Alignment Health Plan Named a 2026 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage Across All Its Markets by U.S. News & World Report

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, has been named a 2026 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage by U.S. News & World Report in all five states where it operates: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

“We’re proud to be named a Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in every state we serve and for multiple years running,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO of Alignment Health Plan and president, Alignment Health. “This honor reflects how our approach to senior care continues to stand out: delivering exceptional products, improved outcomes and outstanding member care and experience.”

Notably, Alignment has earned “Best” recognition for the fourth consecutive year in North Carolina, and two years in a row for Arizona, California and Nevada. In its first year eligible, it also earned a spot on the list in Texas.

U.S. News evaluated Medicare Advantage insurers using a proprietary analysis of more than 30 quality measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Less than one-third of Medicare Advantage providers nationwide were named Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage.

“U.S. News’ comprehensive, data-driven methodology recognizes the insurance companies that deliver the best Medicare Advantage plans,” said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. “By evaluating every company's Medicare Advantage plans based on dozens of quality measures and recognizing top performers in key areas – including Screening & Prevention and Care Continuity – we're highlighting those that deliver superior plans and hopefully better outcomes for beneficiaries.”

The U.S. News recognition follows Alignment’s high 2026 Star Ratings from CMS, with 100% of Alignment’s members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher for the second year in a row. Highlights include a 5-star HMO contract in North Carolina for four years running, two 5-star HMO contracts in Nevada and nine consecutive years of 4-star or higher ratings in California. Every year, CMS evaluates plans on a 5-star rating system, with 5 stars representing “excellent” performance.

During Medicare’s annual enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, seniors nationwide can select or change health plans for the upcoming year. For 2026, Alignment offers 68 plans across 45 counties in the five states, reaching more than 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults.1

For more information about Alignment’s 2026 product offerings, benefits and services, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2025 MA State/County Penetration

