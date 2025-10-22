Metal Fibers Market Trends, Strategies and Global Investment Prospects 2025-2033

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Fiber Market Report by Type (Steel, Copper, Nickel, Aluminium, and Others), Technology (Bundle Drawing, Foil Shaving, Machining, Melt Spinning), End Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Aerospace, Construction, Power and Electronics, and Others), and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal fiber market is poised for significant growth, with its size reaching USD 5.3 billion in 2024 and projected to expand to USD 7.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.32% between 2025 and 2033. This growth is driven by technological advancements in manufacturing, heightened focus on sustainability, increasing demand in the automotive and aerospace sectors, and intensified research and development activities by key industry players.

Asia-Pacific leads the market due to substantial infrastructure investments and industrial growth. The region's automotive and aerospace advancements drive the demand for metal fibers, particularly among markets like China, Japan, and India.

Major players include Addas Group, ArcelorMittal S.A., BinNova GmbH & Co KG, and more. Key strategies involve R&D investments, M&As, and regional manufacturing expansions, as illustrated by Bekaert's enhancement of U.S. operations. Such initiatives aim to improve fiber quality, broaden application scopes, and ensure geographic market penetration.

Metal Fiber Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing: The metal fiber industry has benefitted immensely from innovative production techniques. These advancements have enabled more cost-effective, efficient, and high-quality production. For instance, the implementation of 3D printing in metal fiber production has significantly reduced material waste, encouraging recycling and material reusability.

Market Segmentation

The metal fiber market is categorized by type, technology, and end-use industry, with extensive forecasts across global, regional, and country levels from 2025-2033.

By Type: Comprising steel, copper, nickel, aluminum, and others, steel dominates due to its affordability and versatility.

Comprising steel, copper, nickel, aluminum, and others, steel dominates due to its affordability and versatility. By Technology: Techniques such as bundle drawing hold the largest share due to their efficiency in producing uniform, high-quality fibers.

Techniques such as bundle drawing hold the largest share due to their efficiency in producing uniform, high-quality fibers. By End-Use Industry: Automotive is the leading segment, owing to the durability and lightweight properties of metal fibers that enhance vehicle performance.

The comprehensive market report addresses several essential questions, including market size, growth forecasts, key growth drivers, the impact of COVID-19, market segmentation by type, technology, and end-use industry, as well as key regional markets and prominent industry players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Metal Fiber Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type 6.1 Steel 6.2 Copper 6.3 Nickel 6.4 Aluminium 6.5 Others

7 Market Breakup by Technology 7.1 Bundle Drawing 7.2 Foil Shaving 7.3 Machining 7.4 Melt Spinning

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry 8.1 Automotive 8.2 Textile 8.3 Aerospace 8.4 Construction 8.5 Power and Electronics 8.6 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region 9.1 North America 9.2 Asia-Pacific 9.3 Europe 9.4 Latin America 9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Market Structure 14.2 Key Players 14.3 Profiles of Key Players Addas Group ArcelorMittal S.A. BinNova GmbH & Co KG Fibrometals SRL Green Steel Group Guven Metal IntraMicron Inc. MBC Metal Limited N.V. Bekaert S.A. Nikko Techno Ltd. Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd Stanford Advanced Materials



