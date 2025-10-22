AutoSavvy Ranked 26th on MountainWest Capital Network’s 2025 Utah 100 List

Woods Cross, UT , Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoSavvy today announced it was ranked No. 26 on the 2025 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. AutoSavvy was honored at the 31st Annual Utah 100 Awards Program, held at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“For the sixth year in a row, I’m proud to share that AutoSavvy has been recognized by the MountainWest Capital Network as one of Utah’s Top 100 fastest-growing companies. Sustained growth year after year is never guaranteed, it’s earned through the relentless dedication of our incredible team and partnerships. I must recognize our customers who continue to see the value and trust in AutoSavvy’s branded title vehicles. Your confidence in us drives everything we do.” — Brett Parham, AutoSavvy CEO

“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Chris Badger, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 Committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”

Recipients of the Utah 100 were selected based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2024.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is Utah’s largest business networking organization, composed of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN promotes and recognizes business growth and capital development across the state through a variety of award programs and events.

About AutoSavvy

Since 2005, AutoSavvy has been dedicated to offering exceptional value to car buyers by specializing in branded title vehicles, commonly known as salvaged or rebuilt titles. By meticulously sourcing top-quality inventory nationwide and reconditioning each vehicle through a rigorous 151-point inspection, AutoSavvy ensures remarkable savings for our customers. From a single dealership in Woods Cross, UT, AutoSavvy has expanded to 20 locations across 10 states (AZ, CO, FL, ID, IN, NM, NV, TX, & UT), becoming the nation’s largest seller of branded title vehicles with over 100,000 sales to date. Our commitment to excellence has earned us numerous accolades, including the 2022 Independent Dealer of the Year by the Used Car Awards and a Green Business Award from Utah Business Magazine. We’ve also been recognized on the Inc. 5000, the Utah Business Fast 50, and the Mountain West Capital Network Utah 100 lists six times.



