United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $91.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.32 from the third quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.07 from the second quarter. Note that the third quarter of 2024 included losses from the sale of United’s manufactured housing loan portfolio.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.75 were up 32% from the year-ago quarter. Strong 27% year-over-year revenue growth and a lower provision for credit losses were partly offset by higher expenses.

United’s return on assets was 1.29%, or 1.33% on an operating basis, up from 0.67% and 1.01%, respectively for the third quarter of 2024. Return on common equity was 9.2% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 13.6%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.83% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.71%, up 26 basis points from the second quarter.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are proud of our third quarter financial results. Our teams drove solid loan and deposit growth as well as healthy margin expansion.  These actions resulted in meaningful improvement in our return on assets and return on tangible common equity. Tangible book value per share grew by $0.59 from the second quarter – an 11% annualized rate.  Loans grew by $254 million, or 5.4% annualized, while customer deposits, excluding seasonal outflow of public funds, were up $137 million or 2.6% annualized. Non-interest bearing deposits, excluding public funds, grew at an annualized rate of 4.7%.  Operating efficiency and operating leverage also both continued their improving trend.”

Harton continued, “I want to thank our outstanding team members across the bank for continuing to deliver not only great financial results, but also exceptional customer service and an atmosphere of trust and caring that makes United a great place to work.”

Net charge-offs were $7.7 million or 0.16% annualized of average loans, down two basis points from the second quarter. Nonperforming assets were 0.35% of total assets, up slightly from 0.30% for the second quarter. Provision for credit losses improved by $3.9 million from the second quarter. As of September 30, the allowance for credit losses represents 1.19% of loans, down slightly from 1.21% at June 30.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • EPS of $0.70 was up $0.32 on a GAAP basis compared to third quarter 2024, and EPS of $0.75 was up $0.18, or 32%, on an operating basis; EPS up $0.07 compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and up $0.09, or 14%, on an operating basis
  • Net income of $91.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $126.0 million, up $12.8 million and $13.7 million, respectively, from the second quarter
  • Total revenue of $276.8 million improved $16.6 million, or 6%, from the second quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.58% increased by eight basis points from the second quarter, reflecting a lower cost of funds and improving asset mix
  • Noninterest income was up $8.5 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to gains on other investments, death benefit claims on bank owned life insurance, and a favorable mark on our mortgage servicing rights asset
  • Provision for credit losses was $7.9 million, down $3.9 million from the second quarter; allowance for credit losses coverage down slightly to 1.19% of total loans; net charge-offs were $7.7 million, or 0.16% annualized of average loans, an improvement of two basis points compared to the second quarter
  • Noninterest expenses were up $2.9 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and up $4.3 million on an operating basis, primarily driven by performance-based incentives
  • Efficiency ratio of 54.3% on a GAAP basis, or 53.1% on an operating basis, improved both linked quarter and year over year
  • Strong loan production led to loan growth of $254 million, up 5.4% annualized, from the second quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $283 million compared to $239 million in third quarter 2024; mortgage rate locks of $388 million compared to $306 million in third quarter 2024
  • Customer deposits were up $58 million from the second quarter, public funds deposits seasonally down $79 million from the second quarter; excluding public funds, customer deposits were up $137 million, including $73 million of noninterest-bearing demand deposits
  • Return on assets of 1.29%, or 1.33% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis improved from the second quarter to 9.2% and 13.6%, respectively
  • Redeemed preferred stock with a book value of $88.3 million, representing all outstanding preferred shares
  • Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.4%
  • Increased quarterly common dividend to $0.25 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2025   2024  Third Quarter
2025 - 2024
Change		 For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 YTD 2025 - 2024 Change
 Third
Quarter		 Second Quarter First
Quarter		 Fourth Quarter Third
Quarter		   2025   2024  
INCOME SUMMARY                 
Interest revenue$353,850  $347,365  $335,357  $344,962  $349,086    $1,036,572  $1,032,779   
Interest expense 120,221   121,834   123,336   134,629   139,900     365,391   415,744   
Net interest revenue 233,629   225,531   212,021   210,333   209,186  12%  671,181   617,035  9%
Noninterest income 43,219   34,708   35,656   40,522   8,091  n/m   113,583   84,234  35 
Total revenue 276,848   260,239   247,677   250,855   217,277  27   784,764   701,269  12 
Provision for credit losses 7,907   11,818   15,419   11,389   14,428     35,144   39,562   
Noninterest expense 150,868   147,919   141,099   143,056   143,065  5   439,886   435,111  1 
Income before income tax expense 118,073   100,502   91,159   96,410   59,784  97   309,734   226,596  37 
Income tax expense 26,579   21,769   19,746   20,606   12,437  114   68,094   50,003  36 
Net income 91,494   78,733   71,413   75,804   47,347  93   241,640   176,593  37 
Non-operating items 3,468   4,833   1,297   2,203   29,385     9,598   38,065   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (751)  (1,047)  (281)  (471)  (6,276)    (2,079)  (8,231)  
Net income - operating (1)$94,211  $82,519  $72,429  $77,536  $70,456  34  $249,159  $206,427  21 
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)$125,980  $112,320  $106,578  $107,799  $74,212  70  $344,878  $266,158  30 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
                                 
