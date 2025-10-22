Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Pipeline Market Research 2025: Opportunities Via Emerging Novel Therapies Focusing on Innovative Mechanisms

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers a sweeping review of the landscape, featuring insights from over 70 companies and 75 pipeline drugs. It brings to light detailed profiles of drugs under clinical and nonclinical stages, while also assessing therapeutics by product type, trial stage, administration route, and molecule type. Detailed coverage of inactive pipeline products is also included, giving a holistic view.

Understanding Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a chronic eye condition marked by central vision loss, largely impacting individuals over 50. The disease exists in two forms: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular), with the former more prevalent. Though no cure exists, treatments can slow progression and manage symptoms. Factors like aging, genetics, and lifestyle contribute to its onset.

Treatment and Diagnostics for AMD

The report details current treatments like anti-VEGF injections for wet AMD and lifestyle modifications with supplements for dry AMD. Diagnostic approaches include comprehensive eye exams, visual acuity tests, and advanced imaging techniques (e.g., OCT and fluorescein angiography) for accurate detection and progression assessment.

Pipeline Insights and Emerging Therapies

Promising innovations feature prominently in this landscape. Leading candidates include AbbVie's Surabgene Lomparvovec, a gene therapy aimed at wet AMD, showing significant reduction in the necessity for supplemental treatments. Stealth BioTherapeutics' Elamipretide targets mitochondrial enhancement, currently in a Phase III trial for dry AMD. Novartis is progressing with Iptacopan, an oral treatment in Phase II designed to prevent earlier stage disease from advancing. BenoBio's BBRP 11001, a BET protein inhibitor, is undergoing Phase I trials for wet AMD. Surrozen also emerges with the preclinical SZN 8143, a trispecific antibody targeting multiple pathways for comprehensive disease management.

Therapeutic Assessment and Research Activities

Insights into the pipeline provide a breakdown by drug phases: late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), early-stage (Phase I), and preclinical/discovery phases. Details on routes of administration, from intravitreal to oral delivery, and molecule types such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules are covered. The exploration of collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions underlines the active developments in this field.

Key Companies and Products

Leading players highlighted include AbbVie, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, and Surrozen. Among key products are Surabgene Lomparvovec, Elamipretide, Iptacopan, and SZN 8143.

This report serves as a vital resource for understanding the current and future therapeutic landscape of AMD, highlighting emerging treatments and the shifting dynamics driven by collaborative efforts within the sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Overview

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Age-related macular degeneration (AMDD) - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Surabgene Lomparvovec: AbbVie

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Iptacopan: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

BBRP 11001: BenoBio

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

SZN 8143: Surrozen

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key Companies



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key Products



Age-related macular degeneration (AMDU) - Unmet Needs



Age-related macular degeneration (AMDM) - Market Drivers and Barriers



Age-related macular degeneration (AMDF) - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Analyst Views



