Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Pipeline Market Research 2025: Opportunities Via Emerging Novel Therapies Focusing on Innovative Mechanisms

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers a sweeping review of the landscape, featuring insights from over 70 companies and 75 pipeline drugs. It brings to light detailed profiles of drugs under clinical and nonclinical stages, while also assessing therapeutics by product type, trial stage, administration route, and molecule type. Detailed coverage of inactive pipeline products is also included, giving a holistic view.
Understanding Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
AMD is a chronic eye condition marked by central vision loss, largely impacting individuals over 50. The disease exists in two forms: dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular), with the former more prevalent. Though no cure exists, treatments can slow progression and manage symptoms. Factors like aging, genetics, and lifestyle contribute to its onset.
Treatment and Diagnostics for AMD
The report details current treatments like anti-VEGF injections for wet AMD and lifestyle modifications with supplements for dry AMD. Diagnostic approaches include comprehensive eye exams, visual acuity tests, and advanced imaging techniques (e.g., OCT and fluorescein angiography) for accurate detection and progression assessment.
Pipeline Insights and Emerging Therapies
Promising innovations feature prominently in this landscape. Leading candidates include AbbVie's Surabgene Lomparvovec, a gene therapy aimed at wet AMD, showing significant reduction in the necessity for supplemental treatments. Stealth BioTherapeutics' Elamipretide targets mitochondrial enhancement, currently in a Phase III trial for dry AMD. Novartis is progressing with Iptacopan, an oral treatment in Phase II designed to prevent earlier stage disease from advancing. BenoBio's BBRP 11001, a BET protein inhibitor, is undergoing Phase I trials for wet AMD. Surrozen also emerges with the preclinical SZN 8143, a trispecific antibody targeting multiple pathways for comprehensive disease management.
Therapeutic Assessment and Research Activities
Insights into the pipeline provide a breakdown by drug phases: late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), early-stage (Phase I), and preclinical/discovery phases. Details on routes of administration, from intravitreal to oral delivery, and molecule types such as monoclonal antibodies and small molecules are covered. The exploration of collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions underlines the active developments in this field.
Key Companies and Products
Leading players highlighted include AbbVie, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Novartis, and Surrozen. Among key products are Surabgene Lomparvovec, Elamipretide, Iptacopan, and SZN 8143.
This report serves as a vital resource for understanding the current and future therapeutic landscape of AMD, highlighting emerging treatments and the shifting dynamics driven by collaborative efforts within the sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD): Overview
- Causes
- Mechanism of Action
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Age-related macular degeneration (AMDD) - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Surabgene Lomparvovec: AbbVie
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Iptacopan: Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
BBRP 11001: BenoBio
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
SZN 8143: Surrozen
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key Companies
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key Products
Age-related macular degeneration (AMDU) - Unmet Needs
Age-related macular degeneration (AMDM) - Market Drivers and Barriers
Age-related macular degeneration (AMDF) - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Analyst Views
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) Key Companies
- AbbVie
- RemeGen
- Stealth BioTherapeutics
- Theratocular Biotek
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Clearside Biomedical
- BenoBio
- Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co., Ltd
- Surrozen
- Anida Pharma
- Belite Bio, Inc
- Luxa Biotechnology LLC
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66oclw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.