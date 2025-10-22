Upstream Launches to Help Businesses Own, Control, and Trust Their Travel Data

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Information Systems today announced the launch of Upstream, a next-generation data management platform that gives companies full visibility and control over their total travel and expense spend.

Built for a new era of travel distribution and data complexity, Upstream unifies information from booking, expense, ERP, and HR systems into well-governed data models. The result: organizations can value engineer outcomes, improve compliance, and make confident decisions based on accurate, trusted data.

Solving the Travel Data Problem

The travel procurement process has never been more fragmented. With NDC adoption and new distribution models transforming how travel is bought and sold, data is scattered across multiple suppliers and platforms. Upstream solves this by consolidating disconnected sources into a single, reliable framework that finance, travel, and operations teams can actually use.

“Enterprises can’t manage travel on disconnected systems anymore,” said Mat Orrego, CEO of Cornerstone Information Systems. “Upstream lets organizations own and carry their data, no matter what platforms they use now or adopt in the future. Too often, critical travel and expense information is locked inside a supplier’s system. With Upstream, companies take back control and gain the confidence that comes from accuracy, anomaly detection, and trusted intelligence.”

Enterprise Sophistication, Made Accessible

Historically, advanced travel and expense intelligence required expensive, customized systems. Upstream delivers that same enterprise-grade sophistication through automation and scalability, making powerful analytics accessible to both large and mid-market organizations.

Adam Meron, SVP of Product and Marketing at Cornerstone, added: “We’ve built a platform that delivers the sophistication once reserved for the largest enterprises, but in a way that’s consumable and affordable. Upstream makes advanced travel and expense intelligence accessible without the cost, complexity, or long implementations of legacy systems.”

Trusted Data, Tangible Results

Early Upstream adopters in government and private industry report faster reconciliation, stronger supplier negotiations, and measurable savings. By automating data cleansing, validation, and anomaly detection, Upstream enables managers to act on accurate information instead of chasing bad data.

Upstream connects directly to booking, expense, HR, and ERP systems to build secure, scalable data models. Built-in dashboards and AI-driven analytics reveal insights instantly without large IT projects. The platform meets strict InfoSec and privacy standards, including SOC 2 and GDPR, ensuring sensitive T&E data stays protected and compliant.

Availability

Upstream is available worldwide starting October 22nd, 2025, with early-adopter pricing through December 31st, 2025. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.ciswired.com/upstream or contact sales@ciswired.com.

About Cornerstone Information Systems

Cornerstone Information Systems helps organizations manage travel and expense data more effectively. With 30 years of experience and customers including Expedia, American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), U.S. Bank, and Navan, Cornerstone unifies disconnected systems through advanced data management and analytics, enabling smarter decisions, faster execution, and measurable savings.

SOURCE: Cornerstone Information Systems