Per common share:
                                 
Diluted net income - GAAP$0.70  $0.63  $0.58  $0.61  $0.38  84  $1.91  $1.43  34 
Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.75   0.66   0.59   0.63   0.57  32   2.00   1.67  20 
Cash dividends declared 0.25   0.24   0.24   0.24   0.24  4   0.73   0.70  4 
Book value 29.44   28.89   28.42   27.87   27.68  6   29.44   27.68  6 
Tangible book value (3) 21.59   21.00   20.58   20.00   19.66  10   21.59   19.66  10 
Key performance ratios:
                                 
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 9.20%  8.45%  7.89%  8.40%  5.20%    8.53%  6.61%  
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 9.83   8.87   8.01   8.60   7.82     8.92   7.76   
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 13.56   12.34   11.21   12.12   11.17     12.57   11.18   
Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.29   1.11   1.02   1.06   0.67     1.16   0.85   
Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.33   1.16   1.04   1.08   1.01     1.19   0.99   
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5) 1.83   1.66   1.55   1.55   1.50     1.70   1.48   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.58   3.50   3.36   3.26   3.33     3.48   3.30   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.30   56.69   56.74   56.05   65.51     55.86   61.76   
Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.05   54.84   56.22   55.18   57.37     54.64   57.84   
Equity to total assets 12.78   12.86   12.56   12.38   12.45     12.78   12.45   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.71   9.45   9.18   8.97   8.93     9.71   8.93   
ASSET QUALITY
                                 
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$97,916  $83,959  $93,290  $115,635  $114,960  (15) $97,916  $114,960  (15)
Allowance for credit losses - loans 215,791   216,500   211,974   206,998   205,290  5   215,791   205,290  5 
Allowance for credit losses - total 228,276   228,045   223,201   217,389   215,517  6   228,276   215,517  6 
Net charge-offs 7,676   8,225   9,607   9,517   23,651  n/m   25,508   48,173  n/m 
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.13%  1.14%  1.15%  1.14%  1.14%    1.13%  1.14%  
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.19   1.21   1.21   1.20   1.20     1.19   1.20   
Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.16   0.18   0.21   0.21   0.52     0.18   0.35   
NPAs to total assets 0.35   0.30   0.33   0.42   0.42     0.35   0.42   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
                                 
Loans$19,175  $18,921  $18,425  $18,176  $17,964  7  $19,175  $17,964  7 
Investment securities 6,163   6,382   6,661   6,804   6,425  (4)  6,163   6,425  (4)
Total assets 28,143   28,086   27,874   27,720   27,373  3   28,143   27,373  3 
Deposits 24,021   23,963   23,762   23,461   23,253  3   24,021   23,253  3 
Shareholders’ equity 3,597   3,613   3,501   3,432   3,407  6   3,597   3,407  6 
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 121,553   121,431   119,514   119,364   119,283  2   121,553   119,283  2 
 

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
   2025   2024  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		  2025   2024 
Noninterest income reconciliation              
Noninterest income (GAAP) $43,219  $34,708  $35,656  $40,522  $8,091  $113,583  $84,234 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              27,209      27,209 
Gain on lease termination                    (2,400)
Noninterest income - operating $43,219  $34,708  $35,656  $40,522  $35,300  $113,583  $109,043 
               
Noninterest expense reconciliation              
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $150,868  $147,919  $141,099  $143,056  $143,065  $439,886  $435,111 
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    (5,100)
FDIC special assessment                    (1,736)
Merger-related and other charges  (3,468)  (4,833)  (1,297)  (2,203)  (2,176)  (9,598)  (6,420)
Noninterest expense - operating $147,400  $143,086  $139,802  $140,853  $140,889  $430,288  $421,855 
               
Net income to operating income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $91,494  $78,733  $71,413  $75,804  $47,347  $241,640  $176,593 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              27,209      27,209 
Gain on lease termination                    (2,400)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    5,100 
FDIC special assessment                    1,736 
Merger-related and other charges  3,468   4,833   1,297   2,203   2,176   9,598   6,420 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (751)  (1,047)  (281)  (471)  (6,276)  (2,079)  (8,231)
Net income - operating $94,211  $82,519  $72,429  $77,536  $70,456  $249,159  $206,427 
               
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $91,494  $78,733  $71,413  $75,804  $47,347  $241,640  $176,593 
Income tax expense  26,579   21,769   19,746   20,606   12,437   68,094   50,003 
Provision for credit losses  7,907   11,818   15,419   11,389   14,428   35,144   39,562 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $125,980  $112,320  $106,578  $107,799  $74,212  $344,878  $266,158 
               
Diluted income per common share reconciliation              
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.70  $0.63  $0.58  $0.61  $0.38  $1.91  $1.43 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              0.18      0.18 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.02)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.03 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.02   0.03   0.01   0.02   0.01   0.06   0.04 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption  0.03               0.03    
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.75  $0.66  $0.59  $0.63  $0.57  $2.00  $1.67 
               
Book value per common share reconciliation              
Book value per common share (GAAP) $29.44  $28.89  $28.42  $27.87  $27.68  $29.44  $27.68 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (7.85)  (7.89)  (7.84)  (7.87)  (8.02)  (7.85)  (8.02)
Tangible book value per common share $21.59  $21.00  $20.58  $20.00  $19.66  $21.59  $19.66 
               
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation              
Return on common equity (GAAP)  9.20%  8.45%  7.89%  8.40%  5.20%  8.53%  6.61%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              2.43      0.82 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.07)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.16 
FDIC special assessment                    0.05 
Merger-related and other charges  0.29   0.42   0.12   0.20   0.19   0.27   0.19 
Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption  0.34               0.12    
Return on common equity - operating  9.83   8.87   8.01   8.60   7.82   8.92   7.76 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.73   3.47   3.20   3.52   3.35   3.65   3.42 
Return on tangible common equity - operating  13.56%  12.34%  11.21%  12.12%  11.17%  12.57%  11.18%
               
Return on assets reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%  1.06%  0.67%  1.16%  0.85%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              0.31      0.10 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.01)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.02 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.04   0.05   0.02   0.02   0.03   0.03   0.02 
Return on assets - operating  1.33%  1.16%  1.04%  1.08%  1.01%  1.19%  0.99%
               
               
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  1.29%  1.11%  1.02%  1.06%  0.67%  1.16%  0.85%
Income tax expense  0.38   0.31   0.29   0.30   0.19   0.33   0.25 
Provision for credit losses  0.11   0.17   0.23   0.16   0.21   0.17   0.19 
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              0.40      0.13 
Gain on lease termination                    (0.01)
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    0.03 
FDIC special assessment                    0.01 
Merger-related and other charges  0.05   0.07   0.01   0.03   0.03   0.04   0.03 
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating  1.83%  1.66%  1.55%  1.55%  1.50%  1.70%  1.48%
               
