Saia Announces Retirement of CIO Rohit Lal and Appointment of Successor Tarak Patel

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced that Rohit Lal, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, will retire after eight years with the Company. Saia also announced that Tarak Patel has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

“Rohit has been an integral part of our organization, and under his guidance, both he and his team have reached new heights,” said Fritz Holzgrefe, Saia’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership has left a lasting impact, and we are grateful for his many contributions and accomplishments over the years.”

Mr. Lal joined Saia in 2017 and has played a pivotal role in advancing the Company’s digital capabilities and IT infrastructure. To ensure a smooth transition, he will remain with the Company as an advisor until the first quarter of 2026.

Succeeding Lal as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Tarak Patel brings extensive experience leading technology and digital transformation initiatives across global organizations. Mr. Patel joins Saia from Smurfit WestRock, where he served as CIO of the Consumer Packaging & Machinery Division and led a worldwide transformation of processes, technologies, and operating models. His career also includes leadership roles at E. & J. Gallo Winery and Henkel, where he spearheaded enterprise-wide technology initiatives and large-scale supply chain integrations. Mr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of California, San Diego.

“I am excited to add Tarak to our team,” said Holzgrefe. “He is an experienced IT executive and transformative business leader with a proven record of success in driving digital transformation, building high-performing teams, and delivering substantial business value.”

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals with national service. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.