CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2025: AI-Driven Innovation: Empowering Canadian SMEs Join Canada’s Top Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders & Innovators on October 24, 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to announce the 6th annual Small Business Summit, returning this year in collaboration with Amazon Business for the third consecutive year on October 24, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building). This flagship event has become one of Canada’s most anticipated gatherings for entrepreneurs and small business owners, providing a platform to explore innovation, growth strategies, and the latest trends shaping the SME landscape.

This year’s theme, “AI-Driven Innovation: Empowering Canadian SMEs,” emphasizes how small and medium enterprises across Canada can leverage artificial intelligence, digital systems, and human-centred leadership to stay competitive and thrive in an evolving economy. Attendees will gain practical insights into integrating AI and technology into operations, improving customer experiences, and driving business growth.

The Summit features a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, connecting business owners, innovators, and thought leaders. Sessions will cover topics such as digital transformation, leadership, inclusion, marketing strategies, operational efficiency, and emerging technologies, offering participants actionable takeaways to apply directly to their businesses.

In addition to knowledge-sharing sessions, the Summit provides valuable networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with industry experts, technology providers, and fellow entrepreneurs. As part of the event’s ongoing commitment to empowering Canadian SMEs, CanadianSME and Amazon Business will showcase innovative solutions and success stories that demonstrate the transformative power of technology and strategic leadership in small businesses.

“I always look forward to the CanadianSME Small Business Summit,” states Paul Gaspar, director of small business for UPS Canada. "It serves as an excellent opportunity to connect with and gain insights from industry experts, and most importantly for me, to interact with entrepreneurs to understand how we can help with their logistics, e-commerce and customer service needs."

"Since launching in Canada in 2019, Amazon Business has been dedicated to empowering small businesses with the procurement tools and resources they need to thrive. In addition to a vast business-specific selection and competitive pricing, Amazon Business provides customers with benefits like fast, free shipping via Business Prime and analytical tools to help entrepreneurs in Canada manage their purchasing more effectively and save time and money. This allows them to focus on what matters most: serving their customers and growing their businesses. Amazon Business is proud to be a partner in our customers' entrepreneurial journey in Canada." - Andrew Turner, Head of SMB at Amazon Business.

Key Topics:

Building Success Through Stories: Canadian Rising Stars help inspire business growth



Experience the inspiring journeys of three Canadian Rising Stars entrepreneurs who achieve sustained business growth with the help of Amazon Ads.



Moderated by: Kinda Hejeili, Senior Marketing Manager, Amazon Ads

Tech Foundations for Growth: Embracing Cloud, Automation & Cybersecurity in the Modern SME



Digital transformation isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. This panel explores how Canadian small businesses can strategically adopt cloud solutions, leverage automation for efficiency, and implement essential cybersecurity practices.



Moderated by: Dr. Georgette Zinaty, Founder and CEO of Women Helping Empower Women and the Chief of Staff at Myant Corporation

Competing on Innovation: How Canadian SMEs Can Thrive in a Global Tech Economy



In today’s fast-moving digital economy, innovation is the key to staying competitive. This panel explores how Canadian small businesses can harness emerging technologies, drive innovation, and scale with confidence.



Moderated by: Kree Govender, Director of SMB Sales at Microsoft Canada

AI for Every Human: Simple, Intuitive Tools That Empower Small Businesses



AI should empower—not overwhelm. This panel focuses on how AI tools can be designed with simplicity, accessibility, and human needs at their core.



