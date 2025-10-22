Sironax Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Advance Global Drug Discovery and Development

Nasir Khan, DVM, Ph.D.: Senior Vice President of Preclinical Development

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative therapies for age-related degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Nasir Khan, DVM, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Preclinical Development, effective October 20, 2025, and Gary Ingenito, MD, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, effective November 1, 2025. Both leaders will report to Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Sironax President and CEO, and will be based at the company’s administrative headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to have added exceptional leadership to further expand and advance our pipeline, which includes three clinical-stage programs, four potentially first- or best-in-class assets, as well as several early-stage preclinical programs,” said Dr. Agarwal. “Dr. Khan and Dr. Ingenito bring significant expertise within global drug discovery and development that has led to important new treatments for patients. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as we progress with innovative clinical development to drive our corporate growth.”

Nasir Khan, DVM, Ph.D.: Senior Vice President of Preclinical Development

During a career of more than 30 years, Dr. Nasir Khan has led the nonclinical safety advancement of more than 400 preclinical candidates and 300 investigational new drug/ clinical trial application submissions, as well as 63 new drug application/biologics license application approvals -- including Celebrex®, Ibrance®, and Comirnaty® -- across diverse therapeutic areas. His experience includes small molecules, biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, gene therapies, and vaccines. Prior to joining Sironax, he served as Chief Nonclinical Safety Officer at Pfizer, overseeing the nonclinical safety of the company’s global drug and vaccine portfolio.

Dr. Khan is a board-certified pathologist and toxicologist, served as a visiting professor with China Agricultural University in Beijing, and an international editor for the Journal of Toxicological Sciences. He is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Pathologists and the American Board of Toxicology and holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (Pakistan), and a Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology from the Ohio State University.

“I am impressed with Sironax’s integrated, highly capable, and experienced team and the company’s comprehensive research capabilities in discovery biology, medicinal chemistry, and translational science. These capabilities have led to innovative target exploration yielding a number of potentially promising assets to date,” said Dr. Khan. “I am excited to be able to lead efforts to further expand these important drug development efforts in areas of critical therapeutic need, drawing upon my experience in big pharma.”

Gary Ingenito, MD, Ph.D.: Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

Dr. Gary Ingenito has more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, including drugs, biologics, medical devices, and combination products. He has held executive responsibilities for clinical research, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and medical affairs at pharmaceutical companies as well as contract research organizations. His development and regulatory experience includes products ranging from early stage through post-approval in neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases, neurology, and multiple other therapeutic areas and geographies (U.S., Europe, and Japan), including aripiprazole, 3,4-diaminopyridine phosphate, IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin), and cilostazole. Before joining Sironax, he served as Chief Medical and Regulatory Officer at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. Earlier, he worked in senior capacities for several other leading companies, most recently Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr. Ingenito holds a B.A. in biology and psychology from The Johns Hopkins University, an M.D. from Jefferson Medical College, and a Ph.D. in microbiology/immunology from Thomas Jefferson University, completing a post-graduate residency in neurology at the University of Miami. Dr. Ingenito is a member of the Board of Directors at the Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute.

“As lifespan increases and we seek to enhance the quality of the years we live, degenerative diseases associated with aging represent an increasingly critical global healthcare issue. However, many of these conditions have limited or no treatments,” commented Dr. Ingenito. “Sironax has an exceptional research and science foundation and a highly experienced international development team. I am honored to be part of this global organization, working together to develop new treatment options for patients with degenerative as well as other debilitating diseases.”

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for age-related degenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of multiple programs focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases, including dysregulated cellular death, uncontrolled inflammation, and disrupted energy homeostasis. Sironax is currently conducting clinical studies with SIR2501, SIR4156, and SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. The company was named to the 2025 Endpoints 11 list of the most promising biotech startups. For more information, visit sironax.com.