Efficiency ratio reconciliation              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  54.30%  56.69%  56.74%  56.05%  65.51%  55.86%  61.76%
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans              (7.15)     (2.25)
Gain on lease termination                    0.21 
Loss on sale of FinTrust, including goodwill impairment                    (0.73)
FDIC special assessment                    (0.24)
Merger-related and other charges  (1.25)  (1.85)  (0.52)  (0.87)  (0.99)  (1.22)  (0.91)
Efficiency ratio - operating  53.05%  54.84%  56.22%  55.18%  57.37%  54.64%  57.84%
               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation              
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.78%  12.86%  12.56%  12.38%  12.45%  12.78%  12.45%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.07)  (3.10)  (3.06)  (3.09)  (3.20)  (3.07)  (3.20)
Effect of preferred equity     (0.31)  (0.32)  (0.32)  (0.32)     (0.32)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.71%  9.45%  9.18%  8.97%  8.93%  9.71%  8.93%
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
 2025
 2024
 Linked
Quarter
Change		 Year over
Year
Change
(in millions)Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter  
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,678 $3,563 $3,419 $3,398 $3,323 $115  $355 
Income producing commercial RE 4,534  4,548  4,416  4,361  4,259  (14)  275 
Commercial & industrial 2,593  2,516  2,506  2,428  2,313  77   280 
Commercial construction 1,734  1,752  1,681  1,656  1,785  (18)  (51)
Equipment financing 1,808  1,778  1,723  1,663  1,603  30   205 
Total commercial 14,347  14,157  13,745  13,506  13,283  190   1,064 
Residential mortgage 3,198  3,210  3,218  3,232  3,263  (12)  (65)
Home equity 1,252  1,180  1,099  1,065  1,015  72   237 
Residential construction 178  174  171  178  189  4   (11)
Manufactured housing (1)       2  2     (2)
Consumer 192  191  183  186  188  1   4 
Other 8  9  9  7  24  (1)  (16)
Total loans$19,175 $18,921 $18,425 $18,176 $17,964 $254  $1,211 
              
LOANS BY MARKET             
Georgia$4,584 $4,551 $4,484 $4,447 $4,470 $33  $114 
South Carolina 2,926  2,872  2,821  2,815  2,782  54   144 
North Carolina 2,676  2,626  2,666  2,644  2,586  50   90 
Tennessee 1,902  1,881  1,880  1,799  1,848  21   54 
Florida 3,040  2,966  2,572  2,527  2,423  74   617 
Alabama 1,054  1,016  1,009  996  996  38   58 
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,993  3,009  2,993  2,948  2,859  (16)  134 
Total loans$19,175 $18,921 $18,425 $18,176 $17,964 $254  $1,211 
 

(1)  For 2025 periods, manufactured housing loans are included with consumer loans.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
  2025
  Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS      
Owner occupied RE $10,275 $8,207 $8,949
Income producing RE  10,884  14,624  16,536
Commercial & industrial  25,754  15,422  22,396
Commercial construction  3,198  1,368  5,558
Equipment financing  9,716  11,731  8,818
Total commercial  59,827  51,352  62,257
Residential mortgage  28,978  22,597  22,756
Home equity  5,234  4,093  4,091
Residential construction  1,241  1,203  811
Consumer  1,163  1,207  1,423
Total nonaccrual loans  96,443  80,452  91,338
OREO and repossessed assets  1,473  3,507  1,952
Total NPAs $97,916 $83,959 $93,290
 


   2025 
  Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $2,497  0.28% $470  0.05% $126  0.02%
Income producing RE  (106) (0.01)  933  0.08   718  0.07 
Commercial & industrial  (1,132) (0.18)  1,027  0.16   2,447  0.40 
Commercial construction  491  0.11   89  0.02   (138) (0.03)
Equipment financing  5,487  1.23   4,963  1.16   5,042  1.21 
Total commercial  7,237  0.20   7,482  0.22   8,195  0.24 
Residential mortgage  (259) (0.03)  313  0.04   (1)  
Home equity  19  0.01   (72) (0.03)  (62) (0.02)
Residential construction  12  0.03   (9) (0.02)  219  0.51 
Consumer  667  1.39   511  1.11   1,256  2.76 
Total $7,676  0.16  $8,225  0.18  $9,607  0.21 
 

(1)  Annualized.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $205,007  $296,161 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  408,424   223,712 
Cash and cash equivalents  613,431   519,873 
Debt securities available-for-sale  3,889,263   4,436,291 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,937,053 and $1,944,126, respectively)  2,274,099   2,368,107 
Loans held for sale  34,802   57,534 
Loans and leases held for investment  19,174,794   18,175,980 
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases  (215,791)  (206,998)
Loans and leases, net  18,959,003   17,968,982 
Premises and equipment, net  394,536   394,264 
Bank owned life insurance  362,608   346,234 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  971,071   956,643 
Other assets  644,660   672,330 
Total assets $28,143,473  $27,720,258 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,444,067  $6,211,182 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  5,860,653   6,141,342 
Money market  6,801,387   6,398,144 
Savings  1,085,237   1,100,591 
Time  3,673,718   3,441,424 
Brokered  155,556   168,292 
Total deposits  24,020,618   23,460,975 
Short-term borrowings     195,000 
Long-term debt  155,251   254,152 
Accrued expense and other liabilities  370,753   378,004 
Total liabilities  24,546,622   24,288,131 
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 0 and 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding, respectively; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		     88,266 
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
121,553,462 and 119,364,110 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		  121,553   119,364 
Common stock issuable; 608,291 and 600,168 shares, respectively  13,683   12,999 
Capital surplus  2,767,143   2,710,279 
Retained earnings  858,395   714,138 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (163,923)  (212,919)
Total shareholders' equity  3,596,851   3,432,127 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $28,143,473  $27,720,258 
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees $297,929 $291,574  $860,269 $867,152 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,681, $1,713, $5,030 and $5,133, respectively  53,203  52,997   167,915  149,496 
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  2,718  4,515   8,388  16,131 
Total interest revenue  353,850  349,086   1,036,572  1,032,779 
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand  35,050  43,401   109,396  133,522 
Money market  50,661  56,874   149,805  160,883 
Savings  641  672   2,722  2,065 
Time  32,123  35,202   94,622  107,925 
Deposits  118,475  136,149   356,545  404,395 
Short-term borrowings  25  27   1,215  87 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       433   
Long-term debt  1,721  3,724   7,198  11,262 
Total interest expense  120,221  139,900   365,391  415,744 
Net interest revenue  233,629  209,186   671,181  617,035 
         
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees  11,400  10,488   31,057  30,372 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  7,098  3,520   18,590  17,830 
Wealth management fees  4,757  6,338   13,622  19,037 
Net gains (losses) from sales of other loans  2,385  (25,700)  5,776  (22,867)
Lending and loan servicing fees  4,235  3,512   12,090  11,050 
Securities gains, net  49     341   
Other  13,295  9,933   32,107  28,812 
Total noninterest income  43,219  8,091   113,583  84,234 
Total revenue  276,848  217,277   784,764  701,269 
         
Provision for credit losses  7,907  14,428   35,144  39,562 
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  90,667  83,533   261,931  254,336 
Communications and equipment  13,937  12,626   40,968  36,534 
Occupancy  11,502  11,311   33,366  33,466 
Advertising and public relations  2,053  2,041   6,815  6,401 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,735  2,477   7,791  7,376 
Professional fees  6,282  6,432   17,822  18,464 
Lending and loan servicing expense  2,428  2,227   6,745  6,068 
Outside services - electronic banking  3,543  4,433   9,876  10,163 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  4,846  5,003   14,233  17,036 
Amortization of intangibles  3,313  3,528   9,891  11,209 
Merger-related and other charges  3,468  2,176   9,598  6,420 
Other  6,094  7,278   20,850  27,638 
Total noninterest expense  150,868  143,065   439,886  435,111 
Income before income taxes  118,073  59,784   309,734  226,596 
Income tax expense  26,579  12,437   68,094  50,003 
Net income  91,494  47,347   241,640  176,593 
Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption  4,848  1,573   7,994  4,719 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  507  272   1,356  988 
Net income available to common shareholders $86,139 $45,502  $232,290 $170,886 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.71 $0.38  $1.92 $1.43 
Diluted  0.70  0.38   1.91  1.43 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  122,116  119,818   121,186  119,736 
Diluted  122,252  119,952   121,303  119,827 
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
 
