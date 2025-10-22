Motorsports Global Business Report 2025, with Profiles of 100+ Companies including ABT Sportsline, AF Corse, BMW, Hendrick Motorsports, Mercedes-AMG, Red Bull, Speedway Motorsports, and Toyota

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorsports - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorsports was valued at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the motorsports market is driven by several factors, reflecting the sport's evolving dynamics and increasing global appeal. One significant driver is the rising popularity of motorsports in emerging markets, where increasing disposable incomes and growing interest in automotive culture are expanding the fan base. The proliferation of digital and social media platforms has transformed how fans engage with the sport, providing real-time updates, interactive content, and broader access to live events, thereby boosting viewership and sponsorship opportunities.

Technological advancements in vehicle design and race management also contribute to market growth, enhancing the competitiveness and appeal of motorsports. The push towards sustainability and environmental responsibility is driving the adoption of electric and hybrid technologies, attracting a new demographic of environmentally conscious fans and stakeholders. Furthermore, the expansion of motorsport events and the introduction of new racing series cater to diverse audiences, ensuring the sport's continued growth and evolution in the global market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Motorsports market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Revenue Channel (Broadcasting, Ticketing, Sponsorship, Merchandising, Other Revenue Channels).

Revenue Channel (Broadcasting, Ticketing, Sponsorship, Merchandising, Other Revenue Channels). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Broadcasting Revenue segment, which is expected to reach US$4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. The Ticketing Revenue segment is also set to grow at 6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $624 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABT Sportsline GmbH, AF Corse Srl, Andretti Autosport Holding Company, LLC, BMW M GmbH, Hendrick Motorsports LLC and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 107 companies featured in this Motorsports market report include:

ABT Sportsline GmbH

AF Corse Srl

Andretti Autosport Holding Company, LLC

BMW GmbH

Hendrick Motorsports LLC

Liberty Media Corp.

Mercedes-AMG GmbH

Red Bull GmbH

Speedway Motorsports LLC

Toyota Motor Corp.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis.

Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Slowly Limps Towards Recovery, Resiliently Navigating the War & Decades-High Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Post COVID-19 Migration of Competitive Sports to Virtual Events

COVID-19 Effect on Global Event Activities: Estimated Percentage Change in Event Revenues for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019

Competitive Scenario

Motorsports - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Use of Internet Technology and Social Media Platforms for Broadcasting Racing Events Witness a Surge

Advent of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies Propel Demand for Motor Sports Market

Impact of the Pandemic on Formula One Racing

An Introduction to MotorSports

Most Prestigious Motorsport Series Worldwide

Key Revenue Channels for Motorsports

Recent Market Activity

Influencer Market Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Motorsport Industry: The Future amidst Generation Change

Profound Change in the New Era

The Age of AI Has Arrived & Here's How it Promises to Revolutionize Automobiles and Motorsports

Evolution & Growth of AI as Measured by the Robust Spending on AI Enablement, Primes the Technology for Use in Automobiles: Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

How & Where is AI Used in the Automobile Industry?: Percentage Breakdown of Automotive AI Spending by Application Area for 2022

Focus on Driver Behavior Intelligence Expands the Role of AI in Driver Monitoring

AI in Motorsports

Racing Industry: The Bunch of Evolutionary Tidings with Data & Avenues for AI

Motorsports Sprints toward Thrilling Future Turbocharged by Symphony of AI Brilliance & Pulsating Trends

Motorsports on Fast Track to High-Speed Glory with Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Greasing Wheels of Racing Industry for Massive Momentum

Artificial Intelligence Entails the Pristine Opportunity to Engineer the Fastest Race Car

Bright Future of ML-Powered Design Optimization

Aerodynamics is at the Heart of Vehicle Performance Engineering. Here's Why

World Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022, 2025 and 2028

Ever-Present Focus on Speed Bodes Well for Automotive Aerodynamics Technologies

Rising Industry Focus on Engineering of Light Weight Vehicles Pushes Demand for Advanced Engineering Capabilities

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2021

Engineering Services Gain as Motorsport OEMs Strengthen R&D Spending

Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030

Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment : 2025

Advancements in Semiconductor Technology Rev Up Market Opportunities

Percentage Breakdown of Global Sports Car Semiconductor Market by Application Area for the Years 2017, 2022E and 2025F

Smart Cities Poised to Drive Demand

World Smart Cities Market Revenues (in US$ Million) by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 & 2025

Technology Collaborations Catalyzing Power Drive for Formula One

Motorsport Technology Innovations Seeping into Products Used in Daily Lives of People

Z-Shaped Floors for Formula One Racing

Women's Progress in Motorsport: Gender Performance Gap in the Way

Motorsport Industry Challenges

The FIA Foundation Commits to Enhance Safety of Race Car Drivers and also Marshals and Spectators

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ABT Sportsline GmbH

AF Corse Srl

Andretti Autosport Holding Company, LLC

BMW M GmbH

Hendrick Motorsports LLC

Liberty Media Corp.

Mercedes-AMG GmbH

Red Bull GmbH

Speedway Motorsports LLC

Toyota Motor Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hc31v9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment