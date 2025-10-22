Appili Therapeutics to Attend BARDA Innovation Symposium 2025

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTC Pink: APLIF) (“Appili” or the “Company”) today announced that it will attend the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Innovation Symposium on November 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event brings together leaders from government, industry, and academia to advance the development of medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for public health emergencies including pandemics, antimicrobial resistance, and emerging biological threats.

“Government partnerships are central to Appili’s mission and business model. The recent up to US $40 million contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for the VXV-01 program (on which we are collaborating with Vitalex Biosciences (“Vitalex”)), along with our ongoing engagement with U.S. agencies such as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), reflects the growing recognition of our capabilities in infectious-disease and biodefense innovation,” said Dr. Don Cilla, President and CEO of Appili Therapeutics. “Attending BARDA Innovation Sympoisum provides an important opportunity to strengthen these relationships and to reinforce our commitment to advancing medical countermeasures that protect public health and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Appili’s attendance reflects its growing role as a trusted partner to U.S. federal agencies that support national biodefense priorities and highlights how non-dilutive government funding has been central to the Company’s progress.

Government Partnerships Driving Appili’s Pipeline

In October 2025, Appili and its partner Vitalex were awarded a contract by NIAID valued at up to US $40 million to develop VXV-01, a first-in-class fungal vaccine candidate. The five-year contract (No. 75N93025C00033) includes a US $3.6 million base period and up to US $36.3 million in optional funding to support IND submission and Phase 1 clinical trials. Federal Funding Submissions: In addition to the above award, Appili submitted multiple U.S. federal government funding proposals representing US$94M in potential awards, further advancing its strategy of leveraging public funding to develop high-priority anti-infective programs. If successful, the Company expects that awards from several proposal would be made available in the first quarter of 2026.



In addition to the above award, Appili submitted multiple U.S. federal government funding proposals representing US$94M in potential awards, further advancing its strategy of leveraging public funding to develop high-priority anti-infective programs. If successful, the Company expects that awards from several proposal would be made available in the first quarter of 2026. Non-Dilutive Funding Model: Across its programs, Appili and its partners have secured over US $66 million in government contracts and grants to date, providing a key source of non-dilutive capital that continues to accelerate pipeline progress.





About BARDA and BARDA Innovation Symposium

BARDA is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). BARDA funds and supports the development of medical countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases.



The BARDA Innovation Symposium showcases early stage health security innovations supported by BARDA, including through DRIVe, BARDA Accelerator Network, BARDA Ventures, Blue Knight, and CARB-X. This curated event convenes a diverse network of early stage companies, government agencies, non dilutive funders, investors, and strategic partners all interested in developing the next generation of medical countermeasures.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections, a vaccine candidate to prevent tularemia, a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the center of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com

Forward Looking Statements

