Metrc Announces In-Person Events in New York To Prepare Licensees For Track-and-Trace Implementation

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries, announced it will host in-person roadshows throughout New York to help licensed businesses prepare for the state’s implementation of Metrc as the track-and-trace system of record.

The New York in-person events will include important information to help licensees understand the Metrc system, supporting a smooth implementation. Sessions will cover how to gain access to the system and set up your licensed business, as well as best practices for operational success. Metrc will also conduct two live webinars for Testing Facilities on October 23 and for Third-Party Integrators on October 29, and will host the following sessions, listed below, for all other license types. New York licensees can secure tickets, free of charge, at the links below.

November 3, 2025 - Buffalo, NY

AM Session 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PM Session 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 5, 2025 - Albany, NY

AM Session 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PM Session 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 6, 2025 - Long Island, NY

AM Session 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PM Session 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

November 7, 2025 - New York City, NY

AM Session 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PM Session 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As part of Metrc’s phased onboarding approach, credentialing will be available for laboratory testing facilities as early as October 31 and for all other license types on November 7. All businesses will be required to use the Metrc system with a target date of December 17.

For more information, please visit: Metrc New York Partner Page and OCM Website .

About Metrc

Metrc is a leading provider of regulatory track-and-trace systems for highly regulated industries. In the U.S. cannabis sector, the company’s solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 30 regulatory contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.