NorthWest Copper Announces Results of 2025 AGM

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NWST) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held October 21, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Company.

Directors Maryantonett Flumian, Enrico De Pasquale, Adam Manna, James Steel and Paul Olmsted were all re-elected to the Board. Subsequent to the AGM, officers and committee chairs were reappointed.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) re-approving the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