Moderated by: Kristin Wozniak, Chief Data + Growth Officer at Cosmo5 (formerly Labelium)





Exclusive Keynotes

More focus, less friction: how small teams get big things done

Presented by Andrew Turner, Head of Sales, Small and Medium Business (SMB) for North America at Amazon Business



Digital Transformation in Logistics to Facilitate Growth and Navigate Evolving Regulations

Presented by Paul Gaspar, Director, Small Business, UPS Canada



AI for Small Business: Empowering People and Operations

Presented by Mohamed Basma, General Manager, Small Business Services, ADP Canada

Managing risk in a changing world

Presented by Melisa Nepravishta, Financial Advisor at Co-operators

Become the Leader They Need You to Be – Realizing Your Full Potential and the Full Potential of Your Business

Presented by Robert Gauvreau, Founder & CEO, Gauvreau | Accounting, Tax, Law & Advisory



Unlock Your Wealth and Growth Potential by Knowing the True Value of Your Business

Presented by Dan Scepanovic, Executive Financial Consultant at SCEPANOVIC & ASSOCIATES IG PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT



Fireside chat: The economic revolution is here – get your business ready

Presented by Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research & Chief Economist, BDC

& Sabrina Gollnow, Vice President, Financing at BDC



Critical Skills for an AI-Influenced Workplace

Presented by Phil Vodkins, Channels Leader for Intel in Canada

Take your business to the next level. How Bell is Partnering with Small Businesses

Presented by Melissa Morison, Vice President of Bell Canada

Air Canada - Supporting Canadian SME's

Presented by Bradley Sutherland, Senior Manager of Business Development at Air Canada

Authentication in the Generative AI Era

Presented by Luis Santos, Sr. Solutions Engineer, Auth0 by Okta

Keeping Your Business Safe in a World That’s Always Watching

Presented by Yegor Sak, Co-Founder and CEO, Control D

AI for small business is less sci fi, more ROI

Presented by Yves Millette, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest and its subsidiary Farm Business Consultants (FBC)





Workshops:

The Future of Work: How Microsoft 365, Copilot and AI Transforms Your Business



By Michael Sirota, Chief Executive Officer, Rational Business Solutions

Tax Tips All Founders Must Know



By Stefanie Ricchio, CPA, CGA at Intuit Canada & CEO of SRBC Inc.

Risk Ready: Building Your First Risk Register. Fast, Simple, Essential



By Sohaib Syed, Founder of Solarisk Consulting

Digital Means Business: How to Scale, Connect, and Compete Online



By Wade Kuiken-Rogers, Seasoned Media Strategist and Business Leader, IAB Canada

Fifty Bucks a Day: Unlocking Profits, Customers, and Freedom Through Digital Marketing



By Cory York, Co-Founder & CEO of Webware.ai

Measure What Matters: Optimizing Your Amazon Ads Performance



By Ritu Java, Founder of PPC Ninja

Cracking the Code: The Entrepreneurs Guide to the Ultimate Tax Plan



By Robert Gauvreau, Founder and CEO of Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory

Smart Automation + Real-Data AI: Transforming Canadian SMEs with Zoho



By Anton Tchernikovsky, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Customerization Inc

Be the Mentor You Wish You Had: Give Back, Lead, Connect



By Serge Richard Petit Frère, National Director of Entrepreneurship Programs at Futurpreneur

From Traction to Growth — How Small Businesses Scale



By Christine Crandell, Board Director, Vice-Chair, and Consultant at Innovation Cluster

Introduction to Federal Procurement & Innovation for Defence Excellence & Security Overview



By Nujhat Bashir, Policy Analyst, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) – Procurement Assistance Canada – Ontario Region



Imanzi Kayitare, Policy Analyst, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) – Procurement Assistance Canada – Ontario Region

Time Is Money: How Ambitious SMBs Reclaim Hours to Focus on Growth



By Joanne Snow, Solution Engineer at Net at Work

Dominating Google Maps: A Local Business Guide to Winning in Search



By Kyle Sutton, VP of Sales at Page Pros

Say Aloha to Smarter Business: 5-Star Reviews, Every Call Answered, Better Hires on AUTOPILOT



