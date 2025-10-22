Sodium Channel Blockers Pipeline Market Research Report 2025: Emerging Drugs, Like Evenamide and Taplucainium, Target Neurological Disorders, Chronic Cough, and Pain

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sodium Channel Blockers - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Sodium Channel Blockers - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report delivers comprehensive insights into the pipeline landscape of Sodium Channel Blockers, detailing more than 50 companies and over 55 drugs in various stages of development. The report covers drug profiles, both clinical and nonclinical, and evaluates therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecular structure. It also highlights inactive products within this space.
Sodium Channel Blockers inhibit voltage-gated sodium channels, reducing electrical conduction and abnormal cell firing. These drugs are used as antiarrhythmics, antiepileptics, local anesthetics, and for neuropathic pain. The drugs exhibit state-dependent effects, performing best when channels are highly active, making them versatile for different therapeutic areas. Common examples include lidocaine, phenytoin, and flecainide.
The significance of sodium channel blockers lies in their role in inhibiting Na? channels essential for initiating action potentials in excitable cells, including neurons and cardiac cells. These blockers decrease conduction velocity in cardiac tissues, treating arrhythmias effectively, while in the nervous system, they mitigate seizures and neuropathic pain. Local anesthetics block peripheral nerve sodium channels, halting pain transmission. Due to their targeted and use-dependent action, they remain critical therapeutic agents.
In cardiology, sodium channel blockers serve as Class I antiarrhythmics, correcting abnormal heart rhythms. In neurology, they stabilize neuronal activity in conditions like epilepsy and bipolar disorder. Their pharmacological versatility extends to their use as local anesthetics. Lidocaine is widely recognized for its dual role as an antiarrhythmic and anesthetic.
The 2025 report provides a detailed picture of the Sodium Channel Blockers pipeline landscape, including disease overview and treatment guidelines. It embraces commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline products, offering detailed drug descriptions, mechanisms of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and an overview of product development activities, encompassing collaborations, licensing, mergers, acquisitions, funding, and designations.
The report highlights efforts by companies and academics to address challenges and explore new opportunities influencing Sodium Channel Blockers R&D. It focuses on innovative therapeutic approaches and offers insights into emerging drugs in various clinical trial phases, such as Evenamide by Newron Pharmaceuticals, a novel antipsychotic targeting voltage-gated sodium channels, and Taplucainium by Nocion Therapeutics, an innovative sodium channel blocker for chronic cough treatment.
The report dissects emerging therapies' therapeutic assessments and categorizes Sodium Channel Blockers by development stage, including late (Phase III), mid (Phase II), early (Phase I), preclinical, and discovery stages, along with discontinued candidates. Route of administration and molecule types are similarly categorized for comprehensive understanding. Key insights cover pipeline analysis, therapeutic needs, and impact assessments.
Key questions addressed include the number of companies involved, drugs in development stages, collaborations, emerging trends, and clinical study status. Notable players include Newron Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, and Nocion Therapeutics, among others, with significant products like Evenamide, Taplucainium, and STC-004.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Sodium Channel Blockers: Overview
- Introduction
- Structure
- Function
- Mechanism of action
- Sodium Channel Blocker as therapeutic target
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Sodium Channel Blockers - Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Evenamide: Newron Pharmaceuticals
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Taplucainium: Nocion Therapeutics
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
STC-004: Eli Lilly and Company
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Drug Name: Company Name
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Sodium Channel Blockers - Collaborations Assessment - Licensing / Partnering / Funding
Sodium Channel Blockers - Unmet Needs
Sodium Channel Blockers - Market Drivers and Barriers
- Newron Pharmaceuticals
- Latigo Biotherapeutics
- Nocion Therapeutics
- Pelthos Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- RaQualia Pharma
- Allay Therapeutics
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqmk1r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.