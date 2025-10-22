Graves' Disease Pipeline Market Research 2025: Advancing Novel Drugs Such As Batoclimab and BHV-1300, Enhancing Therapeutic Options

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graves' Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Graves' Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers a detailed analysis of the Graves' Disease landscape, featuring insights into 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs. The report covers drug profiles at various developmental stages, evaluating them by product type, stage, administration route, and molecular structure. It also highlights inactive pipeline products.

Graves' disease is an autoimmune condition and the leading cause of hyperthyroidism in the U.S., predominantly affecting women. It is caused by antibodies that overstimulate the thyroid, leading to excessive hormone production. This imbalance can cause significant health issues, including an enlarged thyroid (goiter) and potential eye problems.

Certain factors elevate the risk of developing Graves' disease, including genetic predisposition, gender (more common in women), age (typically under 40), other autoimmune diseases, stress, and smoking. Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation and lab tests that indicate elevated levels of thyroid hormones and the presence of specific antibodies.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current and future treatments, offering a detailed picture of the pipeline landscape. This includes a commercial and clinical assessment of developmental drugs, describing their mechanisms, clinical studies, approvals, and other development activities. Treatment strategies aim to manage hyperthyroidism and symptoms, utilizing antithyroid medications, radioactive iodine therapy, or surgery. Options also include beta-blockers and, for those with eye complications, steroids, radiation, or surgery.

Report Highlights: The report details the efforts of companies and academic institutions to overcome challenges in Graves' Disease R&D, emphasizing new treatment approaches.

Graves Disease Emerging Drugs and Developments: The report includes a detailed analysis of drugs in clinical stages from Phase I to III, alongside preclinical studies. It covers clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, and latest updates.

Key Developments Include:

Batoclimab (Immunovant Sciences GmbH): A Phase III development, this fully human monoclonal antibody targets the FcRn receptor, reducing IgG antibodies through subcutaneous injections. It holds promise for managing various IgG-mediated autoimmune conditions.

BHV-1300 (Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd.): Utilizing the MoDET platform, BHV-1300 specifically degrades certain IgG antibodies while sparing others, showing potential across autoimmune diseases like Graves' disease, currently in Phase I.

Therapeutic Assessment: The report breaks down Graves' Disease drugs by parameters such as development phase, route of administration, and molecule type, providing a rich assessment of ongoing pipeline activities. Categories include monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and peptides available in various formats like intravenous or oral.

The report elucidates the dynamics in the Graves' Disease therapeutic arena, with insights into collaborations, acquisitions, licensing, and unmet needs. It aims to provide thorough pipeline analysis and assessment of emerging drugs, considering their potential impact on current treatment paradigms.

Key Players: Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Sanofi, Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd., Septerna Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Graves' Disease: Overview

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Graves' Disease - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Graves' Disease Key Companies



Graves' Disease Key Products



Graves' Disease - Unmet Needs



Graves' Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers



Graves' Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Graves' Disease Analyst Views



Graves' Disease Key Companies

Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Sanofi

Biohaven Therapeutics Ltd.

Septerna Corporation

