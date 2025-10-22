United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $91.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.32 from the third quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.07 from the second quarter. Note that the third quarter of 2024 included losses from the sale of United’s manufactured housing loan portfolio.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.75 were up 32% from the year-ago quarter. Strong 27% year-over-year revenue growth and a lower provision for credit losses were partly offset by higher expenses.

United’s return on assets was 1.29%, or 1.33% on an operating basis, up from 0.67% and 1.01%, respectively for the third quarter of 2024. Return on common equity was 9.2% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.6%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.83% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.71%, up 26 basis points from the second quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are proud of our third quarter financial results. Our teams drove solid loan and deposit growth as well as healthy margin expansion. These actions resulted in meaningful improvement in our return on assets and return on tangible common equity. Tangible book value per share grew by $0.59 from the second quarter – an 11% annualized rate. Loans grew by $254 million, or 5.4% annualized, while customer deposits, excluding seasonal outflow of public funds, were up $137 million or 2.6% annualized. Non-interest bearing deposits, excluding public funds, grew at an annualized rate of 4.7%. Operating efficiency and operating leverage also both continued their improving trend.”

Harton continued, “I want to thank our outstanding team members across the bank for continuing to deliver not only great financial results, but also exceptional customer service and an atmosphere of trust and caring that makes United a great place to work.”

Net charge-offs were $7.7 million or 0.16% annualized of average loans, down two basis points from the second quarter. Nonperforming assets were 0.35% of total assets, up slightly from 0.30% for the second quarter. Provision for credit losses improved by $3.9 million from the second quarter. As of September 30, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.19% of loans, down slightly from 1.21% at June 30.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

EPS of $0.70 was up $0.32 on a GAAP basis compared to third quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.75 was up $0.18, or 32%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.07 compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.09, or 14%, on an operating basis

Net income of $91.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.0 million, up $12.8 million and $13.7 million, respectively, from the second quarter

Total revenue of $276.8 million improved $16.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter

Net interest margin of 3.58% increased by eight basis points from the second quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix

Noninterest income was up $8.5 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to gains on other investments, death benefit claims on bank owned life insurance, and a favorable mark on our mortgage servicing rights asset

Provision for credit losses was $7.9 million, down $3.9 million from the second quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.19% of total loans; net charge-offs were $7.7 million, or 0.16% annualized of average loans, an improvement of two basis points compared to the second quarter

Noninterest expenses were up $2.9 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and up $4.3 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by performance-based incentives

Efficiency ratio of 54.3% on a GAAP basis, or 53.1% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year

Strong loan production led to loan growth of $254 million, up 5.4% annualized, from the second quarter

Mortgage closings of $283 million compared to $239 million in third quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $388 million compared to $306 million in third quarter 2024

Customer deposits were up $58 million from the second quarter, public funds deposits seasonally down $79 million from the second quarter; excluding public funds, customer deposits were up $137 million, including $73 million of noninterest-bearing demand deposits

Return on assets of 1.29%, or 1.33% on an operating basis

Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the second quarter to 9.2% and 13.6%, respectively

Redeemed preferred stock with a book value of $88.3 million, representing all outstanding preferred shares

Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%

Increased quarterly common dividend to $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025 2024 Third Quarter

2025 - 2024

Change For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, YTD 2025 - 2024 Change Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter 2025 2024 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 353,850 $ 347,365 $ 335,357 $ 344,962 $ 349,086 $ 1,036,572 $ 1,032,779 Interest expense 120,221 121,834 123,336 134,629 139,900 365,391 415,744 Net interest revenue 233,629 225,531 212,021 210,333 209,186 12 % 671,181 617,035 9 % Noninterest income 43,219 34,708 35,656 40,522 8,091 n/m 113,583 84,234 35 Total revenue 276,848 260,239 247,677 250,855 217,277 27 784,764 701,269 12 Provision for credit losses 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 14,428 35,144 39,562 Noninterest expense 150,868 147,919 141,099 143,056 143,065 5 439,886 435,111 1 Income before income tax expense 118,073 100,502 91,159 96,410 59,784 97 309,734 226,596 37 Income tax expense 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 12,437 114 68,094 50,003 36 Net income 91,494 78,733 71,413 75,804 47,347 93 241,640 176,593 37 Non-operating items 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 29,385 9,598 38,065 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (751 ) (1,047 ) (281 ) (471 ) (6,276 ) (2,079 ) (8,231 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 94,211 $ 82,519 $ 72,429 $ 77,536 $ 70,456 34 $ 249,159 $ 206,427 21 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 125,980 $ 112,320 $ 106,578 $ 107,799 $ 74,212 70 $ 344,878 $ 266,158 30 PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Per common share:

Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 0.38 84 $ 1.91 $ 1.43 34 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.75 0.66 0.59 0.63 0.57 32 2.00 1.67 20 Cash dividends declared 0.25 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 4 0.73 0.70 4 Book value 29.44 28.89 28.42 27.87 27.68 6 29.44 27.68 6 Tangible book value (3) 21.59 21.00 20.58 20.00 19.66 10 21.59 19.66 10 Key performance ratios:

Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 9.20 % 8.45 % 7.89 % 8.40 % 5.20 % 8.53 % 6.61 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 7.82 8.92 7.76 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 13.56 12.34 11.21 12.12 11.17 12.57 11.18 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.29 1.11 1.02 1.06 0.67 1.16 0.85 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.33 1.16 1.04 1.08 1.01 1.19 0.99 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5) 1.83 1.66 1.55 1.55 1.50 1.70 1.48 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.58 3.50 3.36 3.26 3.33 3.48 3.30 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.30 56.69 56.74 56.05 65.51 55.86 61.76 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.05 54.84 56.22 55.18 57.37 54.64 57.84 Equity to total assets 12.78 12.86 12.56 12.38 12.45 12.78 12.45 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.71 9.45 9.18 8.97 8.93 9.71 8.93 ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 97,916 $ 83,959 $ 93,290 $ 115,635 $ 114,960 (15 ) $ 97,916 $ 114,960 (15 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 215,791 216,500 211,974 206,998 205,290 5 215,791 205,290 5 Allowance for credit losses - total 228,276 228,045 223,201 217,389 215,517 6 228,276 215,517 6 Net charge-offs 7,676 8,225 9,607 9,517 23,651 n/m 25,508 48,173 n/m Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.19 1.21 1.21 1.20 1.20 1.19 1.20 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.16 0.18 0.21 0.21 0.52 0.18 0.35 NPAs to total assets 0.35 0.30 0.33 0.42 0.42 0.35 0.42 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)

Loans $ 19,175 $ 18,921 $ 18,425 $ 18,176 $ 17,964 7 $ 19,175 $ 17,964 7 Investment securities 6,163 6,382 6,661 6,804 6,425 (4 ) 6,163 6,425 (4 ) Total assets 28,143 28,086 27,874 27,720 27,373 3 28,143 27,373 3 Deposits 24,021 23,963 23,762 23,461 23,253 3 24,021 23,253 3 Shareholders’ equity 3,597 3,613 3,501 3,432 3,407 6 3,597 3,407 6 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 121,553 121,431 119,514 119,364 119,283 2 121,553 119,283 2

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data)

