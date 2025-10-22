Regula Launches Knowledge Hub to Advance Understanding of Digital ID

RESTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a leading developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has unveiled a new online resource center, The Road to Digital ID . This knowledge hub is designed to provide a clear, structured guide to what digital identity is, how it’s verified, what risks it brings, and what opportunities it creates.

Across the world, governments and businesses are increasingly embracing digital identity frameworks. In the UK , for example, the government recently announced a new digital ID scheme that will be mandatory for Right to Work checks. While hailed as a modernization effort, it has also reawakened debates about privacy, trust, and governance.





Regula’s knowledge hub, The Road to Digital ID, comprises educational content, research findings, tech know-how, and general-interest articles

Digital ID nailed down

Although nearly half of organizations globally are ready to embrace digital IDs, these types of documents will not replace physical IDs, according to a study commissioned by Regula . The hesitation largely stems from concerns about infrastructure readiness, data protection and privacy risks, and dependence on third-party technologies, among other factors.

The Road to Digital ID hub is intended to cut through that complexity. It collects Regula’s research, use cases, and educational content into a coherent overview that covers:

What digital identity is — definitions, trust frameworks, architecture.

— definitions, trust frameworks, architecture. Verification mechanisms — biometrics, document checks, liveness detection, cryptographic proofs.

— biometrics, document checks, liveness detection, cryptographic proofs. Opportunities — smoother onboarding, fraud reduction, public services access.

— smoother onboarding, fraud reduction, public services access. Risks and challenges — privacy, data leakage, exclusion, governance.

— privacy, data leakage, exclusion, governance. Best practices and principles — choice, auditability, decentralization, independent oversight.





The highlights of the hub

The Road to Digital ID hub is a practical knowledge space that offers a deep look at how digital identity works in real life.

For instance, it features an overview of major global initiatives, such as the EU Digital Identity Wallet , illustrating how governments are shaping their approaches to secure and user-centric identification.

The hub also presents key findings from Regula’s dedicated study, The New Imperative: Digital IDs , which explores how businesses perceive digital identity and assess their readiness for adoption.

In addition, visitors will find a detailed overview of countries that have already implemented or are piloting digital ID systems, showcasing their successes, challenges, and the lessons that others can learn from their experience.

“Our new knowledge hub is meant to inform policymakers, technologists, practitioners, and end users alike. Digital identity has enormous potential to simplify access to services and strengthen security, but only if it’s built on transparency, interoperability, and trust. With The Road to Digital ID, we want to provide a balanced view of both the opportunities and the pitfalls through showing what works, what doesn’t, and how to design systems that people can actually trust,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

The Road to Digital ID resource center is available now at Regula’s website .