   2025   2024 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $19,010,663  $297,725 6.21% $18,051,741  $291,164 6.42%
Taxable securities (3)  6,217,693   51,522 3.31   6,182,164   51,284 3.32 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)  351,528   2,249 2.56   361,359   2,292 2.54 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  413,678   3,389 3.25   505,792   5,440 4.28 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  25,993,562   354,885 5.42   25,101,056   350,180 5.55 
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Allowance for credit losses  (220,805)      (215,008)    
Cash and due from banks  206,772       206,995     
Premises and equipment  397,490       399,262     
Other assets (3)  1,664,648       1,615,468     
Total assets $28,041,667      $27,107,773     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,825,997   35,050 2.39  $5,797,845   43,401 2.98 
Money market  6,907,894   50,661 2.91   6,342,455   56,874 3.57 
Savings  1,107,509   641 0.23   1,126,774   672 0.24 
Time  3,656,172   31,602 3.43   3,465,980   34,560 3.97 
Brokered time deposits  50,529   521 4.09   50,364   642 5.07 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,548,101   118,475 2.68   16,783,418   136,149 3.23 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  2,284   25 4.34   1,899   27 5.66 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         11     
Long-term debt  155,197   1,721 4.40   323,544   3,724 4.58 
Total borrowed funds  157,481   1,746 4.40   325,454   3,751 4.59 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,705,582   120,221 2.69   17,108,872   139,900 3.25 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,366,723       6,239,926     
Other liabilities  334,443       391,574     
Total liabilities  24,406,748       23,740,372     
Shareholders' equity  3,634,919       3,367,401     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $28,041,667      $27,107,773     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $234,664     $210,280  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.73%     2.30%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)     3.58%     3.33%
 

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.04 million and $1.09 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $223 million in 2025 and $295 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
   2025   2024 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $18,632,384  $859,678 6.17% $18,187,790  $866,502 6.36%
Taxable securities (3)  6,480,641   162,885 3.35   5,988,368   144,363 3.21 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)  354,115   6,730 2.53   363,692   6,876 2.52 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  422,123   10,288 3.26   559,786   18,256 4.36 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  25,889,263   1,039,581 5.37   25,099,636   1,035,997 5.51 
             
Non-interest-earning assets:            
Allowance for loan losses  (217,050)      (214,372)    
Cash and due from banks  210,027       210,982     
Premises and equipment  397,395       392,561     
Other assets (3)  1,637,493       1,613,118     
Total assets $27,917,128      $27,101,925     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $6,002,702   109,396 2.44  $5,913,566   133,522 3.02 
Money market  6,713,585   149,805 2.98   6,092,649   160,883 3.53 
Savings  1,133,078   2,722 0.32   1,159,982   2,065 0.24 
Time  3,545,792   93,029 3.51   3,535,343   106,199 4.01 
Brokered time deposits  50,488   1,593 4.22   50,343   1,726 4.58 
Total interest-bearing deposits  17,445,645   356,545 2.73   16,751,883   404,395 3.22 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  29,865   1,215 5.44   2,001   87 5.81 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  12,824   433 4.51   5     
Long-term debt  215,440   7,198 4.47   324,414   11,262 4.64 
Total borrowed funds  258,129   8,846 4.58   326,420   11,349 4.64 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,703,774   365,391 2.76   17,078,303   415,744 3.25 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,304,792       6,306,919     
Other liabilities  350,211       394,323     
Total liabilities  24,358,777       23,779,545     
Shareholders' equity  3,558,351       3,322,380     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,917,128      $27,101,925     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $674,190     $620,253  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.61%     2.26%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)     3.48%     3.30%
 

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $3.01 million and $3.22 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $244 million in 2025 and $320 million in 2024 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2025, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.1 billion in assets and operated 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and a national equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is an 11-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for highest customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast and was named the most trusted bank in the region in 2025. The company has also been recognized eight consecutive years by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.” In commercial banking, United Community earned five 2025 Greenwich Best Brand awards, including national honors for middle market satisfaction. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


