Kyverna Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Interim Phase 2 Data from KYSA-6 Study of KYV-101 in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the interim data from the KYSA-6 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KYV-101 in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). This data will be shared at the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting taking place October 29 – November 1, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Conference Call Details

Participants will need to register at the below-noted URL in order to listen and participate in the call. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in phone number and unique PIN number which will be needed to join the call. The call can also be accessed via live webcast. The webcast and supporting presentation materials will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of Kyverna's Investor Relations webpage at ir.kyvernatx.com. An archived replay will also be available on the website.

Dial-In Registration Link:

Conference Call Registration

Webcast Link:

Kyverna Interim Phase 2 Results for MG Conference Call

AANEM Presentation Details

Title: Update on the Phase 2 Part of KYSA-6, an Open-Label, Single-Arm, Multicenter Study of KYV-101, a Fully Human CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Presenter: Srikanth Muppidi, M.D., Clinical Professor of Neurology in the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:00 AM PT

About KYV-101

KYV-101 is a fully human, autologous, CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with CD28 co-stimulation, designed for potency and tolerability, which is under investigation for B-cell-driven autoimmune diseases. With a single administration, KYV-101 has potential to achieve deep B-cell depletion and immune system reset to deliver durable drug-free, disease-free remission in autoimmune diseases.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on liberating patients through the curative potential of cell therapy. Kyverna's lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101, is advancing through late-stage clinical development with registrational trials for stiff person syndrome and myasthenia gravis, and two ongoing multi-center Phase 1/2 trials for patients with lupus nephritis. The Company is also harnessing other KYSA trials and investigator-initiated trials, including in multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, to inform the next priority indications for the Company to advance into late-stage development. Additionally, its pipeline includes next-generation CAR T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats, including efficiently expanding into broader autoimmune indications and the potential to increase patient reach with KYV-102 using its proprietary whole blood rapid manufacturing process. For more information, please visit https://kyvernatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to: the topics to be presented during the conference call and webcast and at the AANEM Annual Meeting; KYV-101’s potential to deliver durable drug-free, disease-free remission with a single dose; Kyverna's engagement with regulators; and Kyverna's clinical trials, investigator-initiated trials and named-patient access data. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the possibility that results from prior clinical trials, named-patient access activities and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Kyverna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that Kyverna has filed or may subsequently file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Kyverna's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Kyverna specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

