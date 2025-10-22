NowVertical’s Strategic Account Strategy Delivers Record-Speed $1M+ Account in UK Market

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (“NowVertical” or the “Company”) today announced record growth from a UK-based Strategic Account secured in Q2 2025. Engagements with the account, a global leader in financial and market intelligence, have reached over US $1 million in contracted revenue within six months of the engagement. This represents the fastest scale-up of any account since the launch of the Strategic Account Program.

The new UK account is currently engaged in a comprehensive data modernization program designed to unify commercial and finance data for the first time. The initiative introduces modern data technologies to create a single, connected view of business performance, enabling the client’s senior leadership team to drive faster and more informed decision-making. NowVertical is delivering this end-to-end transformation directly under the sponsorship of the client’s CXO suite.

Rigorous Selection & Disciplined Framework

Strategic Accounts are chosen by NowVertical’s senior leadership across global markets using two criteria:

Enterprise scale – typically multi-billion-dollar revenue companies with international reach Transformation appetite – organisations with strong demand for data modernisation and AI-driven capabilities

Accounts with this designation are subsequently governed by NowVertical’s framework for managing Strategic Accounts, ensuring executive sponsorship, structured account planning, and deliberate cross-sell and up-sell execution. Based on this success, the program will continue to evolve to cover accounts which hold the greatest opportunity to drive revenue.

Strong Program Performance

Performance across the Strategic Account Program continues to validate the model:

US $37.3 million in revenue generated in the past 18 months.

generated in the past 18 months. In 2024, 8 separate Strategic Accounts delivered greater than US $1 million revenue , up from just 3 in 2023.

, up from just 3 in 2023. 70% of H1 total revenue now comes from the Strategic Account Program, compared to less than 45% before the program launch.



Proof of Model

NowVertical has repeatedly converted initial discovery engagements into multi-million-dollar partnerships. Several Strategic Accounts now exceed US $5M in lifetime value, with one surpassing US $25 million. The new UK engagement is the fastest account to reach $1 million in value, significantly ahead of typical ramp timelines.

“Our Strategic Accounts Program continues to deliver exactly the kind of results we designed it for,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “When we focus on enterprise clients with scale and the appetite to transform, we’re able to embed quickly, expand deliberately, and compete successfully against global incumbents. This UK account is a clear example of how our disciplined model translates into high-quality, strategic revenue at speed.”

Differentiation in a Competitive Market

Many Strategic Accounts invest US $100M+ annually in AI and data transformation, often working with major consultancies and technology partners. NowVertical differentiates by:

Specialising in customer, operational, and finance data

Prioritising outcome-based delivery over activity-based consulting

Embedding lean, high-impact teams

Using accelerator-led programs for faster value realisation

Path Forward

With the model proven and velocity increasing, NowVertical will continue to:

Grow market share within existing Strategic Accounts through cross-sell and upsell initiatives

Grow the number of Strategic Accounts through partnership and direct channel initiatives

The Company expects continued momentum from its Strategic Account Program to drive scalable, high-quality revenue and sustainable shareholder value.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services, the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company’s AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

Investor Relations: Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905) 326-1888 x60

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding client revenue, opportunities to capitalize on strategic accounts, the Company’s ability to grow its revenue and the potential benefits of the Strategic Accounts Program. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.