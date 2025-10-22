WTW Radar integrates with Snowflake to deliver effortless data integration and real-time insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Willis Towers Watson, NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the introduction of the Radar Connector for Snowflake, enhancing WTW’s market-leading, end-to-end insurance analytics and pricing platform. This new integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, enables Radar users to access data securely and directly from the Snowflake platform, supporting better-informed analytical decisions without the need for data transfers or duplication.

As the industry becomes more data-hungry, insurers are under increasing pressure to access wider data sets to improve risk assessment and pricing models. Challenges involve manually transferring data between independent systems, creating and importing copies from data stores into a secure folder before being uploaded into a separate analytics environment. This process can then need to be reversed when analytics results are saved back into data stores. This complex and costly process introduces delays and the risk of error, data corruption or file inconsistencies.

The integration between WTW Radar and Snowflake enables analysts working with Radar to access raw data by selecting Snowflake as a data source and retrieving data from the platform in a single step. After completing their analysis, users can automatically transfer results directly back into Snowflake.

By side-stepping file export/import delays, the Radar Connector for Snowflake significantly reduces time and effort compared to traditional processes. The total turnaround time for a data update, which previously required several hours, can now be completed within minutes, resulting in a significant efficiency gain. In addition, data does not leave the Snowflake and Radar environment, improving security and the ability to govern the end-to-end process.

Chris Halliday, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “The integration of Radar with Snowflake enables insurers to seamlessly access data from Snowflake for better-informed analysis.”

Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services, Snowflake, said: “This integration replaces a manual, complex workflow with a streamlined, automated process. The Radar Connector for Snowflake enables increased speed, accuracy and security, allowing teams to dedicate more time to analysis instead of operational tasks. We are excited to bring this connector to market by combining the strengths of both Radar and our easy, connected and trusted platform.”

Key benefits of the Radar Connector for Snowflake include:

Fewer steps: Streamlined one-click data transfer replaces tedious export/import cycles.

Streamlined one-click data transfer replaces tedious export/import cycles. Faster insights : Near-instant access to data accelerates analysis and model deployment.

: Near-instant access to data accelerates analysis and model deployment. Reduced errors: Automated pipeline minimises human error from manual file handling.

Automated pipeline minimises human error from manual file handling. Bi-directional integration: New ability to directly write results back into Snowflake (closing the loop with no extra steps).

New ability to directly write results back into Snowflake (closing the loop with no extra steps). Scalability: Seamless integration with existing workflows and tools (e.g. BI dashboards), scaling as data grows.

Seamless integration with existing workflows and tools (e.g. BI dashboards), scaling as data grows. Cost-effective: Data accessibility reduces the need for custom integration solutions, saving both time and resources.

About Radar

Smarter insights. Better results. Delivered faster.

Radar is a complete, end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. It was built specifically for insurers by insurance experts and continually enhanced through ongoing investment, development, and innovation.

Radar delivers proprietary machine learning algorithms, real-time decision-making, regulatory reporting, speed, and ease of deployment.

Radar is part of WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business, which serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Its mission is to innovate and transform insurance and deliver solutions that help clients better select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world’s leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice to the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.