394,180 $391,724  $1,477,042 $1,136,603 
Add: FTE adjustment2 7,975  7,063  5,360  5,777  6,144   20,398  18,737 
Net interest income (FTE)$582,584 $521,853 $393,003 $399,957 $397,868  $1,497,440 $1,155,340 
Average earning assets$64,032,811 $59,061,249 $48,077,320 $48,411,803 $47,905,463  $57,115,572 $46,500,942 
NIM (GAAP) 3.59% 3.49% 3.23% 3.26% 3.27%  3.45% 3.26%
NIM (FTE) 3.64% 3.53% 3.27% 3.30% 3.32%  3.50% 3.31%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
PPNR:        
Net interest income (FTE)2$582,584 $521,853 $393,003 $399,957 $397,868  $1,497,440 $1,155,340 
Add: Noninterest income 130,461  132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138   356,772  258,931 
Total revenue (FTE) 713,045  654,370  486,797  495,723  492,006   1,854,212  1,414,271 
Less: Noninterest expense (445,734) (384,766) (268,471) (276,824) (272,283)  (1,098,971) (817,599)
PPNR$267,311 $269,604 $218,326 $218,899 $219,723  $755,241 $596,672 
Adjustments:        
Pension plan termination gain$ $(21,001)$ $ $  $(21,001)$ 
Debt securities (gains) losses$(7)$41 $76 $122 $76  $110 $90 
Noninterest income adjustments (7) (20,960) 76  122  76   (20,891) 90 
Adjusted noninterest income 130,454  111,557  93,870  95,888  94,214   335,881  259,021 
Adjusted revenue$713,038 $633,410 $486,873 $495,845 $492,082  $1,833,321 $1,414,361 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related charges$69,274 $41,206 $5,856 $8,117 $6,860  $116,336 $29,208 
Separation expense         2,646     2,646 
Distribution of excess pension assets              13,318 
FDIC Special Assessment              2,994 
Noninterest expense adjustments 69,274  41,206  5,856  8,117  9,506   116,336  48,166 
Adjusted total noninterest expense (376,460) (343,560) (262,615) (268,707) (262,777)  (982,635) (769,433)
Adjusted PPNR$336,578 $289,850 $224,258 $227,138 $229,305  $850,686 $644,928 
Efficiency Ratio:        
Noninterest expense$445,734 $384,766 $268,471 $276,824 $272,283  $1,098,971 $817,599 
Less: Amortization of intangibles (26,184) (19,630) (6,830) (7,237) (7,411)  (52,644) (20,291)
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 419,550  365,136  261,641  269,587  264,872   1,046,327  797,308 
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (7,057) (5,815) (3,424) (4,556) (3,277)  (16,296) (8,773)
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (69,274) (41,206) (5,856) (8,117) (9,506)  (116,336) (48,166)
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization$343,219 $318,115 $252,361 $256,914 $252,089  $913,695 $740,369 
Total revenue (FTE)2$713,045 $654,370 $486,797 $495,723 $492,006  $1,854,212 $1,414,271 
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses (7) 41  76  122  76   110  90 
Less: Pension plan gain   (21,001)        (21,001)  
Total adjusted revenue$713,038 $633,410 $486,873 $495,845 $492,082  $1,833,321 $1,414,361 
Efficiency Ratio 58.8% 55.8% 53.7% 54.4% 53.8%  56.4% 56.4%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 48.1% 50.2% 51.8% 51.8% 51.2%  49.8% 52.3%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
ROAE and ROATCE:        
Net income applicable to common shares$178,533 $121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768  $440,533 $373,214 
Amortization of intangibles 26,184  19,630  6,830  7,237  7,411   52,644  20,291 
Tax effect1 (6,546) (4,908) (1,708) (1,809) (1,853)  (13,161) (5,073)
Amortization of intangibles, net 19,638  14,722  5,122  5,428  5,558   39,483  15,218 
Net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization 198,171  136,097  145,747  155,267  145,326   480,016  388,432 
Total adjustments, net (see pg.12) 52,775  69,478  4,829  6,150  7,448   127,080  48,851 
Adjusted net income applicable to common shares, excluding intangibles amortization$250,946 $205,575 $150,576 $161,417 $152,774  $607,096 $437,283 
Average shareholders' equity$8,168,575 $7,452,116 $6,416,485 $6,338,953 $6,190,071  $7,352,143 $5,912,546 
Less: Average preferred equity (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719)  (243,719) (243,719)
Average shareholders' common equity$7,924,856 $7,208,397 $6,172,766 $6,095,234 $5,946,352  $7,108,424 $5,668,827 
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (2,931,319) (2,670,710) (2,292,526) (2,301,177) (2,304,597)  (2,633,858) (2,216,437)
Average tangible shareholder's common equity$4,993,537 $4,537,687 $3,880,240 $3,794,057 $3,641,755  $4,474,566 $3,452,390 
ROAE 9.0% 6.7% 9.1% 9.8% 9.4%  8.3% 8.8%
ROAE, adjusted 11.7% 10.6% 9.4% 10.2% 9.9%  10.6% 9.9%
ROATCE 15.9% 12.0% 15.0% 16.4% 16.0%  14.3% 15.0%
ROATCE, adjusted 20.1% 18.1% 15.5% 17.0% 16.8%  18.1% 16.9%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      


      
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
      
 As of
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Tangible Common Equity:     
Shareholders' equity$8,309,271 $8,126,387 $6,534,654 $6,340,350 $6,367,298 
Less: Preferred equity (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719) (243,719)
Shareholders' common equity$8,065,552 $7,882,668 $6,290,935 $6,096,631 $6,123,579 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (2,926,960) (2,944,372) (2,289,268) (2,296,098) (2,305,084)
Tangible shareholders' common equity$5,138,592 $4,938,296 $4,001,667 $3,800,533 $3,818,495 
      
Total assets$71,210,162 $70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 $53,602,293 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (2,926,960) (2,944,372) (2,289,268) (2,296,098) (2,305,084)
Tangible assets$68,283,202 $68,035,433 $51,588,676 $51,256,174 $51,297,209 
      
Risk-weighted assets3$52,515,468 $52,517,871 $40,266,670 $40,314,805 $40,584,608 
      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.53% 7.26% 7.76% 7.41% 7.44%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets3 9.78% 9.40% 9.94% 9.43% 9.41%
Tangible Common Book Value:     
Common shares outstanding 390,768  391,818  319,236  318,980  318,955 
Tangible common book value$13.15 $12.60 $12.54 $11.91 $11.97 
      
1Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state).
2Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
3September 30, 2025 figures are preliminary.



