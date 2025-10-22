Noah Medical Expands Clinical Evidence for the Galaxy System With Two New Studies Presented at CHEST 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today announced the presentation of two new data sets highlighting the clinical and economic performance of the company’s Galaxy System, a next-generation Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy platform. The studies presented this week at the CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting of the American College of Chest Physicians in Chicago validate the Galaxy System’s Embedded Imaging Technology demonstrating consistent diagnostic performance and efficiency in tertiary care institutions, academic and community hospitals, where access to advanced technology is rapidly expanding.

Together, the presentations underscore the Galaxy System’s ability to deliver precise lesion targeting and high diagnostic yield while maintaining procedural efficiency and economic sustainability across hospital environments.

Study 1: “Electromagnetic Navigational Robotic Image Integrated Navigational Bronchoscopy Assessment of Digital Tomosynthesis and Augmented Fluoroscopy (MATCH 2 Study)”

In a prospective multi-center study led by Dr. Amit “Bobby” Mahajan (Inova Fairfax Medical Center, Fairfax, VA) and Dr. Krish Bhadra (CHI Memorial, Chattanooga, TN), investigators evaluated the Galaxy System’s digital tomosynthesis (DT) and augmented fluoroscopy (AF) algorithms for real-time lesion localization.

Thirty-one patients with peripheral pulmonary nodules underwent Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy using the Galaxy System. Results showed:

100% procedural success with successful deployment of the biopsy tool within the target lesion.

97% tool-in-lesion (TIL) confirmation using TiLT+ TM imaging.

imaging. 96.7% concordance between the TiLT+ image and cone-beam CT (CBCT) confirmation.

96.7% overall diagnostic yield under strict definitions of yield.



“These data confirm that TiLT+ imaging provides highly reliable, real-time intraprocedural guidance comparable to CBCT. Furthermore, this study demonstrates one of the highest diagnostic yields, by strict definitions, since the development of robotic assisted bronchoscopy,” said Dr. Mahajan. “It suggests that the Galaxy platform can help expand access and democratize advanced robotic bronchoscopy to centers that lack CBCT capabilities, without sacrificing diagnostic accuracy.”

Study 2: “Beyond the Scope: Cost-Benefit and Diagnostic Factors in Community-Based Robotic Bronchoscopy”

A second study, “Beyond the Scope,” evaluated 70 consecutive cases performed with the Galaxy System over 18 months in a community hospital lung nodule program. Results demonstrated:

89% strict diagnostic yield at the index procedure.

Key predictors of yield included localization in ≥2 augmented-fluoroscopy planes (p < 0.001) and direct tool adjustments with peripheral lesion visualization (p = 0.01).

Financial sustainability when procedures were performed in an endoscopy suite and the operating room, with a cost-benefit ratio (CBR) of 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. (A cost-benefit ratio >1 was considered financially viable).



“Community centers are critical access points for early lung cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Roshen Mathew, principal investigator. “These findings show that robotic bronchoscopy with integrated augmented fluoroscopy can be both clinically and economically viable in those environments.”

Momentum in Evidence and Adoption

Together, the two CHEST 2025 studies reinforce the Galaxy System’s ability to combine high-precision imaging, consistent diagnostic yield, and operational efficiency, which is key to scaling advanced lung-nodule diagnosis across diverse care settings.

“We’re thrilled to see leading clinicians continue to generate strong evidence supporting the Galaxy System’s clinical and economic value,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, founder and CEO of Noah Medical. “From academic centers to community hospitals, physicians are validating the power of the Galaxy System to deliver confidence, efficiency, and accessibility in robotic bronchoscopy.”

The Galaxy System is the first Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy platform that provides embedded imaging with advanced visualization capabilities, a single-use scope, and an efficient workflow. This delivers tool-in-lesion confidence, high diagnostic yield, and streamlined workflow efficiency.

Noah Medical received FDA clearance for the Galaxy System in March 2023 and continues to expand its commercial footprint globally.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next-generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators, and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at https://www.noahmed.com/ .

