FinWise Bancorp Announces Strategic Program Agreement with DreamFi, Inc. to Provide Financial Products that Empower Underbanked Communities to Build Financial Stability

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced a strategic program agreement with DreamFi, Inc. (“DreamFi”), a start-up financial technology company founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump in partnership with Business Funding Group, a leading provider of SBA loans. DreamFi’s mission is to support the large demographic of underserved and underbanked communities by improving financial wellness through awareness, education, and practical tools. By combining mobile banking and payments infrastructure provided by the Bank, and financial literacy tools provided by DreamFi, the DreamFi program will help users take control of their financial futures.

As part of the initial rollout, FinWise and DreamFi will provide consumers with access to essential financial products and services designed to promote inclusion and financial empowerment. Initial offerings are expected to include but are not limited to a DreamFi Debit Card, a checking account, access to over 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the U.S¹, everyday savings on prescriptions, and built-in protections such as life insurance, phone protection, and roadside assistance. Over time, DreamFi and the Bank will also evaluate opportunities to expand the suite of products to potentially include consumer & business lending, short-term secured credit, bill pay, and savings accounts, further enhancing the program’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its large and growing target customer base.

Robert Keil, EVP and Chief Fintech Officer of FinWise commented, “We are delighted to launch this partnership with DreamFi, particularly given the philosophical alignment between both companies. FinWise has always advocated for improving financial wellness by providing banking and payments solutions to fintechs that offer consumers and businesses access to unique financial tools and products. This partnership is also consistent with our commitment to expand the card and BIN sponsorship business at FinWise.”

“We are thrilled to partner with FinWise and to leverage their deep regulatory expertise and compliance focus, enabling us to deliver the financial products and solutions that our target customers need. This collaboration not only enhances our ability for a strong launch but also positions us to scale the business and drive long-term growth,” said Don Ross, CEO of DreamFi.

About DreamFi

DreamFi is a financial technology company co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also serves as its largest shareholder. The company is dedicated to transforming financial access and providing resources that empower individuals and families to build financial stability and ultimately generational wealth. By combining mobile banking, payments infrastructure, and financial literacy, DreamFi helps users take control of their financial futures. Visit DreamFi.com to learn more.

About FinWise

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. The Company is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

https://www.finwise.bank/

¹ To find a surcharge-free ATM in the Allpoint network visit allpointnetwork.com.

Contacts

investors@finwisebank.com

media@finwisebank.com

media@dreamfi.com