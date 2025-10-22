KMX STOCK NOTICE: CarMax, Inc. Investors with Losses may have been Affected by Securities Fraud – Contact BFA Law about its Pending Investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Is CarMax being Investigated?



CarMax sells used cars. During the relevant period, the Company touted the strong and sustainable demand for its cars, driven by factors such as a seamless customer experience. CarMax also stated that it had properly assessed and reserved for the risk of the car loans it previously issued to customers.



In truth, it appears that the announcement of U.S. tariffs imposed on cars provided a short-term boost to demand, as customers purchased cars prior to the tariffs taking effect, and CarMax had not properly assessed or reserved for its portfolio of car loans.



The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On September 25, 2025, the Company reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026. Specifically, CarMax announced sales declines across the board, including a 5.4% decline in retail used unit sales, a 6.3% decline in comparable store used unit sales, and a 2.2% decline in wholesale units. The Company also posted a disappointing Q2 net earnings of about $95.4 million, down from $132.8 million over the prior year. A main reason for the declines, according to CarMax, was a “pull forward” in demand into Q1 due to the announcement of tariffs. CarMax further reported an 11.2% decrease in income from its financing segment year-over-year, which it attributed to a loan loss provision for the quarter of $142.2 million.

On this news, the price of CarMax stock fell $11.45 per share, or roughly 20%, from $57.05 per share on September 24, 2025, to $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.



