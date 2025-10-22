Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Phase 1 of Roadmap, Begins Development of DeFi Lending Protocol

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to gain traction across the crypto market as it reaches another major milestone in its journey toward becoming one of the most promising new DeFi projects of 2025. The Ethereum-based platform has officially completed Phase 1 of its roadmap and has now entered Phase 2, marking the start of active protocol development and ecosystem expansion. With nearly $18 million raised, over 17,350 holders, and Phase 6 now 70% sold out, momentum around the project is accelerating as investors anticipate its upcoming Version 1 (V1) protocol launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.





Steady Progress and Growing Market Participation

Mutuum Finance has attracted significant attention within the crypto market for its structured and transparent rollout. The MUTM token, currently priced at $0.035, has increased by 250% since Phase 1, where it debuted at $0.01. Once the current stage is completed, the price will rise by 20% to $0.04, underscoring the project’s measured appreciation model that rewards early participants.

Investor engagement continues to grow rapidly, fueled by consistent development updates and new features such as the 24-hour leaderboard, which ranks contributors based on participation. The top depositor each day receives a $500 MUTM bonus, creating ongoing activity and community excitement as competition resets daily at 00:00 UTC.

The team also introduced a $100,000 giveaway, which will reward ten winners with $10,000 worth of MUTM each — another initiative aimed at increasing engagement and broadening community reach.

To participate, users must meet the following simple requirements:

Invest at least $50 in Mutuum Finance during the ongoing phase.

in Mutuum Finance during the ongoing phase. Complete the listed community tasks available on the official Mutuum Finance website.

Roadmap Milestone and Protocol Development

Mutuum Finance’s completed Phase 1 focused on laying the foundation for its long-term strategy. This included the launch of the presale, external audit of the MUTM smart contract, formation of a legal and compliance team, and the creation of educational resources detailing the platform’s principles and functionality.

Now in Phase 2, the focus has shifted toward the active development of the DeFi lending and borrowing protocol. According to a recent statement made on X, the V1 protocol is scheduled to debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This initial rollout will include key features such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidation mechanisms — all designed to create a secure and efficient decentralized lending ecosystem.

How the Lending and Borrowing System Works

Mutuum Finance’s core model allows users to lend digital assets to earn passive yield or borrow against their holdings without selling them. Depositors will receive mtTokens, which represent their stake in the liquidity pool and automatically increase in value as interest accumulates. These mtTokens can also be staked to earn additional MUTM rewards through the platform’s buy-and-distribute system, which uses a portion of platform fees to purchase MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers — creating consistent buy pressure over time.

Through this system, lenders can earn passive income as their deposited assets generate continuous yield. For example, someone lending $15,000 worth of USDT or ETH could potentially earn an annual return of 10–15% APY, depending on market demand and pool utilization. This means their holdings could grow by $1,500 to $2,250 in a year — all while remaining fully on-chain and under their control.

Borrowers, on the other hand, can use supported assets such as ETH or USDT as collateral to secure loans, maintaining their exposure to potential price growth while accessing liquidity. By balancing supply and demand dynamically, Mutuum’s system aims to ensure stability and capital efficiency even during volatile market conditions.

According to the project’s roadmap, the MUTM token and the platform are planned to launch simultaneously, a strategic move designed to activate token utility from day one. This alignment between the token and protocol increases the likelihood of listings on major centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) shortly after launch, a key factor that could boost visibility, liquidity, and early price momentum.

The integration of both lending and staking mechanics, coupled with plans for future Layer-2 scaling and a USD-pegged stablecoin, sets the stage for Mutuum Finance to become a long-term contender within the DeFi crypto market.

Outlook Ahead of Phase 7 Transition

With over 70% of Phase 6 already sold out, Mutuum Finance is quickly approaching its next pricing stage. The upcoming 20% increase to $0.04 is expected to take effect soon, as participation continues to accelerate following recent roadmap updates and strong investor engagement.

As the project moves closer to its V1 testnet launch and prepares for its mainnet debut, Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the few new crypto initiatives combining real development progress, community-driven features, and transparent growth metrics. For those monitoring the project’s trajectory, October may mark the final opportunity to join before the next major price adjustment — as interest in MUTM continues to rise across the global crypto market.