2025 2024 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2025 2024 Noninterest income reconciliation Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 43,219 $ 34,708 $ 35,656 $ 40,522 $ 8,091 $ 113,583 $ 84,234 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 27,209 — 27,209 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (2,400 ) Noninterest income - operating $ 43,219 $ 34,708 $ 35,656 $ 40,522 $ 35,300 $ 113,583 $ 109,043 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 150,868 $ 147,919 $ 141,099 $ 143,056 $ 143,065 $ 439,886 $ 435,111 Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — (5,100 ) FDIC special assessment — — — — — — (1,736 ) Merger-related and other charges (3,468 ) (4,833 ) (1,297 ) (2,203 ) (2,176 ) (9,598 ) (6,420 ) Noninterest expense - operating $ 147,400 $ 143,086 $ 139,802 $ 140,853 $ 140,889 $ 430,288 $ 421,855 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 91,494 $ 78,733 $ 71,413 $ 75,804 $ 47,347 $ 241,640 $ 176,593 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 27,209 — 27,209 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (2,400 ) Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — 5,100 FDIC special assessment — — — — — — 1,736 Merger-related and other charges 3,468 4,833 1,297 2,203 2,176 9,598 6,420 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (751 ) (1,047 ) (281 ) (471 ) (6,276 ) (2,079 ) (8,231 ) Net income - operating $ 94,211 $ 82,519 $ 72,429 $ 77,536 $ 70,456 $ 249,159 $ 206,427 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 91,494 $ 78,733 $ 71,413 $ 75,804 $ 47,347 $ 241,640 $ 176,593 Income tax expense 26,579 21,769 19,746 20,606 12,437 68,094 50,003 Provision for credit losses 7,907 11,818 15,419 11,389 14,428 35,144 39,562 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 125,980 $ 112,320 $ 106,578 $ 107,799 $ 74,212 $ 344,878 $ 266,158 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 0.38 $ 1.91 $ 1.43 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 0.18 — 0.18 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (0.02 ) Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — 0.03 FDIC special assessment — — — — — — 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.04 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption 0.03 — — — — 0.03 — Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 2.00 $ 1.67 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 29.44 $ 28.89 $ 28.42 $ 27.87 $ 27.68 $ 29.44 $ 27.68 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.85 ) (7.89 ) (7.84 ) (7.87 ) (8.02 ) (7.85 ) (8.02 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 21.59 $ 21.00 $ 20.58 $ 20.00 $ 19.66 $ 21.59 $ 19.66 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 9.20 % 8.45 % 7.89 % 8.40 % 5.20 % 8.53 % 6.61 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 2.43 — 0.82 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (0.07 ) Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — 0.16 FDIC special assessment — — — — — — 0.05 Merger-related and other charges 0.29 0.42 0.12 0.20 0.19 0.27 0.19 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption 0.34 — — — — 0.12 — Return on common equity - operating 9.83 8.87 8.01 8.60 7.82 8.92 7.76 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.73 3.47 3.20 3.52 3.35 3.65 3.42 Return on tangible common equity - operating 13.56 % 12.34 % 11.21 % 12.12 % 11.17 % 12.57 % 11.18 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.29 % 1.11 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.67 % 1.16 % 0.85 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 0.31 — 0.10 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (0.01 ) Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — 0.02 FDIC special assessment — — — — — — 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.05 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.33 % 1.16 % 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.01 % 1.19 % 0.99 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.29 % 1.11 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 0.67 % 1.16 % 0.85 % Income tax expense 0.38 0.31 0.29 0.30 0.19 0.33 0.25 Provision for credit losses 0.11 0.17 0.23 0.16 0.21 0.17 0.19 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — 0.40 — 0.13 Gain on lease termination — — — — — — (0.01 ) Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — 0.03 FDIC special assessment — — — — — — 0.01 Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.03 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.83 % 1.66 % 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.70 % 1.48 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.30 % 56.69 % 56.74 % 56.05 % 65.51 % 55.86 % 61.76 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — — — — (7.15 ) — (2.25 ) Gain on lease termination — — — — — — 0.21 Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment — — — — — — (0.73 ) FDIC special assessment — — — — — — (0.24 ) Merger-related and other charges (1.25 ) (1.85 ) (0.52 ) (0.87 ) (0.99 ) (1.22 ) (0.91 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 53.05 % 54.84 % 56.22 % 55.18 % 57.37 % 54.64 % 57.84 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.78 % 12.86 % 12.56 % 12.38 % 12.45 % 12.78 % 12.45 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.07 ) (3.10 ) (3.06 ) (3.09 ) (3.20 ) (3.07 ) (3.20 ) Effect of preferred equity — (0.31 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) — (0.32 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.71 % 9.45 % 9.18 % 8.97 % 8.93 % 9.71 % 8.93 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

2025

2024

Linked

Quarter

Change Year over

Year

Change (in millions) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,678 $ 3,563 $ 3,419 $ 3,398 $ 3,323 $ 115 $ 355 Income producing commercial RE 4,534 4,548 4,416 4,361 4,259 (14 ) 275 Commercial & industrial 2,593 2,516 2,506 2,428 2,313 77 280 Commercial construction 1,734 1,752 1,681 1,656 1,785 (18 ) (51 ) Equipment financing 1,808 1,778 1,723 1,663 1,603 30 205 Total commercial 14,347 14,157 13,745 13,506 13,283 190 1,064 Residential mortgage 3,198 3,210 3,218 3,232 3,263 (12 ) (65 ) Home equity 1,252 1,180 1,099 1,065 1,015 72 237 Residential construction 178 174 171 178 189 4 (11 ) Manufactured housing (1) — — — 2 2 — (2 ) Consumer 192 191 183 186 188 1 4 Other 8 9 9 7 24 (1 ) (16 ) Total loans $ 19,175 $ 18,921 $ 18,425 $ 18,176 $ 17,964 $ 254 $ 1,211 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,584 $ 4,551 $ 4,484 $ 4,447 $ 4,470 $ 33 $ 114 South Carolina 2,926 2,872 2,821 2,815 2,782 54 144 North Carolina 2,676 2,626 2,666 2,644 2,586 50 90 Tennessee 1,902 1,881 1,880 1,799 1,848 21 54 Florida 3,040 2,966 2,572 2,527 2,423 74 617 Alabama 1,054 1,016 1,009 996 996 38 58 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,993 3,009 2,993 2,948 2,859 (16 ) 134 Total loans $ 19,175 $ 18,921 $ 18,425 $ 18,176 $ 17,964 $ 254 $ 1,211

