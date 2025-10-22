Golden State Named to Forbes Top RIA Firms for Fourth Consecutive Year

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State is proud to announce that it has again been recognized on the fourth annual Forbes | SHOOK “America’s Top RIA Firms” list — marking the firm’s fourth straight year to receive this distinction.

This accolade places Golden State among the top 250 registered investment advisory firms in the U.S., a testament to its sustained commitment to client-first fiduciary advice, operational excellence, and the ongoing strength of its advisor network.

“To be recognized four years in a row by Forbes is an honor that underscores the hard work and integrity of the Golden State staff and our entire community of advisors,” said John Nahas, Founder & CEO of Golden State. “We remain deeply committed to supporting our advisors in delivering independent, customized guidance that serves investors’ long-term interests.”

About Golden State

Golden State is a multi-custodial registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that is headquartered in South Coast Metro, California, with offices across the country. Golden State empowers independent financial professionals with the services and support they need to grow and manage successful practices. Serving over $4 billion in Assets Under Care1, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

About the Forbes | SHOOK Methodology

The Forbes | SHOOK Top RIA Firms ranking is developed independently by SHOOK Research in partnership with Forbes. The evaluation blends quantitative and qualitative inputs, which include assets under management, revenue and revenue trends, client retention and business metrics, compliance records, in-depth interviews, assessment of best practices and evaluations of credentials, industry experience, and professional reputation. To review the full methodology, please see Methodology: America’s Top RIA Firms.

1 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2025; Golden State.

Advisory services offered through Golden State, a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a particular level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Media Contact

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.Nahas@teamgoldenstate.com