By Lorne Shantz, Founder and “Big Kahuna” of Web Geeks Marketing

AI Meets Tariffs: Smarter Trade Decisions in a Complex Global Market



By Edward Johnson, AI Strategy Consultant-PRAKTIKAI



Kyle Peacock, Managing Director of Peacock Tariff Consulting

Take Market Share from the Giants: AI & Automation Playbook for SMBs



By Mohannad “Mo” El-Barachi, Co-Founder and CEO of Wrk.com

Legal Drop - Using AI to power last-mile delivery



By Abdul Animasaun, Co-Founder of Legal Drop





Demo Presentations

AI-Driven Food Safety and Operational Intelligence



Presented by Greg Maloney, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Stratosfy

Empowering Entrepreneurs Financially



By Suhaneil Uzcategui, Founder and Accountant at Su Consulting

Employment Hero: Canada's First and Only Employment Operating System



By Sarah Topjian, Vice President of Sales for Employment Hero Canada

Beyond Borders: The AI Advantage for Canadian Founders



By Tehmina A. Chaudhry, Founder and President of the Canada Startup Association (CSA)

Meet Soteria: Smarter Investing, Powered by AI



By Ilyas Zakiat, Founder & CEO at BIASafe Inc.

The Work You Do Well, and Everything Else



By Richard A. Hall, Chief Operating Officer, Bevelworkforce

Trust is Currency: How Strong Financial & Cyber Practices Win Clients and Partners



By Sanjay Chadha, Partner at SAV Associates

City of Toronto - Small Business Enterprise Centre



By Vikas (Vik) Jain, Small Business Advisor with, City of Toronto, Economic Development Division

Unlocking Growth with AI and Sheridan EDGE's Rise program



By Dihan Chandra, Social Enterprise Coach at Sheridan EDGE

Demo By Biztomate App



By Latif Rahimi, Founder of Biztomate Inc

Advertising your business with theScore



By Alex Campbell, Senior Director of Ad Tech and Programmatic for theScore





Networking Opportunity: Business Mixer | 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM

Cap off your day with a high-energy Business Mixer, where attendees, speakers, and sponsors can connect in a relaxed setting. Whether you're looking to make new business contacts, explore collaborations, or simply unwind, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your network and engage with fellow professionals.

Sponsors & Partners Powering the Summit

This year’s event is made possible thanks to the generous support of:

RBC – Banking Partner



– Banking Partner Amazon Business – Presenting Partner



– Presenting Partner UPS – Shipping Partner



– Shipping Partner ADP – Preferred HR & Payroll Partner



– Preferred HR & Payroll Partner Intel – Official AI Tech Partner



– Official AI Tech Partner Co-operators – Platinum Sponsor



– Platinum Sponsor Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory – Diamond Sponsor



– Diamond Sponsor TurboTax, Sage, Control D – Gold Sponsors



– Gold Sponsors Okta – Keynote & Registration Desk Sponsor



– Keynote & Registration Desk Sponsor BDC – Lanyard Sponsor



– Lanyard Sponsor Air Canada, Scepanovic & Associates, Bell Canada – Keynote Sponsors



– Keynote Sponsors Futurpreneur – Business Mixer Sponsor



– Business Mixer Sponsor Asus , 9thCO , Peacock Tariff Consulting – Silver Sponsors



, , – Silver Sponsors Rational Solutions , Jump Plus , Visa, Samsung – Bronze Sponsors

, , – Bronze Sponsors IAB Canada - Bronze & Delegate Bag Sponsor



- Bronze & Delegate Bag Sponsor A1 Global – Knowledge Partner





Why Attend & Who Should Be There

Learn how to leverage AI in real-world business settings — no advanced degrees required



Hear from top practitioners and thought leaders across finance, logistics, technology, and leadership



Gain actionable tools and frameworks you can implement immediately



Connect with peers, mentors, and potential collaborators in the SME ecosystem.





This summit is ideal for small business owners, founders, entrepreneurs, startups, consultants, and executives who are actively seeking to scale, digitize, or future-proof their organizations.

Register today (free) at www.smesummit.ca .

Media Contact

CanadianSME Business Magazine

info@canadiansme.ca

416-655-0205 | 647-668-5785