(1) For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Credit Quality

(in thousands)

2025

Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 10,275 $ 8,207 $ 8,949 Income producing RE 10,884 14,624 16,536 Commercial & industrial 25,754 15,422 22,396 Commercial construction 3,198 1,368 5,558 Equipment financing 9,716 11,731 8,818 Total commercial 59,827 51,352 62,257 Residential mortgage 28,978 22,597 22,756 Home equity 5,234 4,093 4,091 Residential construction 1,241 1,203 811 Consumer 1,163 1,207 1,423 Total nonaccrual loans 96,443 80,452 91,338 OREO and repossessed assets 1,473 3,507 1,952 Total NPAs $ 97,916 $ 83,959 $ 93,290





2025 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 2,497 0.28 % $ 470 0.05 % $ 126 0.02 % Income producing RE (106 ) (0.01 ) 933 0.08 718 0.07 Commercial & industrial (1,132 ) (0.18 ) 1,027 0.16 2,447 0.40 Commercial construction 491 0.11 89 0.02 (138 ) (0.03 ) Equipment financing 5,487 1.23 4,963 1.16 5,042 1.21 Total commercial 7,237 0.20 7,482 0.22 8,195 0.24 Residential mortgage (259 ) (0.03 ) 313 0.04 (1 ) — Home equity 19 0.01 (72 ) (0.03 ) (62 ) (0.02 ) Residential construction 12 0.03 (9 ) (0.02 ) 219 0.51 Consumer 667 1.39 511 1.11 1,256 2.76 Total $ 7,676 0.16 $ 8,225 0.18 $ 9,607 0.21

(1) Annualized.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 205,007 $ 296,161 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 408,424 223,712 Cash and cash equivalents 613,431 519,873 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,889,263 4,436,291 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,937,053 and $1,944,126, respectively) 2,274,099 2,368,107 Loans held for sale 34,802 57,534 Loans and leases held for investment 19,174,794 18,175,980 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (215,791 ) (206,998 ) Loans and leases, net 18,959,003 17,968,982 Premises and equipment, net 394,536 394,264 Bank owned life insurance 362,608 346,234 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 971,071 956,643 Other assets 644,660 672,330 Total assets $ 28,143,473 $ 27,720,258 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,444,067 $ 6,211,182 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,860,653 6,141,342 Money market 6,801,387 6,398,144 Savings 1,085,237 1,100,591 Time 3,673,718 3,441,424 Brokered 155,556 168,292 Total deposits 24,020,618 23,460,975 Short-term borrowings — 195,000 Long-term debt 155,251 254,152 Accrued expense and other liabilities 370,753 378,004 Total liabilities 24,546,622 24,288,131 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 0 and 3,662 shares Series I issued and

outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference — 88,266 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

121,553,462 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 121,553 119,364 Common stock issuable; 608,291 and 600,168 shares, respectively 13,683 12,999 Capital surplus 2,767,143 2,710,279 Retained earnings 858,395 714,138 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (163,923 ) (212,919 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,596,851 3,432,127 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,143,473 $ 27,720,258





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 297,929 $ 291,574 $ 860,269 $ 867,152 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,681, $1,713, $5,030 and $5,133, respectively 53,203 52,997 167,915 149,496 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 2,718 4,515 8,388 16,131 Total interest revenue 353,850 349,086 1,036,572 1,032,779 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 35,050 43,401 109,396 133,522 Money market 50,661 56,874 149,805 160,883 Savings 641 672 2,722 2,065 Time 32,123 35,202 94,622 107,925 Deposits 118,475 136,149 356,545 404,395 Short-term borrowings 25 27 1,215 87 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 433 — Long-term debt 1,721 3,724 7,198 11,262 Total interest expense 120,221 139,900 365,391 415,744 Net interest revenue 233,629 209,186 671,181 617,035 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 11,400 10,488 31,057 30,372 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 7,098 3,520 18,590 17,830 Wealth management fees 4,757 6,338 13,622 19,037 Net gains (losses) from sales of other loans 2,385 (25,700 ) 5,776 (22,867 ) Lending and loan servicing fees 4,235 3,512 12,090 11,050 Securities gains, net 49 — 341 — Other 13,295 9,933 32,107 28,812 Total noninterest income 43,219 8,091 113,583 84,234 Total revenue 276,848 217,277 784,764 701,269 Provision for credit losses 7,907 14,428 35,144 39,562 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 90,667 83,533 261,931 254,336 Communications and equipment 13,937 12,626 40,968 36,534 Occupancy 11,502 11,311 33,366 33,466 Advertising and public relations 2,053 2,041 6,815 6,401 Postage, printing and supplies 2,735 2,477 7,791 7,376 Professional fees 6,282 6,432 17,822 18,464 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,428 2,227 6,745 6,068 Outside services - electronic banking 3,543 4,433 9,876 10,163 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,846 5,003 14,233 17,036 Amortization of intangibles 3,313 3,528 9,891 11,209 Merger-related and other charges 3,468 2,176 9,598 6,420 Other 6,094 7,278 20,850 27,638 Total noninterest expense 150,868 143,065 439,886 435,111 Income before income taxes 118,073 59,784 309,734 226,596 Income tax expense 26,579 12,437 68,094 50,003 Net income 91,494 47,347 241,640 176,593 Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption 4,848 1,573 7,994 4,719 Earnings allocated to participating securities 507 272 1,356 988 Net income available to common shareholders $ 86,139 $ 45,502 $ 232,290 $ 170,886 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.38 $ 1.92 $ 1.43 Diluted 0.70 0.38 1.91 1.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 122,116 119,818 121,186 119,736 Diluted 122,252 119,952 121,303 119,827





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 19,010,663 $ 297,725 6.21 % $ 18,051,741 $ 291,164 6.42 % Taxable securities (3) 6,217,693 51,522 3.31 6,182,164 51,284 3.32 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 351,528 2,249 2.56 361,359 2,292 2.54 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 413,678 3,389 3.25 505,792 5,440 4.28 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,993,562 354,885 5.42 25,101,056 350,180 5.55 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (220,805 ) (215,008 ) Cash and due from banks 206,772 206,995 Premises and equipment 397,490 399,262 Other assets (3) 1,664,648 1,615,468 Total assets $ 28,041,667 $ 27,107,773 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,825,997 35,050 2.39 $ 5,797,845 43,401 2.98 Money market 6,907,894 50,661 2.91 6,342,455 56,874 3.57 Savings 1,107,509 641 0.23 1,126,774 672 0.24 Time 3,656,172 31,602 3.43 3,465,980 34,560 3.97 Brokered time deposits 50,529 521 4.09 50,364 642 5.07 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,548,101 118,475 2.68 16,783,418 136,149 3.23 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 2,284 25 4.34 1,899 27 5.66 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 11 — — Long-term debt 155,197 1,721 4.40 323,544 3,724 4.58 Total borrowed funds 157,481 1,746 4.40 325,454 3,751 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,705,582 120,221 2.69 17,108,872 139,900 3.25 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,366,723 6,239,926 Other liabilities 334,443 391,574 Total liabilities 24,406,748 23,740,372 Shareholders' equity 3,634,919 3,367,401 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,041,667 $ 27,107,773 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 234,664 $ 210,280 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.73 % 2.30 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.58 % 3.33 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.04 million and $1.09 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $223 million in 2025 and $295 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,632,384 $ 859,678 6.17 % $ 18,187,790 $ 866,502 6.36 % Taxable securities (3) 6,480,641 162,885 3.35 5,988,368 144,363 3.21 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 354,115 6,730 2.53 363,692 6,876 2.52 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 422,123 10,288 3.26 559,786 18,256 4.36 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,889,263 1,039,581 5.37 25,099,636 1,035,997 5.51 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (217,050 ) (214,372 ) Cash and due from banks 210,027 210,982 Premises and equipment 397,395 392,561 Other assets (3) 1,637,493 1,613,118 Total assets $ 27,917,128 $ 27,101,925 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 6,002,702 109,396 2.44 $ 5,913,566 133,522 3.02 Money market 6,713,585 149,805 2.98 6,092,649 160,883 3.53 Savings 1,133,078 2,722 0.32 1,159,982 2,065 0.24 Time 3,545,792 93,029 3.51 3,535,343 106,199 4.01 Brokered time deposits 50,488 1,593 4.22 50,343 1,726 4.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,445,645 356,545 2.73 16,751,883 404,395 3.22 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 29,865 1,215 5.44 2,001 87 5.81 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,824 433 4.51 5 — — Long-term debt 215,440 7,198 4.47 324,414 11,262 4.64 Total borrowed funds 258,129 8,846 4.58 326,420 11,349 4.64 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,703,774 365,391 2.76 17,078,303 415,744 3.25 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,304,792 6,306,919 Other liabilities 350,211 394,323 Total liabilities 24,358,777 23,779,545 Shareholders' equity 3,558,351 3,322,380 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,917,128 $ 27,101,925 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 674,190 $ 620,253 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.61 % 2.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.48 % 3.30 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $3.01 million and $3.22 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $244 million in 2025 and $320 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

